Stochastic Sails

The EA uses the Stochastic indicator. Long and Short trades are opened each in their own range of indicator levels. The lot of transactions changes depending on the established risk level and the results of previous transactions. The EA has two modes of use. 1-without using the averaging network. 2 - using the averaging network. To choose from, according to your preferences.





The settings for these modes are different.





The default settings are optimized for EURGBP M15 in non-network averaging mode for a period of about a year (2019) for a $500 Deposit. Screenshots are attached.





When changing a currency pair, timeframe, account, or broker, you need to optimize the parameters.





Each currency pair has its own handwriting.





The EA has a clear menu of start settings.