RSI Signals Manager

  • Experts
  • Oleg Papkov
    Oleg Papkov

    Oleg Papkov

    5 (2)
    Studied 1978 - 1984 at the Novosibirsk Institute of engineers for geodesy, aerophotography and cartography, faculty of optical, specialty optical and opto-electronic devices. Since then, the programmer. Languages: ALGOL, Fortran ,C, Pascal, Delphi, C#, Visual Basic for Windows, Assembler. Forex do
    11 products 2 topics 267 comments
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

The RSI Signals Manager Expert Advisor trades the signals of the RSI indicator. Trades are performed in an appropriate direction when the indicator reaches the value of RSI_Level_Down or RSI_Level_Up. If the indicator exceeds RSI_Level_Up, Short direction is selected for initial trades. If the indicator falls below RSI_Level_Down, Long one is selected. If Inversion = true, the trades are opened in the reverse direction. Profitable trades are closed by take profit. Loss-making ones are averaged by the EA. An order grid is created in the same direction, a breakeven level is calculated, and the grid is closed by take profit when the price reaches it, also in the plus. The EA is fairly easy to optimize.


Parameters

  • MAGICB - Long magic number.
  • MAGICS - Short magic number.


Trading hours

  • Hours_to_GMT_Offset - known server time shift hours (GMT).
  • Hours - if true, the EA trades with a specified Begin_hour parameter (GMT) up to End_hour (GMT). If false, the EA trades constantly.
  • Begin_hour - start hour (initial trades).
  • End_hour - end hour (initial trades).


Initial conditions

  • Inversion - inverse the direction of trades.
  • Deals - number of initial trades opened simultaneously.
  • NumbLot - the number of decimal places for the lot values.
  • Lot – the initial lot value for trades.
  • TP - take profit in points from the open price or breakeven level.
  • SLPLUS - the total stop loss for the averaging grid.
  • CoefLot - lot increase ratio when increasing the number of levels in the averaging grid. If set to 1, the lot size does not increase for the subsequent trades in the grid.
  • RSI - RSI indicator period. If the indicator exceeds 70, Short direction is selected, if it falls below 30, Long one is used.
  • RSI_Level_Up - level for opening the initial Short position.
  • RSI_Level_Down - level for opening the initial Long position.
  • Step - step (in points) between the averaging grid levels.
  • OnOffUnLine - if true, the mode of uneven averaging grid step increase is activated.
  • ULсoef - averaging grid step growth ratio.
  • MinPauseNetUp - the minimum pause in minutes between any Long trades.
  • MinPauseNetDown - the minimum pause in minutes between any Short trades.


Forced direction selection modes

  • SELL - if true, SELL direction is allowed.
  • BUY - if true, BUY direction is allowed.

TrailingStop and TrailingStep - trailing parameters.

The EA is fairly easy to optimize using the initial setting, and they allow you to set EA into different modes according to your objectives.

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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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