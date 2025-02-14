Elevate your trading to the pinnacle of precision with Pinnacle Scalper EA – the advanced Price Action Scalping solution for MT5.

Overview:

Pinnacle Scalper EA is a state‑of‑the‑art automated trading tool designed to capture high‑probability breakout opportunities in trending markets. By fusing multiple technical filters—including H1 EMA trend confirmation, dynamic ATR‑based risk management, and robust M15 ADX trend strength analysis—this EA adapts seamlessly to evolving market conditions. Its intelligent pending order system identifies recent price extremes on the M5 timeframe to precisely time entry levels, while an integrated trailing stop mechanism locks in gains as the trade moves in your favor.

Key Features:

Dynamic Trend Confirmation: Uses a trio of H1 EMAs to establish clear bullish or bearish market bias.

Uses a trio of H1 EMAs to establish clear bullish or bearish market bias. Adaptive Risk Management: Sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on the Average True Range (ATR) for tailored protection and reward scaling.

Sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on the Average True Range (ATR) for tailored protection and reward scaling. Robust Trend Filtering: Incorporates M15 ADX to ensure trading only in strongly trending markets.

Incorporates M15 ADX to ensure trading only in strongly trending markets. Precision Entry: Scans the recent M5 candles for price extremes, placing pending Buy/Sell Stop orders just beyond key levels.

Scans the recent M5 candles for price extremes, placing pending Buy/Sell Stop orders just beyond key levels. Intelligent Trailing Stops: Automatically adjusts Stop Loss levels to secure profits as the market moves favorably.

Automatically adjusts Stop Loss levels to secure profits as the market moves favorably. Spread Control: Includes a spread filter to avoid entering trades during unfavorable market conditions.

Includes a spread filter to avoid entering trades during unfavorable market conditions. Fully Customizable: Adjustable parameters allow you to fine‑tune the strategy to suit your personal trading style.

Why Choose Pinnacle Scalper EA?

Designed for traders who demand precision and reliability, Pinnacle Scalper EA combines advanced technical analysis with dynamic risk controls. Whether you’re an experienced scalper or looking to add a robust automated system to your toolkit, this EA delivers the performance and adaptability you need to excel in volatile markets.

Disclaimer: This EA is provided “as is” with no guarantee of profitability. Always test on a demo account before using it on live capital.



