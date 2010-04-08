SuperTrend C

SuperTrend C is a smart trend-following indicator designed to deliver clean and stable market direction signals while reducing noise and false flips during consolidation. It combines a custom CMO-based trend filter with a dynamic ATR-powered SuperTrend structure to create smooth support and resistance trend lines directly on the chart.

Unlike many traditional trend indicators that constantly change direction in ranging conditions, SuperTrend C uses a hysteresis-based confirmation system to stabilize trend detection and minimize flickering. The result is a cleaner visual trend bias with more reliable continuation zones and smoother transitions between bullish and bearish phases.

The indicator automatically adapts to market volatility using ATR calculations and features a non-repainting ratchet system that locks trend levels progressively during active trends.

Features

  • Dynamic ATR-based trend levels
  • Intelligent CMO trend confirmation
  • Reduced flickering during sideways markets
  • Non-repainting trend structure
  • Smooth bullish and bearish transitions
  • Lightweight and optimized performance
  • Adjustable sensitivity and volatility settings
  • Clean visual chart display
  • Supports all symbols and timeframes

How To Use

Bullish Trend

When the line turns DodgerBlue and moves below price, the market is considered bullish. Traders typically look for:

  • Buy opportunities
  • Pullback entries
  • Trend continuation setups
  • Higher probability momentum moves

Bearish Trend

When the line turns Crimson and moves above price, the market is considered bearish. Traders typically look for:

  • Sell opportunities
  • Retracement entries
  • Trend continuation shorts
  • Momentum breakdowns

Best Usage

SuperTrend C performs especially well when combined with:

  • Market structure
  • Support & resistance
  • Price action confirmation
  • Higher timeframe trend alignment
  • Session timing filters

Recommended Settings

  • Lower ATR multiplier = faster signals
  • Higher ATR multiplier = smoother trends
  • Higher CMO threshold = fewer flips and cleaner trends

Timeframes

Works on all timeframes, but many traders prefer:

  • M1–M15 for scalping
  • M15–H1 for intraday trading
  • H4+ for swing trend analysis

Important Notes

  • Designed to follow trends, not predict reversals
  • Strong trends produce the best results
  • Avoid overtrading during low-volatility ranging markets
  • Always use proper risk management and confirmations before entering trades

推荐产品
Corex Smart Bear Bull MT5
Kestutis Balciunas
指标
Corex Smart Bear Bull 指标 是专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的 不重绘趋势再入场工具 。它将五条移动平均线融合成一条 Fusion 融合线，通过快、慢双层灵敏度进行平滑处理，绘制出用于显示趋势强度的彩色云层，并叠加一个 Williams %R 三重堆栈置信引擎 ，把每一次信号都通过六个独立子触发条件（背离、极值反弹、衰竭、延续、回调、三重）进行筛选。每个信号都会获得 0–100 的评分，并通过逆势保护层过滤，因此交易者可以在趋势结构真正切换的瞬间看到 BULL / BEAR 趋势标签，在趋势内部看到再入场三角形，以及在趋势衰竭时出现的 X 退出标记。告警模块可在趋势反转、再入场和退出时触发，并支持弹窗、手机推送、电子邮件和声音等任意组合。 MT4 版本请查看：  Corex Smart Bear Bull MT4 更多产品请访问：   全部产品 想看实盘示例和新工具，请访问我的主页并发送好友请求，这样就不会错过任何更新！ 工作原理 Fusion 融合引擎 Fusion 引擎对五种平滑方式进行平均：指数移动平均 (EMA)、简单移动平均 (SMA)、线性加权移
FREE
Auto Channel Trader
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
专家
The Auto Channel Trader creates a channel by plotting a line along the high points and low points of the chart, the EA then makes long trades near the bottom of the channel and short trades near the top of the channel. The channel is created by finding high points for the top line and low points for the bottom line, these points are shown with arrows. A line of best fit is then plotted through these points and extended until the end of the chart.  The length of the channel is determined by the M
NotaTrade Divergence Pro 16 in 1
Natalia Zaderykhina
指标
Divergence Pro：多指标背离系统 Divergence Pro   是一款专业、高度可定制的分析工具，用于自动寻找最准确的趋势反转和延续点。请务必了解，背离并不是独立的“圣杯”，而是 对您的交易策略的强大补充 ，它有助于完美过滤交易并找到最佳入场点。 该指标的主要优势在于 同时分析多达16种经典震荡指标和成交量指标 。您可以单独使用它们，或将它们组合成一个全面的累积信号。系统将**“信号强度”**计算为直方图：同时确认背离的指标越多，价格成功波动的概率就越高。您可以灵活更改每一个内部指标的设置，独特的“Delta”过滤系统使您能够完全过滤掉任何交易品种的市场噪音。 优势详解： 1. 综合多指标分析 (汇聚) 您不再需要打开多个带有不同震荡指标的窗口。Divergence Pro在“后台”完成所有繁重的工作。默认情况下，仅启用最受欢迎的算法—— RSI   和   MACD 。但是，您可以同时启用所有16种算法，以收集由不同数学公式确认的强大累积信号。 2. 普通背离与隐藏背离 该指标不仅可以找到在市场高点和低点捕捉全局反转时效果极佳的*普通 (Normal)*背离，还能
The Quarter Theory
Abdelhakim El Marchoud
指标
The Quarter System 基于 Ilian Yotov 理论的市场架构 The Quarter System 不仅仅是一个技术指标，更是一个专业的机构级市场图谱。该工具专为遵循 Ilian Yotov 方法论的交易者设计，将价格波动分解为精确的数学单位，消除了识别关键支撑和阻力区域时的主观推测。 在高度自动化算法主导的环境中，“聪明钱”围绕预设的心理价位运行。本系统让您可以直观地看到机构投资者倾向于集中下单的确切位置。 为什么 The Quarter System 建立了更高的标准 与绘制静态且往往冗余线条的常规工具不同，本系统采用了智能检测逻辑，严格遵循价格层级结构： 通用自适应算法 ：系统会自动识别交易工具是像 US30 或 NAS100 这样具有大点数范围的股指，还是基于小数的跨境外汇货币对。它能实时应用正确的刻度，无需任何手动调整。 选择性聚焦与视觉清晰度 ：利用像素密度过滤技术，系统可以保护您的工作流程免受视觉噪音的干扰。当缩小图表时，次要季度的标签会自动隐藏，以突出显示整数（Round）和半数（Half）级别，防止文字重叠和视觉混乱。 静态流锚定技术 ：价格标签
FREE
SMC Guardian
Mohammed Mamdouh Abdel Fattah Mohammed El Sayed
5 (3)
指标
GUARDIAN: The Ultimate Trend & Security Indicator GUARDIAN is a sophisticated technical analysis tool designed for traders who prioritize precision and capital preservation. This indicator acts as a vigilant protector of your trades, filtering market noise and identifying high-probability trend reversals with institutional-grade accuracy. Core Features: Adaptive Trend Detection: Utilizes advanced algorithms to detect market shifts before they become obvious. Smart Risk Management: Built-in signa
FREE
Multi TimeFrame Moving Average
Leonid Basis
2 (1)
指标
This indicator is based on a classic Moving Average indicator. Moving averages help us to first define the trend and second, to recognize changes in the trend. Multi TimeFrame indicator MTF-MA shows MA data from the 4 timeframes by your choice. By default this indicator has external parameters: TF1 = 1; TimeFrame2b = true; TF2 = 5; TimeFrame3b = true; TF3 = 15; TimeFrame4b = true; TF4 = 60; InpPSARStep = 0.02; InpPSARMaximum = 0.2; You can change TF1-TF4 in the next limits: TF1 from M1 (1) to H4
Analytical Volume Profile Indicator
Hlomohang John Borotho
指标
Indicator Description (based on AVPT EA ): This indicator visualizes a Volume Profile-based liquidity architecture on the chart by analyzing where trading volume is concentrated across price levels over a specified lookback period. It calculates key volume structures such as: Point of Control (POC): the price level with the highest traded volume. Value Area (VA): the range containing a configurable percentage of total volume (typically ~70%). High-Volume Nodes (HVNs): price levels with sign
FREE
Advanced 4xZeovo MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Ismail
指标
Advanced 4xZeovo MT5 Indicator (MetaTrader 5)   Product Description  4xZeovo is a powerful trading indicator system monitoring 24/7 financial markets. Metatrader5 tool designed to find the best buying/selling opportunities and notifies the user.    Making life easy for traders in helping with the two most difficult decisions with the use of advanced innovate trading indicators aiming to encourage users to hold the winning positions and take profit at the best times.    Equipped with a unique tra
UR Vortex MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
指标
UR Vortex MT5 The Probabilistic UR Vortex Formula: An Accurate System for Predictive Market Analysis using Volatility and Standard Deviation Calculations. The UR Vortex MT5 indicator is a technical analysis tool that uses volatility and standard deviation calculations to predict potential tops and bottoms in a market. It measures the strength of a trend by calculating the distance between the current price and a moving average, and then standardizing this distance by dividing it by the average t
Cosmic Scalper
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
Cosmic Scalper – MT5 A multi-layer momentum engine designed to track short-, medium- and long-range volatility shifts. It plots three pairs of dynamic trend lines: Cosmic Pulses (bullish drift) and Nebula Surges (bearish drift). These lines adjust using ATR-based quantum ranges, galactic high/low scans, and trend-biased filtering. When strength conditions align, the indicator prints Nova Buy or Supernova Sell dots, factoring wick structure, volatility bursts, candle body expansion, future midpoi
Fractal Advanced MT5
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (6)
指标
Fractal Advanced - displays Fractal and Alligator indicators on the price chart. Has wide options for settings and customization. It is also equipped with alerts and a hotkey system. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. The indicator does not fill the entire chart with fractals, but allows you to display only relevant signals. 2. The number of fractals is adjusted by scrolling the mouse while holding down the Shift key. 3. Instantly show/hide the Alligator
ADXW Cloud Pro
Shahabeddin Baset
5 (1)
指标
Full implementation of Directional Movement System for trading, originally developed by Welles Wilder, with modifications to improve profitability, to reduce the number of unfavorable signals, and with Stop Loss lines. No re-paint Features Buy/sell signals displayed on the chart Stop levels visually indicated on the chart Profit-taking points presented in the indicator window Exit points for unfavorable positions presented in the indicator window Signal confirmation through high/low swing cros
MiniMACD
Kiyoshi Mizu Miyabi Nori
4.8 (10)
指标
This is just a MACD with multi symbols, multi timeframes, and multi colors. features. different symbols and timeframes from the main chart. draw main line, signal line, and histogram. each line can be erased. the ascent and descent can be distinguished.  Due to the above features, this MACD is suitable for multiple lineups in a single chart. This can be used in the same way as MiniCandles.  
FREE
Mario Order Blocks
Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
指标
Mario Order Block Indicator Overview The Professional Order Block Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and displays institutional order blocks on your chart. Based on smart money concepts, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability support and resistance zones where institutional traders have placed significant orders. Key FeaturesAutomatic Order Block Detection Identifies bullish and bearish order blocks based on pivot point analysis Uses so
AstraQuant Smart Liquidity AI
Prabir Sarkar
指标
AstraQuant Smart Liquidity AI AstraQuant Smart Liquidity AI is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who want a cleaner and more structured way to understand market behavior. Instead of depending on simple arrows or basic crossover systems, the indicator focuses on liquidity sweeps, momentum behavior, volatility conditions, and multi-timeframe alignment to help traders read the market with better clarity. Many traders struggle because charts become overloaded with indicators
Supreme CCI Divergence Indicator
Eveline Van Neyghem
指标
A lot of professional traders use high quality divergence signals as a part of their strategy to enter a position. Spotting correct divergences quickly can often be hard, especially if your eye isn’t trained for it yet. For this reason we’ve created a series of easy to use professional oscillator divergence indicators that are very customisable so you get only the signals you want to trade. We have this divergence indicator for RSI, MACD, Stochastics, CCI and OBV. RSI:   https://www.mql5.com/en/
TradeAQ
Guo Sheng Zhao
指标
这个量价结构指标是一款适用于   MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5   的图表分析指标，集量价结构、成交量分布、市场情绪、波动提示和关键价格区域展示于一体。指标直接运行在主图窗口，可帮助交易者快速观察市场的重要价格位置与活跃程度。 主要功能 1. 量价结构支撑与阻力 自动标记连续量价结构形成的潜在支撑位和阻力位，辅助识别价格可能出现停顿、反应或突破的位置。 支持两种分析模式： 成交量结构 价格结构 线条颜色、宽度和样式均可自定义。 2. 成交量尖峰提示 当市场成交量显著放大时，在图表中显示醒目标记，帮助发现异常活跃、加速、衰竭或可能发生方向变化的行情。 可选功能包括： 尖峰图标提示 尖峰价格水平线 高点、低点、收盘价或组合价位显示 自定义成交量阈值 3. 高波动行情提示 自动标记波动明显扩张的 K 线，方便交易者及时发现突破、加速和快速行情。 支持： 高波动图标 关键价格水平线 自定义检测周期与敏感度 自定义线条颜色、宽度和样式 4. 成交量分布 在图表右侧显示指定范围内的成交量分布，直观呈现不同价格区域的交易活跃程度。 主要显示内容包括： 高成交量节点 低成交量
Moving average of Accumulation Distribution
Si Lang Luong
指标
In the dynamic world of financial markets, staying ahead of the curve is paramount. Traders and investors require sophisticated tools to analyze market trends, make informed decisions, and optimize their strategies. Introducing the Moving Average of Accumulation/Distribution (MAAD) Indicator – a powerful tool designed to provide insightful signals for navigating the complexities of the financial landscape. Key Features: Precision in Trend Analysis: The MAAD Indicator employs a moving average met
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
指标
该指标建立当前报价，可以与历史报价进行比较，并在此基础上进行价格走势预测。指示器有一个文本字段，用于快速导航到所需日期。 选项： 符号 - 选择指标将显示的符号； SymbolPeriod - 选择指标从中获取数据的时段； IndicatorColor - 指示器颜色； HorisontalShift - 由指标绘制的报价移动指定的柱数； Inverse - true 反转引号，false - 原始视图； ChartVerticalShiftStep - 图表垂直移动（键盘上的向上/向下箭头）； 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。
Fractal breakout level
Gennadiy Stanilevych
指标
Purpose and functions of the indicator The indicator determines and marks the moments of trend change on the chart based on the theory of fractal levels breakout on any of the analyzed timeframes. If a breakout based on all rules is valid, a horizontal line with corresponding color will appear on the chart. If there is an uptrend, the line will be blue. In the descending trend, the line will be red. The blue line is a strong support level, the trader should look for buying opportunities above th
FREE
All TimeFrames PSAR MT5
Leonid Basis
指标
This indicator is based on the classical indicator  Parabolic SAR  and will be helpful for those who love and know how to use not a visual, but digital representation of the indicator.  All TimeFrames PSAR MT5  indicator shows values from each timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1 and MN1). You will be able to change the main input parameters for each Stochastic from every TF. Example for M1: sTF1 = M1 pStep1 = 0.02 pMax1 = 0.2
PropWire Trading System Master EA
Thomas Joffrey Borie
专家
Master-Slave Prop Firm EA — MQL Market Description Master/Slave Prop Firm EA System Find Free SlaveEA, user guide and setfiles in this blog post : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767933 Automated hedging system designed to pass prop firm challenges with controlled drawdown This system consists of two Expert Advisors working in tandem : a Master EA running on your prop firm funded account, and a Slave EA running on a personal recovery account. The Master analyzes the market and generates hi
Gold Bias Regime Filter
Hoai Nam Trinh
指标
Most traders don't blow accounts because they lack a strategy. They blow accounts because they trade a good strategy in the wrong environment. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 36 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD trading workflows. Af
Impulse Angle MT5
Denys Babiak
指标
Description Range Detector is an indicator that identifies impulses in the market and displays their slope angles on the chart. Recommendations You can use this indicator to determine a trend and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position. Parameters ===== _INDICATOR_SETTINGS_ ===== - indicator settings Maximum History Bars - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator. Average True Range Period - ATR indicator period (us
Swing Failure Hunter
Shingidzano Lesetedi
指标
SFP Hunter — Swing Failure Pattern SFP Hunter is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically detects Swing Failure Patterns (SFP) on any symbol and timeframe. The indicator identifies single-candle stop-hunt reversals where price wicks beyond a prior swing high or low and closes back inside on the same candle, signalling a potential reversal from that level. How the Pattern Works A Swing Failure Pattern occurs when price briefly breaches a prior swing high or swing low — triggering the stop orde
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
专家
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Linear Regressions Convergence Divergence
Vladimir Komov
指标
Linear Regressions Convergence Divergence is an oscillator indicator of a directional movement plotted as a difference of two linear regressions with lesser and greater periods. This is a further development of the ideas implemented in the standard MACD oscillator. It has a number of advantages due to the use of linear regressions instead of moving averages. The indicator is displayed in a separate window as a histogram. The signal line is a simple average of the histogram. The histogram value a
MACD Divergence MT5
Sergey Deev
指标
The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. The indicator parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period Macd
Renko Charts Pro
Makarii Gubaydullin
指标
过滤掉小的价格波动，专注于更大的趋势 . Renko 图表指标将帮助您过滤掉小的价格波动，以便您可以专注于整体趋势。 价格必须移动指定的数量才能创建一个 Renko 砖块。 这使得识别价格当前移动的方向变得容易。 多功能实用工具 : 包含 66+ 功能  |   联系我  如果您有任何问题  |    MT4 版本 在指标的设置中，您可以配置： 计算设置： 计算 块 大小的 方法 : 点差   / 点; 块大小; 将 用于 计算的 时间框架 ; 指标样式： 块颜色; 程序文件应放置在 " Indicators " 目录中。 //--------------------------- 多功能实用工具 : 包含 66+ 功能  |   联系我  如果您有任何问题  |    MT4 版本 //-----------------------
Power Reserve MT5
Sergey Batudayev
3 (1)
指标
工作逻辑 该指标的重要性在于它可以让您了解“仪器上还剩下多少燃料”。想象一下这样的情况，你留在一辆半放电的汽车里，平均来说，这个能量通常足够一辆汽车行驶250公里，所以如果你愿意，你无法克服700公里的距离。因此，对于每种工具，每天都有一定的价格变动，并且作为统计观察的结果，显示资产每天通过 1 ATR 的情况有 95%，而每天通过 2 个或更多 ATR 的情况只有 5%。 例如，每日 ATR EURUSD = 682 点。您进入交易，例如突破 500 点 TP 的水平，似乎您设置了正确的 TP 大小，但您没有考虑到资产已经超过了其每日 ATR 的 90%交易开始的时间，因此，该工具很可能没有足够的能量来接收你的 TP，如果你看到该工具只剩下 10% 的电量，你很可能要么调整 TP，要么根本不参与交易。 动力储备指示器计算仪器用完惯性的百分比和点数以及剩余多少。 指示器本身以电池充电指示器的形式制成，我们习惯于在电子设备中看到它。 Recommended Robot Scalper -   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77108
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (9)
指标
Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
指标
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
指标
SuperScalp Pro – 专业多层共振剥头皮交易系统 SuperScalp Pro 是一款专业的多重共振剥头皮交易系统，旨在帮助交易者识别更高概率的交易机会，提供更清晰的入场确认、基于 ATR 的止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit）水平，以及适用于 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 和主要外汇货币对的灵活信号过滤功能。 完整使用文档可在产品博客查看： [User Guide] 支持通过 SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA 进行自动交易： [Auto Trader] 基于 SuperScalp Pro 交易逻辑开发的黄金自动剥头皮 EA： [SuperScalp Gold] SuperScalp Pro 集成了 Supertrend、VWAP、EMA、RSI、ADX、成交量分析、布林带（Bollinger Bands）以及 MACD 背离分析，用于过滤低质量交易机会，减少虚假突破信号，并提高入场精准度。 SuperScalp Pro 专为 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 以及主要外汇货币对优化设计，通过基于 ATR 的波动率逻辑和规则化信
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
指标
让我们先坦诚一点。 没有任何一个指标可以单独让你实现盈利。如果有人告诉你可以，那他是在向你兜售一个梦想。任何显示完美买卖箭头的指标都可以被做得看起来毫无瑕疵——只需要放大历史中的某一段并截取成功交易的截图。我们不会这样做。 SMC Intraday Formula 是一个工具。 它为你读取市场结构，标记出概率最高的价格区域，并用简单直白的语言准确告诉你当前智能资金的行为轨迹。你仍然需要做决定。你仍然需要执行交易。但现在，你是带着精确性执行，而不是靠希望。 我们已经在黄金（XAUUSD）以及主要外汇货币对的日内剥头皮交易中使用该指标将近三年。这是我们在 M1、M5、M15 和 M30 上的日常主力工具。它之所以有效，是因为它不试图预测未来——它展示的是当前正在形成的高概率交易机会，并解释 为什么 。 它与其他所有指标有什么不同？ 大多数交易指标只做一件事。移动平均线交叉。振荡指标触及某个水平。出现一个箭头。你进场交易。你亏损。你责怪指标。重复。 SMC Intraday Formula 将多个机构级概念整合为一个统一的市场解读： - 斐波那契共振引擎 不只是普通的斐波那契水平——该指标
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
指标
全新王者降临 - 指标 + 订单管理提示（TP1 + TP2 + TP3）+ 可选 Telegram 信号发送器 INCLUDED（免费） (完整交易与信号系统) 我们最强的黄金 EA： Gold Slayer 该指标包含先进的交易策略、可自定义订单管理系统，以及结合 Envelope 扩展的均值回归系统，并通过 RSI 等多重智能确认过滤器进行验证，以捕捉高概率反转入场机会，提供 BUY 与 SELL 信号。 你不仅能够学习如何交易，还能学会如何高效管理多个仓位，并利用之前盈利的持仓来覆盖亏损交易。 专为 M5 周期打造并优化，在 BTCUSD 和 XAUUSD 上表现尤为出色，因为这些市场的流动性能够让信号更加干净、可靠。 该指标会自动生成清晰的多头（Long）与空头（Short）信号，同时基于 ATR 自动计算入场位、止损位和止盈位，让风险管理从一开始就融入系统之中。 多 TP 系统设有三个渐进式目标位，你可以在 TP1 锁定部分利润、在 TP2 继续持仓，并在更大的行情中将仓位持有至 TP3，而这正是平均风险回报比真正开始大放异彩的地方。 默认参数开箱即用，已经针对稳定表现进行
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
指标
FX Trend NG：新一代多市场趋势智能分析工具 概述 FX Trend NG 是一款专业的多时间周期趋势分析与市场监控工具，帮助您在几秒钟内全面了解市场结构。 无需在多个图表之间来回切换，您可以立即看到哪些品种处于趋势中、哪里动能正在减弱，以及哪些时间周期之间存在强烈共振。 限时发布优惠 – 仅需 $30（6个月） 或 $80 终身授权 即可拥有 FX Trend NG 。 已经是 Stein Investments 客户？ -> 发送消息 以获取专属客户群访问权限。 需要帮助或安装指导？ -> 请访问 Stein Investments 官方页面 。 1. FX Trend NG 的核心优势 三状态趋势逻辑 —— 不只是 Buy 或 Sell • 大多数指标仅显示两种状态：Buy 或 Sell。 • FX Trend NG 增加第三种状态： Fade 。 • Fade 表示趋势强度正在减弱，在完全反转之前提前发出信号。 这种结构化逻辑让您看到趋势变化过程，而不仅仅是简单方向信号。 多时间周期分析（M1 至 MN1） • 从短线交易到中长线交易全面覆盖。 • 快速识别趋势
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
作者的更多信息
Neural Adaptive Macd Mt4
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
Neural Adaptive MACD is a next-generation evolution of the classic MACD, enhanced with adaptive logic, volatility awareness, and market regime intelligence. Instead of relying on fixed EMA periods, this version dynamically adjusts its calculations based on current market conditions, allowing the indicator to remain responsive during trends and stable during ranging phases. The indicator automatically adapts using one of three methods:   Volatility-based ,   Trend-based , or a   Hybrid approach  
Pullback Arrows
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
5 (1)
指标
Gāi zhǐbiāo tígōng mǎi rù hé mài chū jiàntóu yǐjí jīyú EMA de yídòng píngjūn xiàn hé tiáo xíng yánsè yídòng píngjūn xiàn shàngfāng jǐn xiǎnshì mǎi rù jiàntóu, yídòng píngjūn xiàn xiàfāng jǐn xiǎnshì mài chū jiàntóu jiàntóu jīyú fǎn zhuǎn suànfǎ, yīncǐ shìtú zhǎodào huítiáo diǎn kěyǐ gēnjù xūyào jīhuó jǐngbào  shìhé rènhé shíjiān fànwéi huò xuǎnzé de gōngjù gòumǎi qián qǐng xiān jìnxíng yǎnshì cèshì xiǎngshòu -----------------------
Phase Angle Cycle Mt5
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
Phase Angle Cycle Mt5  is a precision timing oscillator designed to reveal the underlying rhythm of price movement. Instead of relying on traditional momentum or overbought/oversold logic, it focuses on identifying the market’s internal phase progression and dominant cycle structure. Displayed in a separate window, it blends phase positioning with adaptive frequency smoothing to help traders recognize where price is within its current rotational path. The main PhaseAngle line reflects the market
Quantum Core Phase Shift
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
Quantum Core – Phase Shift is a neural synchronization engine designed for intermarket phase diagnostics. Harnessing temporal displacement algorithms and flux harmonics, it decodes the hidden oscillatory behavior of market energy fields. The NeuroLink Trace renders the core stability vector, while the Quantum Phase Core tracks phase divergence through a smoothed temporal conduit. Anchored to a central gravity threshold, it expands and contracts dynamically, visualizing phase shifts in real ti
Wavelet Pro
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
Wavelet Pro is a precision-engineered market analysis indicator designed for traders who demand clarity in complex price movement. It blends wavelet-style trend detection , quantum momentum shifts , and adaptive candle visualization into a unified trading framework. The system’s goal is to provide a refined visual representation of trend strength, phase changes, and market balance without lag or repainting behavior. At its core, Wavelet Pro constructs a dynamic dual-line wave structure that rea
Zig Zag Support Resistance Mt4
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
Zig Zag Support Resistance Mt4 is a ZigZag-based Support and Resistance indicator designed to automatically highlight key market structure levels. It uses the classic ZigZag logic (Depth, Deviation, Backstep) to detect significant swing highs and lows, then converts these turning points into horizontal support (lows) and resistance (highs) levels. The indicator can also draw color-coded ZigZag lines directly on the chart to visualize price waves and trend direction. To keep charts clean and prac
Dragonfire Arrows
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
Dragonfire Arrows is a mythical-themed arrow signal indicator that blends adaptive trend-following logic with multiple types of moving averages—reimagined as “Dragon Breaths.” It generates Buy (Ice Arrow ↑) and Sell (Fire Arrow ↓) signals directly on the chart using a multi-layered pulse system inspired by fantasy creatures, each with its own moving average logic. The system uses three magical “pulse” layers: Dragon’s Quick Pulse (fast MA), Wyvern’s Slow Pulse (slow MA), and Mage’s Sight (weight
Reversal Spiker
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
5 (1)
指标
Reversal Spiker is a dynamic momentum–volatility fusion indicator designed to highlight extreme market conditions where price is statistically stretched and prone to reversal. It operates in a separate window, displaying a normalized histogram that expands toward high values when multiple internal forces align. A dynamic threshold line adapts in real time to changing market volatility, helping distinguish ordinary movement from true exhaustion spikes. At its core, the indicator blends several mo
Spinosaurus
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
The indicator is a histogram that is great for showing when to enter the market When the hump moves above the median go long and when it moves below the median go short The colors can be adjusted as preferred  Suitable for any timeframe Test in demo before purchase Enjoy -------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Arrow Wizard
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
Arrow Wizard v1.1 – The Spellcaster of Precision Signals Step into the mystical world of technical sorcery with Arrow Wizard , your trusted arcane companion for revealing buy and sell portals on any price chart. Powered by a fusion of ATR incantations , Fibonacci alignments , and pivot-based foresight , this indicator weaves price action and volatility into clear directional arrows – each one a magical glyph pointing toward trade opportunity. Arcane Mechanics Arrow Wizard channels the
Gold Strength Index Pro
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
Gold Strength Index Pro (GSI Pro)  is an indicator designed to analyze gold's strength across multiple currency pairs. It aggregates weighted price data from 7 XAU pairs (e.g., XAUUSD, XAUEUR) over a user-defined lookback period, calculating a composite strength value. Key features include: Color-Coded Histogram : Displays bullish (green) and bearish (red) - momentum based on a threshold zone (±0.2 default). Smoothed Lines : A gold-colored EMA (SmoothPeriod) reduces noise, while a DodgerBlue si
Dragons Pulse Oracle
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
The Dragon's Pulse Oracle - A Mystical Market Divination Tool In the ancient halls of trading lore, where fortunes rise and fall like the breath of dragons, the   Dragon's Pulse Oracle   emerges—a powerful indicator forged from the wisdom of seers and the primal energy of the markets. This mystical tool reveals the hidden currents of price action, transforming raw data into prophetic visions of bullish fire and bearish shadow. The Oracle's Wisdom The Dragon's Pulse Oracle interprets the market's
AlienCore Oscillator
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
AlienCore Oscillator is a futuristic market momentum analyzer inspired by intergalactic signal processing. Based on the enhanced MACD concept, it measures the energy flux between fast and slow warp fields, then decodes the telepathic sync signal to reveal alien-level insights into trend strength and shifts. Quantum Surges (strong bullish moves) and Void Collapses (strong bearish moves) are visualized through vibrant histograms, while Nebula Drifts and Gravity Pulls signal moderate momentum. Des
USD Macro Strength Index
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
The USD Macro Strength Index is a custom indicator designed to assess and visualize the overall strength or weakness of the US Dollar (USD) across major currency pairs. It achieves this by calculating a weighted average of USD-related price changes over a defined lookback period and displaying the results as a color-coded histogram with optional smoothed index and signal lines. Key Features: Macro USD Sentiment Analysis: Uses six major USD pairs ( EURUSD , USDJPY , GBPUSD , AUDUSD , USDCAD
XauUsd Net Strength
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
The XauUsd Net Strength indicator is a professional-grade market strength tool designed to track and compare the relative performance of Gold (XAU) against the U.S. Dollar (USD) across a diversified basket of currency pairs. Instead of relying on a single chart, it aggregates information from multiple gold- and dollar-based pairs, applies weighting factors, and translates the results into an easy-to-read strength comparison. The indicator plots six components in a separate window: Green & Red Hi
Multi Currency Strength Index
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
The Multi-Currency Strength Index is a professional analytical tool designed to reveal relative strength and weakness across major currencies and Gold in a single, unified view. Instead of focusing on one symbol at a time, the indicator evaluates multiple instruments simultaneously and plots smooth strength lines in a separate window, making cross-market comparison fast and intuitive. Each colored line represents a currency’s aggregated performance over the selected analysis period. Values above
Non Repaint Dots
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
The indicator is designed to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities on the chart using green and red dots . A green dot suggests that price has broken upward past a calculated threshold, signaling a possible bullish move. A red dot suggests that price has broken downward past a calculated threshold, signaling a possible bearish move. It adapts to market conditions by factoring in both trend movement and volatility , so the signals adjust when markets are more or less active. Because it o
NeuroSlope
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
NeuroSlope is a precision-tuned market strength indicator that enhances RSI analysis using adaptive neuro-style smoothing. It intelligently filters out noise and volatility spikes while maintaining the RSI’s natural rhythm, creating a clean, flowing signal that better reflects underlying price momentum. The dual-histogram structure — the smart smoothed RSI (blue) and its advanced slope curve (yellow) — provides a clear visual framework for identifying directional bias, shifts in market strength,
Astral Energy
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
Astral Energy (MT4) From the Astral Mechanics Lab – Ptr777 Overview Astral Energy is an advanced subwindow indicator designed to visualize the directional “flow” of market energy through a harmonic dual-stream histogram. It interprets the balance of internal strength and weakness within price movement — revealing when the market’s astral momentum is aligning for expansion (ascending phase) or contraction (descending phase). Behind the scenes, Astral Energy translates complex volatility and di
Cosmic Flow
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
Cosmic Flow  From the Astral Mechanics Lab – Ptr777 , Cosmic Flow is the harmonic oscillator at the heart of astral motion and energetic balance. It visualizes the subtle rhythm between celestial expansion and contraction — the hidden pulse that governs the market’s energetic tides. Each bar in the histogram represents the phase alignment between astral momentum and harmonic strength, capturing the invisible ebb and surge of flow between creation (rise), dissolution (fall), and the void of ba
Goldin Line
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
Goldin Line is a precision momentum oscillator designed to reveal hidden shifts in market pressure. It plots a dynamic Gold Line together with a Signal Line inside a normalized 0–100 scale, allowing traders to quickly identify momentum transitions and potential trend opportunities. The indicator blends market activity with a gold-influenced component to create a unique view of price strength and weakness. Horizontal guide levels help visualize overextended conditions and equilibrium zones, maki
Gold Ripper Oscillator
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
The Gold Ripper Oscillator is a specialized momentum-pressure gauge designed for XAUUSD. It visualizes the real-time tug-of-war between bullish gold strength (“GoldRush”) and opposing USD pressure (“USDCrush”). The indicator displays two color-coded histogram streams that expand or contract based on shifting market drive. When the gold side dominates, golden bars rise above the baseline, reflecting strong upward energy. When USD-driven weakness takes control, crimson bars form below the baseline
Cosmic Nexus
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
Cosmic Nexus is a pure momentum-direction histogram designed to show the dominant force in the market with instant visual clarity. Instead of plotting fluctuating values, it simplifies momentum into two clean states: Cosmic Ascension (green) when upward pressure dominates, and Celestial Descent (violet) when downside energy takes control. This makes trend recognition fast and intuitive, even during volatile periods. You can use Cosmic Nexus as a directional filter, a trend confirmation layer, or
Cosmic Nebula
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
Cosmic Nebula is an advanced MT4 momentum and trend-state oscillator that transforms classical ADX directional flow into a multi-state market structure model. By combining directional pressure, triple-EMA (TEMA) smoothing, and weighted signal comparison, it visualizes market conditions as distinct “cosmic phases,” allowing traders to instantly recognize trend strength, transitions, and exhaustion. The indicator runs in a separate window and plots four color-coded histogram states around a zero e
Neuro Lines
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
Neuro Lines is an advanced visual momentum-mapping indicator designed to overlay intelligent oscillation lines directly onto the price chart. Instead of working in a separate sub-window, it transforms internal market rhythm into dynamic, price-scaled lines that move with the chart itself. This creates a highly intuitive view of momentum shifts, trend bias, and timing without cluttering your workspace. The indicator plots two adaptive lines: a fast-reacting signal line and a smoother guidance lin
Gold Force Index
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
Gold Force Index is a relative strength oscillator designed to compare Gold and the US Dollar in a clean, intuitive way. It visualizes which side of the market currently holds dominance by transforming multi-market data into two normalized strength curves displayed in a separate indicator window. The focus is clarity: instead of reacting to short-term price noise, the indicator highlights sustained shifts in strength that often precede meaningful market moves. Both strength readings are plotted
Wavelet Energy Pro
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
Wavelet Energy Pro is an advanced momentum and pressure-analysis oscillator designed to reveal how much directional “energy” is present in the market, not just which way price is moving. Instead of focusing on raw price alone, it highlights the balance between bullish and bearish force, how strong that force is, and—most importantly—when that strength begins to fade. The indicator is displayed in a separate window and combines two perspectives: a fast, responsive energy reading and a smoother, r
Gold Bands
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
Gold Bands is a precision chart indicator designed to highlight cyclical price behavior while adapting to changing market volatility. The indicator plots a dynamic central line that follows a smoothed price rhythm derived from market structure rather than simple price averaging. This core line represents the underlying oscillation of price movement and helps traders visually identify shifts between expansion and contraction phases. Surrounding the center line are two sets of adaptive bands that
Sigmoid Oscillator
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
Sigmoid Oscillator  is a next-generation momentum tool that transforms traditional RSI behavior into a smooth, adaptive 0–100 oscillator using statistical normalization and a sigmoid function. Instead of reacting sharply to short-term noise, it standardizes RSI deviation from its long-term EMA, converts it into a Z-Score, and then maps that value through a sigmoid curve. The result is a clean, stable momentum wave that highlights true directional pressure while filtering market turbulence. The o
Phase Angle Cycle
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
Phase Angle Cycle is a precision timing oscillator designed to reveal the underlying rhythm of price movement. Instead of relying on traditional momentum or overbought/oversold logic, it focuses on identifying the market’s internal phase progression and dominant cycle structure. Displayed in a separate window, it blends phase positioning with adaptive frequency smoothing to help traders recognize where price is within its current rotational path. The main PhaseAngle line reflects the market’s re
筛选:
无评论
回复评论