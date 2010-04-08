SuperTrend C is a smart trend-following indicator designed to deliver clean and stable market direction signals while reducing noise and false flips during consolidation. It combines a custom CMO-based trend filter with a dynamic ATR-powered SuperTrend structure to create smooth support and resistance trend lines directly on the chart.

Unlike many traditional trend indicators that constantly change direction in ranging conditions, SuperTrend C uses a hysteresis-based confirmation system to stabilize trend detection and minimize flickering. The result is a cleaner visual trend bias with more reliable continuation zones and smoother transitions between bullish and bearish phases.

The indicator automatically adapts to market volatility using ATR calculations and features a non-repainting ratchet system that locks trend levels progressively during active trends.

Features

Dynamic ATR-based trend levels

Intelligent CMO trend confirmation

Reduced flickering during sideways markets

Non-repainting trend structure

Smooth bullish and bearish transitions

Lightweight and optimized performance

Adjustable sensitivity and volatility settings

Clean visual chart display

Supports all symbols and timeframes

How To Use

Bullish Trend

When the line turns DodgerBlue and moves below price, the market is considered bullish. Traders typically look for:

Buy opportunities

Pullback entries

Trend continuation setups

Higher probability momentum moves

Bearish Trend

When the line turns Crimson and moves above price, the market is considered bearish. Traders typically look for:

Sell opportunities

Retracement entries

Trend continuation shorts

Momentum breakdowns

Best Usage

SuperTrend C performs especially well when combined with:

Market structure

Support & resistance

Price action confirmation

Higher timeframe trend alignment

Session timing filters

Recommended Settings

Lower ATR multiplier = faster signals

Higher ATR multiplier = smoother trends

Higher CMO threshold = fewer flips and cleaner trends

Timeframes

Works on all timeframes, but many traders prefer:

M1–M15 for scalping

M15–H1 for intraday trading

H4+ for swing trend analysis

Important Notes