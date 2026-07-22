Bitcoin Weekend Wave Assistant

Bitcoin Weekend Wave Assistant is a manual chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It analyzes completed bars, tracks stochastic extreme zones, and classifies price waves according to user-defined time and absolute price-distance ranges.

The indicator does not open, modify, or close trades. All trading decisions remain with the user.

Main features

- Tracks potential lows in the stochastic oversold zone and potential highs in the overbought zone.
- Confirms an extreme when the stochastic main and signal lines cross under the configured conditions.
- Measures the first arrival at the opposite stochastic zone.
- Measures the time between confirmed extremes.
- Measures absolute price distance. This is a price difference, not a broker point value.
- Classifies each completed wave as qualified or rejected by fast arrival, duration, or price distance.
- Displays confirmed extremes, wave lines, labels, EMA direction reference, and summary counts.
- Uses the current chart symbol by default, including broker-specific symbol suffixes.
- Can restrict analysis to Saturday and Sunday using broker server time.
- Popup alerts are disabled by default.

Default configuration

- Chart symbol: current chart symbol
- Analysis timeframe: M1
- Weekend-only analysis: enabled
- Stochastic Slow: 12 / 5 / 3
- Oversold / overbought levels: 20 / 80
- Minimum opposite-zone arrival: 10 minutes
- Qualified extreme duration: 10 to 25 minutes
- Qualified absolute price distance: 40 to 250
- EMA direction reference: EMA 20 and EMA 50

Important information

The term qualified only means that a completed wave met the configured time and price-distance conditions. It is not a buy or sell instruction and does not guarantee profit.

Weekend filtering uses broker server time. Cryptocurrency symbols, trading sessions, price formats, and available history differ between brokers. Confirm the selected symbol, timeframe, and settings before relying on the displayed classification.

This indicator performs no automated trading.
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1 (1)
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ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Shengzu Zhong
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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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5 (1)
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