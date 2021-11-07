MiniMACD

4.8

This is just a MACD with multi symbols, multi timeframes, and multi colors.

features.

  1. different symbols and timeframes from the main chart.
  2. draw main line, signal line, and histogram.
  3. each line can be erased.
  4. the ascent and descent can be distinguished. 

Due to the above features, this MACD is suitable for multiple lineups in a single chart.

This can be used in the same way as MiniCandles.  

Reviews 13
Ocean888House
14
Ocean888House 2025.12.18 06:10 
 

The indicator is near perfect, doesn't overload MT5, and is stable thanks to the shortened analysis period. It's very easy to use. There are not alerts, but it works very well anyway. Thank You.

Benjamin Afedzie
3500
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 20:57 
 

best indicator

Rika Tainaka
18
Rika Tainaka 2025.04.17 05:46 
 

最高

Filter:
