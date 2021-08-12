TR Basket System

  • Эксперты
  • Meshari F M Alkhawaled
    Meshari F M Alkhawaled

    Meshari F M Alkhawaled

    I don’t build trading robots.
    I build execution systems designed to operate under real market conditions.
    My focus is not on finding entries,
    but on how capital is deployed, managed, and protected.
    Over time, I’ve developed a structured approach to trading that emphasizes:
  • Версия: 4.1
  • Обновлено: 30 июля 2026
  • Активации: 5

TR_BASKET_SYSTEM v3.5

Institutional-Grade Basket Trading System

The Problem

Most grid systems fail for one reason:
They don’t know when to stop.

They keep adding positions blindly…
Until the account is gone.

The Solution

TR_BASKET_SYSTEM is built differently.

This is not a random grid EA.
This is a defensive, structured, multi-layer trading system designed to:

  • Control risk
  • Adapt to market conditions
  • Protect equity
  • And exit intelligently

What Makes It Different?

This system does NOT rely on entries only.
It focuses on survival first — profit second.

Core Advantages

✔ Adaptive behavior based on volatility (ATR)
✔ AI-based market bias filtering
✔ Multi-timeframe confirmation
✔ Anti-trend protection system
✔ Smart exit based on profit structure
✔ Equity protection from peak levels
✔ Recovery logic with controlled exposure
✔ Built for real market conditions

Key Features

Adaptive Grid Engine
Grid spacing changes automatically based on market volatility.

AI Bias Filter
Blocks trades when the market is strongly against your direction.

Multi-Timeframe Confirmation
Avoids weak entries by aligning multiple timeframes.

Anti-Trend Guard
Prevents aggressive trading against strong trends.

Recovery Mode
Reduces risk when the system goes deeper into the basket.

BreakEven Exit
Closes baskets early instead of waiting for unrealistic recovery.

Partial De-risk
Closes high-risk positions to reduce pressure.

Smart Exit Engine
Locks profits when momentum weakens.

Basket Trailing
Protects floating profit dynamically.

Equity Peak Guard
Protects account gains from drawdown after profit.

Daily Target System
Stops trading after reaching daily profit.

Drawdown Protection
Limits risk on both basket and account level.

Inputs (Simplified)

Auto Lot System

  • Automatic lot sizing based on balance/equity
  • Adjustable risk per capital unit

Grid Control

  • Grid distance
  • Lot progression mode
  • Maximum steps

Risk Management

  • Capital allocation
  • Margin control
  • Max exposure per side

Entry Filters

  • EMA trend filter
  • Smart entry logic
  • Volatility filter

Exit Systems

  • Basket TP
  • Smart exit
  • Trailing system

Protection Layers

  • Peak Guard
  • Drawdown Guard
  • Recovery system

✅ Trading Instruments & Compatibility

TR_BASKET_SYSTEM is designed to work across multiple markets:

  • Forex Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)
  • Metals (XAUUSD – Gold, XAGUSD – Silver)
  • Indices (US30, NAS100, US500, GER40, etc.)
  • Crypto CFDs (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, and others depending on broker)

Best Performance

The system performs best on:

  • 🔹 Gold (XAUUSD)
  • 🔹 Major Forex pairs
  • 🔹 High liquidity instruments

Recommended Timeframes

  • M5 → for faster execution
  • M15 → balanced performance
  • H1 → more stable behavior

Broker Requirements

  • Low spread broker recommended
  • ECN account preferred
  • Stable VPS connection is highly recommended


One system. Multiple markets.

Designed to adapt — not depend on a single asset.


Who Is This For?

This system is designed for traders who:

  • Want structured trading (not signals)
  • Understand risk management
  • Prefer controlled growth over aggressive trading
  • Need a system that adapts to the market

Important

This is NOT a “get rich quick” EA.

It is a capital management system.
Used correctly, it can provide stability.
Used incorrectly, it can still be risky.

Recommended Setup

  • Use low to medium risk
  • Run on VPS
  • Test on demo first
  • Start with conservative settings

Risk Warning

Trading involves risk.

Grid and basket systems can generate drawdown, especially during strong trends or high volatility.

You are fully responsible for your trading decisions.


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Робот предназначен для торговли на валютных парах EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY и других с небольшим спредом. Торговля осуществляется на 5-и минутном таймфрейме, от уровней, определяемых роботом с помощью нескольких методов расчета ценового движения. Эксперт не использует опасные методы управления капиталом. Все позиции имеют стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Параметры эксперта можно оптимизировать на коротких временных интервалах. Параметры Use_LOGO - использовать логотип на графике (Замедляет тестиров
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Nikolaos Bekos
Эксперты
Советник Avato - один из наших автономных инструментов. (Сигнал на основе советника будет в будущем представлен на сайте). Он разработан на основе комбинированной формы хеджирования и мартингейла и использует сложные алгоритмы и фильтры для размещения сделок. Эксперт использует стоп-лосс и тейк-профит, размер лота рассчитывается автоматически на основе соответствующих настроек. Это готовый инструментарий для опытных трейдеров. Разработан для рынка золота, однако его можно протестировать и на дру
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Эксперты
Внимание : Значение спреда, проскальзывание брокера и скорость VPS влияют на результаты торговли советника. Рекомендации: золото со спредом до 3, USDJPY со спредом до 1,7, EURUSD со спредом до 1,5. Чем лучше условия, тем лучше будут результаты. Значение задержки между VPS и сервером брокера должно быть не выше 10 мс. Кроме того, чем меньше стоп-уровень брокера, тем лучше. Идеальным является стоп-уровень = 0. Советник основан на системе пробоя, а после открытия сделок он сопровождает все открытые
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
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Perfection - это мультивалютный, полностью автоматизированный и безопасный торговый робот. Робот предназначен как для портфельной торговли, так и для торговли на одном инструменте. Советник не использует усредняющие методы, объем позиций строго регулируется. Ордера открываются только в сторону движения рынка по принципу сетки. Благодаря этому, робот чувствует себя уверенно на любых сильных движениях. Алгоритм принятия решений не использует индикаторы, вместо этого робот самостоятельно рассчитыва
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Phong Vu
Эксперты
Введение в Smart Trade Price Action Smart Trade Price Action — это экспертный советник (EA) с разнообразной стратегией работы, который функционирует на 15 валютных парах с временными рамками H4. Это повышает шансы на устойчивый рост и снижает риск зависимости от одной пары или отдельных сделок. Управление рисками строго контролируется. Вам не нужны специальные знания, так как конфигурация очень проста и не требует оптимизации. Не нужно беспокоиться о том, следует ли активировать EA, поскольку ег
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
Эксперты
Советник Multiday Overlay Strategy позволяет торговать параллельно на всех основных и кросс-парах Форекс. Этот советник довольно уникален, поскольку он способен "следить за рынком", что означает: оптимизация не требуется; одинаковые входные параметры подходят для всех пар; не нужно менять входные параметры, даже если меняются рыночные условия. Эти 3 особенности означают, что советник не нужно "вручную адаптировать" к определенной паре на определенном таймфрейме, как это обычно происходит при опт
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Эксперты
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
CSM System
Michal Milko
Эксперты
Система CSM System в настоящее время полностью автоматизирована, обладает всеми специальными особенностями и функциями и регулярно контролируется. Ее эволюция, параметры и индивидуальные алгоритмы оцениваются профессионалами и оптимизируются группой опытных программистов, которые разрабатывают новые обновленные версии системы. В отличие от других систем, мы сосредоточили свое внимание на создании системы, в которой успешные результаты тестирования соответствуют реальной торговле. Основная идея
Marrykey stock indexes
Kostiantyn Kuzmin
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ВНИМАНИЕ ЭТО ВАЖНО: Не используйте эту систему для торговли на валютных парах. ВНИМАНИЕ ЭТО ВАЖНО:  Не используйте эту систему для торговли и тестирования без индивидуальных set файлов для выбранного брокера.    Marrykey stock Indexes - это система скальпер построенная на гибридной комбинаторике Ichimoku Kinko Hyo снабжена 6 различными стратегиями и рассчитанная в первую очередь на работу на американских фондовых индексах таких как S&P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. Система способна работат
Win Sniper Follow
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
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I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
The seed of a big tree
Jun Feng
Эксперты
This is a fully automatic EA based on price fluctuation, it uses principle of special recognition of price and balance. The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with shock, trend, data, news and other types of market, and the performance is stable. Run timeframe: the results are the same in any period. Execution demonstration of the EA can be viewed in the links below: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 Requirements and suggestions Please use this EA on EURUSD H1 timeframe, V
Chicken peck rices
Jun Feng
Эксперты
Chicken peck rices This is a short-term EA what based on price breakthroughs,and the parameters are simple and adaptable. Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; The type of account:ECN,spread of currency≤3,for example,EURUSD,USDJPY,and others. The minimum spread for order modification:0,it means that the minimum distance is zero between setting stop loss or take profit and current price. You must use the required accounts to ensure the reliability of profit. Input parameters: explanation=chicken peck
Big Hunter
Mehdi Sabbagh
5 (1)
Эксперты
The Multi Strategy Trading Robot This automated trading robot always uses stop loss. Big Hunter is specially designed to trade gold , but you can test it on other pairs since you have the access to the parameters. The robot uses different strategies like swing trading ,  momentum trading , position trading and more. It's backtested for the last 10 years under the harshest, simulated market conditions. Each trade has  unique SL, TP, Trailing stop, and breakeven. These parameters are variable a
The Revolution Simple Trade
Herry Gani
Эксперты
THE REVOLUTION Simple Trade is suitable for all type of traders whether you are a Swing Trader, Day Trader or Scalper. THE REVOLUTION Package consist of 3 EAs which combine into a Single EA which can create many stategies depend on the trading skills used/known by each traders. We provide AUTO_SETTING expecially for beginner or no experience investors which this AUTO_SETTING will trade to achieve 1000 Points or 10%/month, and for traders/investors who have experiences in trading can develop thei
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Michal Milko
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Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
The Revolution Target Achiever
Herry Gani
Эксперты
The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
Broker
Andrey Spiridonov
Эксперты
Broker - самообучающийся советник. Алгоритм данного советника постоянно подстраивается под торговую динамика рынка. Советник имеет минимальное количество параметров, что облегчает работу новичков на валютном рынке. Преимущества советника работает на любом временном периоде работает с любым торговым символом нет параметров, которым нужна оптимизация на каждой сделке советник самообучается и подстраивается под текущую торговую ситуацию Параметры советника lot_persent=10   - объем торговой позиции
The Revolution Great Achiever FT
Herry Gani
Эксперты
The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
Pisces EA
Nuttawut Khiawkiri
Эксперты
"Pisces Expert Advisor" Powered by FxGangster This EA Better work with GBPJPY and USD Pairs. this Expert Advisor has a Scalping, hedging and trend following  strategy when trade with wrong way, it will use hedging to fix it, and I have included too much indicator inside this EA, you can use all setting inside to set this EA, by the way you can look how many indicator and how to setting in my screenshots pictures. Live myfxbook : Pisces EA  ------------------- We provide Forex Analyst signals,
Raider
Aleksandr Shurgin
Эксперты
Торговый советник-скальпер с инновационным методом расчета открытия торговых позиций. Робот предназначен для высокочастотной торговли инструментами терминала МТ4. Эксперт контролирует объемы торговых позиций, расширение спреда, проскальзывание. Может использоваться на любом тайм-фрейме, с любым размером депозита. Легко оптимизируется и настраивается на нужный инструмент. Можно использовать предустановленные настройки.  Рекомендации по использованию эксперта Начальный депозит от100USD. Брокеры с
Wizard
Aleksandr Shurgin
Эксперты
Эксперт для работы на основных валютных парах. Открытие сделок на основе анализа ценового движения. Вход в рынок отложенными динамическими ордерами, всегда выставляет StopLoss  и  TakeProfit, не использует мартингейл и усреднение. Робот не выходит за границы заложенной в него стратегии, соблюдает заданный уровень риска и контролирует расширения спреда, выбирая наиболее благоприятные моменты входа в сделку. Для эффективной работы желательно провести оптимизацию для каждой валютной пары. Для ускор
Swing Price Action Trader
Minh Nguyen Nam
Эксперты
Swing & Price Action Trader ( SPA Trader)   How to trade with SPA Trader? SPA Trader is a very special tool for both Automatic  and Semi-Automatic trading . It works as an Indicator and Expert Advisor to trade fully automatic, if trader sets it to true and  by false setting , then it will trade when trader enter into the position via SPA Trader manually, but the money management and risk management functions remain automatically to manage the opened positions for trader... The SPA Trader is the
EA Ai Gold LAOS VR
Saijohn Sanavong
Эксперты
EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 input int     Stepopen   = 5;       //  Stepopen  (pip) input double  Multipy    = 1.9;     //  Multipy (x) input double  TPForword  = 10.0;    //  TPForword (pip) input double  TPRever    = 10.0;    //  TPRever   (pip) input double  LotSize    = 0.01;   //  Lots input double MaxLot = 0.1; input bool   AutoLot = false; input double Amount_Per_baseLot = 5000.0; EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 is an expert advisor using customized indicators to identify trend revers
Night Vision EA
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Эксперты
22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
Standard Oscilators
Mars Safin
Эксперты
Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
Tiger Security
Yang Wu
Эксперты
ATTENTION : The Tiger Security EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerSecurity EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerSecurity EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerSecurity EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the Tige
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