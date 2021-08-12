TR Basket System
- Эксперты
-
Meshari F M AlkhawaledI don’t build trading robots.
I build execution systems designed to operate under real market conditions.
My focus is not on finding entries,
but on how capital is deployed, managed, and protected.
Over time, I’ve developed a structured approach to trading that emphasizes:
- Версия: 4.1
- Обновлено: 30 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
TR_BASKET_SYSTEM v3.5
Institutional-Grade Basket Trading System
The Problem
Most grid systems fail for one reason:
They don’t know when to stop.
They keep adding positions blindly…
Until the account is gone.
The Solution
TR_BASKET_SYSTEM is built differently.
This is not a random grid EA.
This is a defensive, structured, multi-layer trading system designed to:
- Control risk
- Adapt to market conditions
- Protect equity
- And exit intelligently
What Makes It Different?
This system does NOT rely on entries only.
It focuses on survival first — profit second.
Core Advantages
✔ Adaptive behavior based on volatility (ATR)
✔ AI-based market bias filtering
✔ Multi-timeframe confirmation
✔ Anti-trend protection system
✔ Smart exit based on profit structure
✔ Equity protection from peak levels
✔ Recovery logic with controlled exposure
✔ Built for real market conditions
Key Features
Adaptive Grid Engine
Grid spacing changes automatically based on market volatility.
AI Bias Filter
Blocks trades when the market is strongly against your direction.
Multi-Timeframe Confirmation
Avoids weak entries by aligning multiple timeframes.
Anti-Trend Guard
Prevents aggressive trading against strong trends.
Recovery Mode
Reduces risk when the system goes deeper into the basket.
BreakEven Exit
Closes baskets early instead of waiting for unrealistic recovery.
Partial De-risk
Closes high-risk positions to reduce pressure.
Smart Exit Engine
Locks profits when momentum weakens.
Basket Trailing
Protects floating profit dynamically.
Equity Peak Guard
Protects account gains from drawdown after profit.
Daily Target System
Stops trading after reaching daily profit.
Drawdown Protection
Limits risk on both basket and account level.
Inputs (Simplified)
Auto Lot System
- Automatic lot sizing based on balance/equity
- Adjustable risk per capital unit
Grid Control
- Grid distance
- Lot progression mode
- Maximum steps
Risk Management
- Capital allocation
- Margin control
- Max exposure per side
Entry Filters
- EMA trend filter
- Smart entry logic
- Volatility filter
Exit Systems
- Basket TP
- Smart exit
- Trailing system
Protection Layers
- Peak Guard
- Drawdown Guard
- Recovery system
✅ Trading Instruments & Compatibility
TR_BASKET_SYSTEM is designed to work across multiple markets:
- ✔ Forex Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)
- ✔ Metals (XAUUSD – Gold, XAGUSD – Silver)
- ✔ Indices (US30, NAS100, US500, GER40, etc.)
- ✔ Crypto CFDs (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, and others depending on broker)
Best Performance
The system performs best on:
- 🔹 Gold (XAUUSD)
- 🔹 Major Forex pairs
- 🔹 High liquidity instruments
Recommended Timeframes
- M5 → for faster execution
- M15 → balanced performance
- H1 → more stable behavior
Broker Requirements
- Low spread broker recommended
- ECN account preferred
- Stable VPS connection is highly recommended
One system. Multiple markets.
Designed to adapt — not depend on a single asset.
Who Is This For?
This system is designed for traders who:
- Want structured trading (not signals)
- Understand risk management
- Prefer controlled growth over aggressive trading
- Need a system that adapts to the market
Important
This is NOT a “get rich quick” EA.
It is a capital management system.
Used correctly, it can provide stability.
Used incorrectly, it can still be risky.
Recommended Setup
- Use low to medium risk
- Run on VPS
- Test on demo first
- Start with conservative settings
Risk Warning
Trading involves risk.
Grid and basket systems can generate drawdown, especially during strong trends or high volatility.
You are fully responsible for your trading decisions.