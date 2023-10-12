FXMachine

3.86
  • Statistics on a real account since 2020
  • Backtest for the last 13 years
  • Low drawdown strategy
  • Multi-currency algorithm
  • Compatible with any broker
  • Proven drawdown control system

Trading on a real account since 2020: Click Here
Trading on USDCAD, EURGBP, GBPUSD, EURUSD: Click Here
Trading on EURGBP: Click Here
Trading on GBPUSD: Click Here

Full backtests of the FXMachine EA are available for download here: Click Here


About us:

The development and support of FXMachine and our other robots is carried out by a professional team that has more than 14 years of experience in the Forex field. During these 14 years we have been improving our developments and finding better and more effective approaches to trading.

If you were to ask us what is the best piece of advice we can give for determining which EA is good and which is not, we would give the following answer: the most important thing is to look at the results of a robot trading on a real money account to see how many years of history it has and how well the EA performs. If the EA does not have statistics on a real account or it is only a couple of months long, then this EA cannot be good, believe us, we know this for sure. And it doesn’t matter how beautiful or perfect backtests it makes, there are a lot of algorithms and tricks on how to make backtest generation beautiful, but in real trading that will not work at all. The same applies to trading on a demo account.


About the development:

FXMachine is a highly intelligent trading system. We spent a lot of time working on it and improving it, and finally, at the beginning of 2020 we started our first live tests. It trades successfully to this day and shows quite a high profitability with low drawdowns, which you can see for yourself by looking at our trading statistics. We do not consider results on demo accounts to be relevant, so we provide results on real accounts only.


Principle of operation:

While developing FXMachine, we decided to use well-known and standard methods of Market analysis (indicators, price movement, bar analysis...) with a non-standard view and data evaluation. That brought unique results, and by continuing to work on them, we developed the most suitable algorithms for supporting orders that were opened based on these signals.

Our robot tries to open no more than 1-2 orders based on signals and close them in profit. If after some time and certain events, this order (or several) could not reach preferred goals (profits) according to the signal, then the system activates a mode of searching for an exit from this trade. At this stage, an order(s) may close at a small profit, sometimes at a small loss or at breakeven. If there are several orders opened by a signal, the system can try to close them all together to reduce risks, or in order to achieve a certain profit.

In a situation when it is not possible to quickly receive profit from an order, or minimize losses, and the order stays in the Market for too long, the next part of the program is being activated - the support algorithm. This algorithm allows you to significantly speed up the process of closing of orders in profit, without allowing a small drawdown that has formed to drag on for a long time. This allows us to stabilize the result, so that profitability could be consistent, and drawdowns, if they did happen, were rare and ended quickly.


Advantages and features:

FXMachine was developed based on simplicity and versatility, so that every trader could use our robot. FXMachine has the following advantages:

  • Compatible with any broker and does not require special conditions for working. Trade with the broker that is convenient for you.

  • Has an advanced drawdown control system that calculates StopLoss for all orders in such a way that it does not exceed a drawdown level you specify. It is much safer than monitoring a drawdown of all orders in the Market with "manual" closing (market closing) of orders in case of reaching a drawdown. Our method does not depend on the quality and stability of connection with a broker.

  • Setting up the robot for both beginners and professionals. If you are a beginner or just don't want to study the settings of the robot, then you only need 2 clicks to set it up - specify the drawdown limitation in percentages and click the "OK" button. And the robot will do everything for you according to the parameters prepared and tested by us. If you want more control over trading or make your own adjustments, then there is a section for manual settings in the EA, where you can set up everything yourself to meet your requirements, or even develop your own optimization of the parameters.

  • Programmed for 4 currency pairs: USDCAD, EURGBP, GBPUSD, EURUSD. FXMachine is a multi-currency robot and has quite a universal principle of operation, so it can be optimized for any currency pair.

You can download a detailed user manual with the description of all the parameters here: Click Here


Troubleshooting and recommendations for backtesting:

  • SPREAD. By default, the strategy tester in MT4 and MT5 sets the spread for testing as Current. In this case, it simply uses the value of spread that is currently in the Market, which can lead to an erroneous result on backtests, especially during weekends, because at that moment when the Market closes the spread can jump to 100-200 points (10-20 on 4 digits) and stay that way for the whole weekend. We recommend manually specifying a value of spread, which is an average usual for a pair being tested.

  • LEVERAGE. Not everyone knows, but the strategy tester uses a leverage of the account that is currently logged into MT. That is, if a leverage of your account is 1.200, then the backtest will be made with an emulation of the leverage of 1.200. To test FXMachine, we recommend using a leverage specified in the recommendations above or setting it to 1.500, so there would be no problems due to low leverage under any testing conditions.

  • LOSSES AT THE END OF BACKTEST. If a backtest is made for a long period of time or with a large starting deposit, then it could lead to the fact that at some point the maximum values of the possible lot will be reached (each broker has its own value). It will lead to losses and “steps down” on a graph, since the strategy will not be able to open a required lot for its order and it will lead to lost profit, which should have compensated for a previous loss. If this happens, we recommend either using a manual lot (in the AutoSettings parameter specify Use Manual Lot), or reducing the starting deposit, or considering an option of testing for a shorter period of time.

If you have any questions or need assistance, we will be glad to help! You can write us a private message, in order to do that you need to be authorized on the website.

Reviews 16
Stanislav Kashubin
310
Stanislav Kashubin 2024.01.11 07:11 
 

Редко когда пишу отзывы про индикаторы особенно про експертов потому что бывает писать нечего. Здесь хочется отметить что сам експерт довольно продуманный и очень понятный. Александр всегда отвечает на сообщении что очень важно , желаю дальнейшего развития, самое главное не жадничать в рынке люди не жадничайте и все будет хорошо.

russham111
483
russham111 2024.01.08 10:15 
 

Working really well so far. Hope it stays like it!!

amanoiwado
419
amanoiwado 2023.11.27 12:39 
 

過去数年の実績を評価し購入しましたが 今後の結果次第で評価は変わります

And EURUSD, which is the most risky in the public signal, is operated in a pair that is excluded.

I stopped using it because starting an account with 200$ was not very efficient.

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Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Experts
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Experts
Advisor (Fortune): Your Reliable Tool for High-Frequency Forex Trading The Fortune advisor is designed to be used on any timeframe, any currency pair, and on any broker's server. Its unique trading system makes it a versatile tool for traders. For optimal performance, it is recommended to trade liquid forex pairs, maintain a low spread, and use a VPS. You can start with a $100 deposit and a lot size of 0.01. Key Features and Benefits High-Frequency Trading : Utilizes two trading options: with v
Expert Advisor WATCHFUL SCALPER
Sergiy Podolyak
Experts
This EA requires a broker having Market Execution (ECN, NDD, STP accounts), low spread, zero StopLevel (or close to such level), no commission if possible (as it influences on the profit amount). Order executin time should be measured in milliseconds, not minutes, requotes and slippage should not happen too often. Deposit: Minimum deposit is $50 (MinLot = 0.01) or $500 (MinLot = 0.1) Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD No Martingale / No grid / No a
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Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
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Gold Sniper MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
New Year 1-Month Promotion: Currently priced at $68 USD, promotion ends May 30, 2026. After the promotion, the price will revert to $500 USD per month. Gold Sniper EA (Expert Advisor) In real trading, losses are not terrible; what's terrible is the lack of order, goals, and discipline after losses. The Recovery Profit Manager was created to solve this core problem. ⸻ Core Product Philosophy This EA does not pursue frequent trading; it dynamically monitors and automatically opens posi
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
Wise Scalper
Ilya Fomin
Experts
This is an optimized and ready-to-use automated trading system. A market entry is performed at a certain time on a quiet market. When certain conditions are met, a trade is closed. As a rule, a profit is small. The EA features SL to manage losses. The EA is recommended for use on currency pairs and M5 timeframe. Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the strategy tester in the terminal. The EA operation requires a broker with minimum spread and minimum or no commissi
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
Experts
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Experts
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Experts
Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
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UControl
Alexander Kozachuk
3.5 (2)
Experts
Statistics on a real account since 2018 Backtests for 19 years Multi-currency strategy Compatible with any broker Reliable drawdown limitation system Possibility to develop your own settings UControl has been successfully trading on a real account since the beginning of 2018 . Here are its statistics: Live trading AUDUSD: Click Here Live trading USDCAD: Click Here Live trading All Pairs: Click Here Full backtests of the UControl EA are available for download here: Click Here Backtests were
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Ticktrend
428
Ticktrend 2024.10.15 14:43 
 

I bought this with very high hopes but after extensive testing and a period of live trading realised that this is really just another martingale EA in disguise. The recommended risk settings are far too high, but even on lower settings the problem is that the traded pairs correlate closely and are likely to have siginificant or account destroying drawdowns at the same time. Yes the EA can make money under certain conditions but is way too vulnerable to large losses during strongly trending markets, such as we've experienced recently. The money management is not sufficient ly advanced and in the long run this EA will incur losses.

Hae Sunghyon
34
Hae Sunghyon 2024.08.15 15:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Owen Briggs
35
Owen Briggs 2024.08.10 23:24 
 

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Tsukuda Tanosuke
27
Tsukuda Tanosuke 2024.08.07 14:48 
 

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Remnantcine
412
Remnantcine 2024.06.01 16:58 
 

I've been using this EA a long time (about 7-8 months) and I recommend it. I had one big stop loss late last year but apart from that it has been reliable and the live published signal is a very rare and positive feature of an EA on this platform. Highly recommend.

*EDIT: I just had a second stop loss and lost 10% of my account again... I will keep using it but this is very disappointing. Will update in another 6 months.

Stanislav Kashubin
310
Stanislav Kashubin 2024.01.11 07:11 
 

Редко когда пишу отзывы про индикаторы особенно про експертов потому что бывает писать нечего. Здесь хочется отметить что сам експерт довольно продуманный и очень понятный. Александр всегда отвечает на сообщении что очень важно , желаю дальнейшего развития, самое главное не жадничать в рынке люди не жадничайте и все будет хорошо.

russham111
483
russham111 2024.01.08 10:15 
 

Working really well so far. Hope it stays like it!!

Justin The Trader
896
Justin The Trader 2023.12.07 18:55 
 

Definitely UCONTROL and FXMACHINE need to improve the algo for EUR pairs, big losses these days, and last week in fxmachine (specially fxmachine tha has a high price)

Update 26-12-23: The EA continue growing in DD, USDCAD is in a big Downtrend, the EA make some good trades, but in my case at least most is sustain trade for a lot of days, i guess that is a good posibility that USDCAD will lost, is difficult to maintain and account when the EA touch full SL with some close difference

Like i say for the price is not worthy, even the signal is in a big DD.

Alex told me that they increased again the % of risk in the signal to recover the losses but i think that will blow the account, same for the UCONTROL signal few days ago that lost a lot of the gains.

I hope that the team behind the EA are working in improvements!!

27-08-24 Terrible losses

amanoiwado
419
amanoiwado 2023.11.27 12:39 
 

過去数年の実績を評価し購入しましたが 今後の結果次第で評価は変わります

And EURUSD, which is the most risky in the public signal, is operated in a pair that is excluded.

I stopped using it because starting an account with 200$ was not very efficient.

zp152093
691
zp152093 2023.11.12 06:07 
 

非常棒的EA，拥有较低的回撤和较高的胜率，值得5星。非常赞叹它稳定的表现。

Li Sam
35
Li Sam 2023.11.08 14:34 
 

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Harrison Ward
29
Harrison Ward 2023.10.25 20:31 
 

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Kevin Dyson
39
Kevin Dyson 2023.10.19 22:20 
 

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Markus Robertson
84
Markus Robertson 2023.10.18 16:58 
 

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William West
21
William West 2023.10.15 17:17 
 

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Patrik Tønnessen
68
Patrik Tønnessen 2023.10.14 13:31 
 

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