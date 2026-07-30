Tr SR Runner Pro

Trading Room SR Runner Pro

Support and Resistance Expert Advisor with Breakout, Retest, Trend Filter, Fibonacci Targets, Partial Close and Advanced Trade Management.

Institutional Support & Resistance Trading System

Most trading robots focus on finding entries.

Professional traders focus on managing risk, protecting capital, and staying aligned with market structure.

Trading Room SR Runner Pro was built around that philosophy.

This Expert Advisor is designed to identify high-probability breakout and retest opportunities around key support and resistance levels, while managing trades through intelligent stop-loss movement, target management, and trend confirmation.

The objective is not to predict the market.

The objective is to systematically participate in market opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk control.

Core Strategy

The system continuously monitors:

Support & Resistance zones

Breakout opportunities

Retest confirmations

Market trend alignment

Momentum conditions

Trade management scenarios

A trade is only considered when market structure provides confirmation rather than anticipation.

Key Features

Support & Resistance Engine

Automatically identifies significant market structure levels and monitors potential breakout opportunities.

Breakout & Retest Entries

The system waits for:

Breakout confirmation Retest validation Entry execution

This helps reduce false breakouts and improves trade quality.

Trend Filter

Choose between:

OFF

H1 Trend

H4 Trend

D1 Trend

The system can trade only in the direction of the selected higher-timeframe trend.

Multiple Target Modes

Fibonacci Targets

Institutional-style Fibonacci expansion targets.

Classic Targets

Traditional risk-to-reward progression targets.

Money Target Mode

Close trades based on profit value rather than price levels.

Advanced Trade Management

Partial Close System

Automatically locks profits by closing a configurable percentage of the position as targets are reached.

Smart Trailing Engine

Multiple trailing options:

Target Trailing

Swing Trailing

Support & Resistance Trailing

Each mode provides a different approach to trade protection and profit retention.

Dynamic Stop Management

Stop loss levels can automatically advance as the trade develops, helping secure profits while allowing runners to continue.

Market Filters

ADX Trend Strength Filter

Avoids weak and ranging market conditions by requiring minimum trend strength before execution.

Opposite Break Exit

Allows positions to be closed when market structure invalidates the trade idea.

Trend Reversal Exit

Optionally closes trades when the higher-timeframe trend changes direction.

Dashboard & Visual Tools

Built-in dashboard displays:

Trend status

Active trade direction

Current target stage

Stop loss position

Partial close progress

Selected target mode

Selected trailing mode

Visual chart tools include:

Entry level

Stop loss level

TP1–TP5 levels

Support zones

Resistance zones

Broker Compatibility

Designed to work with:

ECN Accounts

Standard Accounts

Raw Spread Accounts

Recommended Markets

Gold (XAUUSD)

Major Forex Pairs

Indices

Commodities

Trading Philosophy

Markets cannot be controlled.

Risk can.

Trading Room SR Runner Pro is designed for traders who value structure, discipline, and systematic execution over emotional decision-making.

Structure > Prediction

Process > Emotion

Risk Control > Profit Chasing

Trading Room

Institutional Trading Solutions