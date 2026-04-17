MT5 Trade Copier Master EA
- 实用工具
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Mykhailo Krygin
- 版本: 1.1
- 更新: 23 四月 2026
- 激活: 10
Fast copier for sending trades to multiple MT4 / MT5 accounts.
MT5 Trade Copier Master EA sends trades instantly from your master account to one or multiple slave accounts.
Supports copying to:
• MT5 accounts
• MT4 accounts
Perfect for:
• Multi-account traders
• Signal providers
• Account managers
• Personal account mirroring
Main Features
• Fast local trade copying
• Low latency execution
• Multiple slave accounts support
• Copy open positions on startup
• Stable file-based communication
• Easy setup
Slave Identification Modes
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Account Number
Enter slave account number in Accounts field.
Example:
12345678
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Custom User ID
Use custom ID when running multiple slaves on the same account.
Example:
GOLD1, FX1
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Important
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This is a fast local Trade Copier version.
Master and Slave terminals must run on the same computer or VPS.
For copying between different computers or VPS servers, a network version is planned.
Follow updates and video tutorials for future releases.
Input Parameters
Accounts – slave account numbers or IDs
Check Changes – refresh interval in milliseconds
Copy Open Positions On Start – send current open trades after launch
Use together with:
Video Tutorials:
- Main Overview
- MT4 to MT5 Setup
- MT5 → MT4 Full Synchronization
- Symbol Mapping (XAUUSD = GOLD)
- Copy Trades to Multiple MT4 & MT5 Accounts