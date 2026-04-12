TDI Optimized by Marsu

📘 USER MANUAL: TDI OPTIMIZED BY MARSU (MT5)

1. Introduction:

TDI Optimized by Marsu is a super indicator developed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Upgraded from the classic Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) system, this version brings a fresh perspective with its excellent noise signal removal capabilities, direct optimization on Japanese candlesticks (lighter and smoother), and especially its Auto Timeframe system that automatically adapts to all trading styles. 

The indicator provides extremely clear entry points through intuitive arrows on the chart, combined with a sub-window displaying momentum and market trends.

 

2. Main Components on the Chart

The indicator is divided into two display parts:

2.1 Sub-Window (TDI Core):

Green line (RSI PL - RSI Price Line): Shows the current price speed and direction (Fast). 

Red line (TSL - Trade Signal Line): A slower signal line, used to confirm crossovers with RSI PL. 

Orange line (MBL - Market Base Line): The center line of the market, separating buyers and sellers. 

Two blue lines (VB High / VB Low): Volatility Bands. When the bands contract, it signals market consolidation; when they expand, it signals a breakout trend.

 

2.2 Main Candlestick Chart:

🟨 Yellow arrow (Upward): Signal to open a BUY (LONG) order. 

🟪 Pink/Purple Arrow (Downward): SHORT order signal.

 

3. Outstanding Features (Exclusive)

🚀 Performance Optimization with Pure Japanese Candlesticks

Unlike older TDI versions that used simulated Heikin Ashi calculations, causing system lag and order delay (Repaint), this version has a completely rewritten algorithm to run directly on the original Japanese candlestick array (Open/High/Low/Close). This allows the bot to load hundreds of thousands of candlesticks in an instant, preventing Repainting 100%. (No Repaint)

🚀 Auto Timeframe Optimization

You no longer need to worry about finding the correct settings for each timeframe. When AutoTFSettings is enabled (true), the Indicator will automatically recognize and reconfigure the entire core:

Scalping (M1 - M15): Sensitive filter pulling, allowing for the fastest short-wave detection.

Swing Trading (H1 - H4): Minimizes noise, accelerates the cycle to anticipate medium-term waves.

Position Trading (D1 and above): System settings standardized according to long-term trends, extremely safe. 

🛡️ Integrated 3-Layer Dual Filter (Avoids False Signals)

The arrow only appears when the following stringent conditions are met SIMULTANEOUSLY:

PAC (Price Action Channel) Filter: The candle must actually break through the average range of the High/Low and be a trending candle (Closing > Opening for Buy orders). 

MACD Filter: Confirms increasing buy/sell momentum in the most recent candles. 

ADX Filter: Prevents entry when the market is sideways. Only trade when the trend strength (ADX) exceeds a certain threshold.

 

4. Conditions for Signal Appearance

BUY Signal (Yellow Arrow):

The green RSI line crosses UP above the red signal line.

MACD is in an upward trend.

ADX shows a clear market trend.

RSI has not yet reached the Overbought level (78).

The current candle closed as a BULL and the price has broken above the PAC band.

 

SELL Signal (Pink Arrow):

The green RSI line crosses DOWN below the red signal line.

MACD is in a downward trend.

ADX confirms a trend.

RSI has not yet reached the Oversold level (22). 

The current candle closed as a BEAR and the price has broken below the PAC band.

 

(Note: The arrow is fixed and will never disappear or move after the candle has closed).

 

5. Input Parameter Settings Guide

You can fine-tune the parameters in the settings panel (Double-click on the Indicator on the chart):

Settings Parameter Name Meaning & Usage

Auto Timeframe InpAutoTFSettings Turn on True for the AI ​​to automatically recognize and adjust the numbers according to the time frame. If you want to manually adjust everything, select False.

TDI Core InpRSIPeriod RSI Period (Default: 13). 

InpBandPeriod Volatility Band Period (Default: 34). 

InpRSIPL / InpTradeSL Green (Fast) and Red (Slow) Line Period. 

InpPAC Number of candles used to create Price Action support/resistance channels (Default: 5). 

InpRSIOversold / Overbought | Oversold (22) and Overbought (78) levels.

Filters InpUseMACDFilt Turn MACD filter on/off.

InpUseADXFilt: Turns the Sideway zone filter using ADX on/off. 

InpADXThresh: Minimum ADX threshold to allow trading (20 is the benchmark). 

InpFastMA / InpSlowMA: Period for the hidden MACD filter.

 

6. Pro Trading Tips

Combining Resistance/Support: Although the indicator's filter is very powerful, for the highest win rate, prioritize arrows that appear near important Support (for BUY orders) or Resistance (for SELL orders) zones on larger timeframes.

Volatility Bands (VB Bands): When the two blue lines squeeze, be patient. Don't rush into a trade even if there is an arrow. Wait until the arrow appears simultaneously with the band starting to expand sharply upwards/downwards. 

Risk Management: Always place your Stop Loss below the bottom of the signal candle (or the nearest resistance zone) and your Take Profit with a minimum Risk:Reward ratio of 1:1.5 or 1:2.

 

Wishing you successful trades and consistent profits with TDI Optimized by Marsu!


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Market Reversal Alerts
Lee Samson
4.19 (114)
Indicators
Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
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5 (8)
Indicators
Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
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