SMC Panel

SMS Panel - Real-Time Smart Money Concepts Suite for MT5

"Don't just label. Validate."

SMC Panel is the only comprehensive Smart Money Concepts/ICT toolset on the MQL5 Market that detects market structure (BOS/CHoCH) in real time – no more waiting for opposite swings to confirm breakout signals. From Order Block, Fair Value Gap, Breaker Block, Inducement (IDM) to OTE Zone and multi-factor Signal Engine – all are validated through liquidity sweep, displacement, killzone, and premium/discount before being displayed.


Why is SMC Panel different?

Most SMC indicators on the market only "label" – drawing boxes or lines based on confirmed pivots, resulting in sinals that are always delayed by dozens of candles. SMC Panel solves this problem precisely: the system detects structural breakouts as soon as the price surpasses the confirmed swing high/low – on each closing candle, not waiting for a reverse swing to form. This helps you see BOS/CHoCH at the exact moment the market is actually changing direction, not hours later.


A complete set of tools in one indicator:

Real-time Market Structure – BOS/CHoCH with swing and internal levels, optional Require Body Close to filter out wick noise.

Higher Timeframe Alignment – ​​automatic or manual selection of HTF, only showing signals that match the direction of the larger timeframe.

Order Blocks with scores (0–10) – only displayed when there is a liquidity sweep + displacement (FVG) present, adhering to strict ICT standards.

Breaker Blocks - Failed reversal of the Open Market (OB), one of the strongest price zones according to ICT theory.

Fair Value Gap + Inversion of Value Gain (FVG) + Consequent Encroachment - Filters using multiple ATR to ensure true displacement.

Balanced Price Range (BPR) - A zone where FVG increases and decreases rarely overlap.

Inducement (IDM) - Detects internal liquidity sweeps before the actual trend continues, avoiding "traps".

Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) - Fibonacci zone 61.8%–78.6% after displacement, indicating overlap with OB/FVG.

Premium/Discount + Equilibrium - Knows whether you are buying too expensively or too cheaply compared to the current price range.

Killzones by EST - Asian, London, NY AM, NY PM, automatically filters signals by institutional trading session.

Signal Engine confluence-based - Long/Short arrows + SL/TP only appear when a convergence point is reached, with cooldown to prevent signal spam.

Intuitive Info Panel - grasp the structure status, HTF bias, and the number of active OB/Breaker/FVG/OTE symbols in a single corner of the screen.


Who is it suitable for?

Traders using ICT methods, Smart Money Concepts, or anyone needing a market structure validation system - not only visually appealing but also noise filtering using real sweep, displacement, and confluence score logic.


Deep Customization

Over 60 inputs clearly grouped into modules (Structure, HTF, Order Block, FVG, Liquidity, IDM, Killzone, OTE, Signal, Visuals) - you control every detail: color, filter threshold, maximum number of objects displayed to optimize performance across all symbols and timeframes.


No repainting at the reference level - the swing level used for comparison is still taken from the confirmed pivot, only the detection of a breakout of that level runs in real-time on each candle close.

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5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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