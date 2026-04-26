Gold Early EA

🥇 Gold Early EA - Early Trend Catcher Robot (No Grid/Martingale)

📌 Overview
Gold Early EA is an Expert Advisor specifically programmed for MetaTrader 5, inspired by successful Multi-Indicator trading strategies.

Instead of waiting until a trend is already overextended (Full Signal), this EA is designed to identify Early Signals right when the money flow begins to shift. Operating on a strict "Set & Forget" trading philosophy combined with a Risk:Reward (RR) ratio always greater than 1, the EA delivers a safe and disciplined trading style, completely eliminating high-risk position sizing methods like Martingale or Grid.

🚀 Core Strategy
The EA executes trades based on the confluence of 4 indicator layers: EMA, ADX, MACD, and RSI.

⭐ Key Features
Absolute Safety: Opens only 1 trade at a time. Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) are always placed immediately upon trade entry.

Smart Risk:Reward Management: Uses a hard RR ratio (e.g., 1:1.5 or 1:2). The EA automatically calculates the Take Profit distance based on the Stop Loss.

Flexible SL Options: Supports both Fixed Stop Loss (in points) and Dynamic Stop Loss based on market volatility (Dynamic ATR).

Session Filter: Allows you to enable/disable and independently select trading hours for 3 sessions (Asian, European, US).

Built-in News Filter: Automatically reads the native MT5 Economic Calendar. It stops trading before and after High-Impact USD news to avoid slippage.

⚙️ Inputs Guide
The parameters are clearly grouped into sections for easy optimization:

1. === Trading Settings ===

  • Trade Direction: Choose the trading direction (TRADE_BOTH, BUY_ONLY, SELL_ONLY).

  • Lot Size: Fixed trading volume (Default: 0.01).

  • Magic Number: Unique ID for the EA's trades.

  • Max Slippage (Points): Maximum allowed price slippage.

2. === Exit Strategy (Risk/Reward) ===

  • Risk:Reward Ratio: R:R ratio (Default is 1.5, meaning a 1:1.5 RR. If SL is $100, TP is $150).

  • Use Dynamic ATR for SL?: Select  false  for a fixed SL, or  true  to calculate SL using the ATR indicator.

  • Fixed Stop Loss (Points): Fixed Stop Loss level (Default: 1000 points = 100 pips).

3. === Sessions Filter ===

  • Enable Session Filter: Set to  true  to restrict trading hours.

  • Session 1/2/3 Start & End: Customize the start/end times according to your broker's server time.

4. === News Filter ===

  • Note: This feature only works on Live/Demo charts and is bypassed in the Strategy Tester.

  • Stop trading BEFORE/AFTER news: Specify the number of minutes to pause the EA before and after High-Impact USD news (Default: 30 mins).

5. Indicator Groups (OBV-ADX, MACD, RSI, EMA)

  • These are the core parameters of the strategy. It is highly recommended to run the Strategy Tester to find the most suitable settings for your chosen timeframe.

💡 Recommendations
Best Symbols: Highly optimized for Gold (XAUUSD). However, it can also be effectively applied to strong trending currency pairs like EURUSD and GBPJPY.

Timeframe: M5, M15, H1, or H4. Higher timeframes yield fewer signals but with higher accuracy.

Account Type: A Raw Spread / Zero Spread account is highly recommended to optimize the RR ratio and avoid premature Stop Loss hits due to spread widening.

Log File Location: To view the CSV log report, go to File -> Open Data Folder -> MQL5 -> Files in your MT5 terminal. You will find the file  Gold_EA_Trading_Log.csv .

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
The Forex and Precious Metals markets inherently carry high risks. Any EA will experience periods of drawdown. Please ALWAYS test the EA on a Demo account or use the Strategy Tester (with "Every tick based on real ticks" data) for at least 1-3 months before deploying it on a live account. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Wishing you successful and disciplined trading with the Gold Early EA! Don't forget to leave a review and comment if this EA is helpful to you!


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MQL TOOLS SL
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