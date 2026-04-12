Linear Regression Oscillator Plus Alert

Linear Regression Oscillator (LRO+) Alert

Update: LRO+ v2.0 — Linear Regression Oscillator for MT5

Momentum indicator based on linear regression + normalized Z-score. No lag like MACD, no noise like RSI.

✅ Automatically adjusts parameters according to timeframe — M1 to Monthly, no manual adjustment required

✅ 3 types of signals: Zero-Cross (trend), Reversion, and Divergence

✅ ATR Filter — automatically turns off signals when the market is sideways or flat

✅ Invalidation Level — automatically draws appropriate stop loss zones on the chart

✅ Real-time dashboard — displays timeframes, parameters, and signals directly on the chart

Compatible with Forex, Gold, Crypto, and Index — all timeframes.

5-second setup, clear signals, no junk.


This indicator's core strategy combines three independent signal layers on a Z-score oscillator:

1. Trend Following (Zero-line Cross)

Bull Cross: LRO crosses above 0 → uptrend begins, draw arrow ▲ + Invalidation Level

Bear Cross: LRO falls below 0 → downtrend begins, draw arrow ▽ + Invalidation Level

This signal is suitable for swing trading, filtering noise using Invalidation Level

2. Mean Reversion (RevBull/RevBear)

RevBull: LRO is in the oversold region (< -1.5) and begins to reverse upwards → "Reversion" signal

RevBear: LRO is in the overbought region (> +1.5) and begins to reverse downwards

This strategy is a counter-trend type, with a higher probability when divergence is present.


3. Divergence Detection

Compare the pivot high/low of the price with the corresponding LRO value.

Bear Div: Price creates a higher high but LRO is lower → momentum weakens.

Bull Div: Price creates a lower low but LRO is higher → momentum recovers.



Recommended products
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Indicators
RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Indicators
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (9)
Indicators
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Indicators
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
Indicators
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
Trend Monitor MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features The best results are obtained when the indicator works on two timeframes. For example: M30 – the indicator shows the main trend; M5 – the indicator gen
Impulses and Corrections 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Indicators
"Impulses and Corrections 5" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of corrections of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always "U
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a d
Universal Soul Reaper
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
Universal Soul Reaper is an atmospheric market-flow oscillator designed to interpret price behavior as a cycle of spiritual energy. Instead of reacting to raw price alone, it visualizes the state of the market’s soul —revealing when momentum is awakening, stabilizing, or fading. The indicator operates in a separate window and presents three interwoven entities: the Ectoplasmic Veil , the Spirit Boundary , and the Soul Core . Together, they form a living framework that helps traders sense pressu
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
Trend Master V2
Oratile Pitsoane
Indicators
What Is Trend Master Pro? Trend Master Pro   is a professional-grade trend trading indicator built for MetaTrader 5. It was designed with one goal in mind — to keep you on the right side of the market at all times by combining three powerful technical tools into a single, clean, easy-to-read display directly on your price chart. Instead of cluttering your screen with multiple separate indicators, Trend Master Pro fuses an   EMA Ribbon trend filter , a   ZigZag swing point engine , and a   breako
Two Moving Average Crossover Alerts Serie MT5
Boris Armenteros
1 (1)
Indicators
Introduction The "Two Moving Average Crossover" indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a technical analysis tool that displays two moving averages and notifies when the moving averages cross each other. The indicator calculates and plots two moving averages, one of which is faster and the other is slower. When the faster moving average crosses above the slower moving average, it is considered a bullish signal, indicating a potential trend reversal or the start of a new uptrend. Conversely, when th
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicators
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Gann Square of 144 for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (5)
Indicators
The Gann Box (or Gann Square) is a market analysis method based on the "Mathematical formula for market predictions" article by W.D. Gann. This indicator can plot three models of Squares: 90, 52(104), 144. There are six variants of grids and two variants of arcs. You can plot multiple squares on one chart simultaneously Parameters Square — selection of a Gann square model: 90 — square of 90 (or square of nine); 52 (104) — square of 52 (or 104); 144 — universal square of 144; 144 (full) — "full
Buy and Sell Zones MT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
Indicators
Indicator for determining flat and trend. If the price is below any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a sell zone. When purchasing this version of the indicator, MT4 version for one real and one demo account - as a gift (to receive, write me a private message)! If the price is above any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a buy zone. MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/3793 If the price is between two lines or in the zone of
RSI Divergence with FVG Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The RSI Divergence + FVG Signal indicator combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence with Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbalances caused
The Daily candle
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicators
Daily Candle Overlay (MT5) — Visualize the Major Trend at a Glance Daily Candle Overlay is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to simplify multi-timeframe (MTF) analysis. It displays the current daily (D1) candle in real-time directly on your lower timeframe charts (M1, M5, M15, H1, etc.). To prevent your charts from becoming cluttered or obstructing your indicators, the candle is drawn cleanly in the empty space to the right of the current price . Why Use This Indicator? In tradi
Currencies Strength
Jinsong Zhang
Indicators
This indicator is used to compare the relative strength of the trade on the chart against the other several selected symbols. By comparing the price movement of each traded variety based on the same base day, several trend lines of different directions can be seen, reflecting the strong and weak relationship between the several different traded varieties, so that we can have a clearer understanding of the market trend. For example, you can apply this indicator on a EurUSD chart and compare it w
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Indicators
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (559)
Indicators
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT5
Ku Chuan Lien
5 (1)
Indicators
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction. This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included. Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 5. You can choose to display HA and HAS in the sam
Level Volume Pro
John Samfel Bucton Josol
Indicators
HAT IT DOES   MONTHLY HIGH & LOW — AUTO-DRAWN EVERY MONTH Draws the High and Low of every month for the current year (or any year you set). Each level extends as a horizontal ray into the future so you always see where price is reacting to historical monthly extremes. Color-coded (blue = high, red = low), labeled (JAN HIGH, FEB LOW etc.), fully customizable width and style. Toggle individual months on or off.   WEEKLY HIGH & LOW
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds MT5
Libertas LLC
Indicators
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds   adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests,   Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC)   is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the
Fibo Channels
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Indicators
Fibo Daily Channel Indicator The  Indicator is a powerful tool for traders, providing precise daily support and resistance levels based on Fibonacci retracement and extension calculations. This indicator automatically draws key pivot points (PP, R1, R2, S1, S2) as well as additional extension levels (R3, R4, S3, S4), helping traders identify potential reversal and breakout zones with ease. It includes customizable alerts and push notifications, allowing traders to receive updates whenever the pr
Trade history
Andriy Konovalov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator plots charts of profit taken at the Close of candles for closed (or partially closed) long and short positions individually. The indicator allows to filter deals by the current symbol, specified expert ID (magic number) and the presence (absence) of a substring in a deal comment, to set the start time and the periodicity of profit reset (daily, weekly or monthly) to calculate the profit chart. The indicator also displays the floating (not fixed) profit of the opened positions at th
Swing Tracer
Ely Alsedy
5 (2)
Indicators
it depends on ATR period to get swing points to help make better trading decisions  blue dot and red dot is the default color scheme of course you can change it later if you'd like  you can change the following : ATR PERIOD  sending notifications number of times to send notifications  sending notifications to your smart phone that's it very simple to use just drag and drop and follow the trend 
Kagi Indicator
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicators
Advanced Kagi Chart Indicator with ATR Adaptation and Smart Alerts Transform your price analysis with this professional Kagi indicator that filters market noise and highlights genuine trend changes. Based on traditional Japanese charting methods from the 1870s rice markets, this tool focuses purely on significant price movements while ignoring time-based fluctuations. Core Features: Dual Reversal Methods Fixed Delta: Set a precise price threshold for reversal detection ATR-Based: Automatic adjus
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
Indicators
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.75 (130)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis , Points of Interest (POIs) , and real-time signals, th
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
More from author
EA Risk Manager for MT5
Lam Tran
Utilities
EA Risk Manager is a professional risk‑management Expert Advisor designed to protect your trading account and enforce disciplined money management. The EA does not open trades by itself – it only monitors and manages all existing positions (manual and automated) on the account. It is especially useful for traders who want to: Hard‑limit daily / weekly / monthly losses and profits. Restrict lot size and the number of open trades. Trade a basket of G7‑related Forex pairs using one centralized
Candle Time Spread
Lam Tran
Indicators
The Candle Time Spread indicator is designed to smoothly display the remaining time of the current candle and the spread fluctuations. It offers full customization options, allowing you to control the appearance of the countdown timer, including size, color, and position relative to the candle, across all timeframes. Please leave a positive review. Candle Time Indicator, Spread Clock, Spread Counter, Spread Alert, Candle Timer, Candle Clock, Candle Timer for MT5, Time Candle, Timer Candle. Can
FREE
SMC Indicator for MT5
Lam Tran
Indicators
Overview The SMC indicator is a versatile tool that helps traders automate chart analysis using price action. Its main goal is to identify where large institutions place orders (liquidity) to find optimal entry/exit points. Core Features Market Structure: Automatically labels BOS (Breakout Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) in real time for both internal and main swing waves. Supply & Demand Zones: Identifies bullish and bearish Order Blocks. Liquidity & Price Gaps: Identifies equal
FREE
Trade Panel Manager
Lam Tran
Utilities
Trade Panel Manager — Master all trades in one dashboard Stop calculating volume manually, stop worrying about forgetting to set SL/TP. TTrade Panel Manager transforms MetaTrader 5 into a professional trading command center — drag and drop a few lines on the chart, the EA automatically calculates lot sizes according to your desired risk level, displaying SL/TP in pips and currency in real time, right before you press the button. Why download now? Accurate lot size calculation based on risk pe
FREE
TimeSpread
Lam Tran
Indicators
The Candle Time Spread indicator is designed to smoothly display the remaining time of the current candle and the spread fluctuations. It offers full customization options, allowing you to control the appearance of the countdown timer, including size, color, and position relative to the candle, across all timeframes. Please leave a positive review. Candle Time Indicator, Spread Clock, Spread Counter, Spread Alert, Candle Timer, Candle Clock, Candle Timer for MT4, Time Candle, Timer Candle. Can
FREE
EA Risk Manager
Lam Tran
Utilities
EA Risk Manager is a professional risk‑management Expert Advisor designed to protect your trading account and enforce disciplined money management. The EA does not open trades by itself – it only monitors and manages all existing positions (manual and automated) on the account. It is especially useful for traders who want to: Hard‑limit daily / weekly / monthly losses and profits. Restrict lot size and the number of open trades. Trade a basket of G7‑related Forex pairs using one centralized
TDI Optimized by Marsu
Lam Tran
Indicators
USER MANUAL: TDI OPTIMIZED BY MARSU (MT5) 1. Introduction: TDI Optimized by Marsu is a super indicator developed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Upgraded from the classic Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) system, this version brings a fresh perspective with its excellent noise signal removal capabilities, direct optimization on Japanese candlesticks (lighter and smoother), and especially its Auto Timeframe system that automatically adapts to all trading styles.  The indicator pr
LRO Plus Alert for MT4
Lam Tran
Indicators
Linear Regression Oscillator (LRO+) Alert Update: LRO+ v2.0 — Linear Regression Oscillator for MT4 Momentum indicator based on linear regression + normalized Z-score. No lag like MACD, no noise like RSI. Automatically adjusts parameters according to timeframe — M1 to Monthly, no manual adjustment required 3 types of signals: Zero-Cross (trend), Reversion, and Divergence ATR Filter — automatically turns off signals when the market is sideways or flat Invalidation Level — automatically dra
TDI Optimized
Lam Tran
Indicators
USER MANUAL: TDI OPTIMIZED BY MARSU (MT5) 1. Introduction: TDI Optimized by Marsu is a super indicator developed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Upgraded from the classic Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) system, this version brings a fresh perspective with its excellent noise signal removal capabilities, direct optimization on Japanese candlesticks (lighter and smoother), and especially its Auto Timeframe system that automatically adapts to all trading styles.  The indicator prov
Gold Early EA
Lam Tran
Experts
Gold Early EA - Early Trend Catcher Robot (No Grid/Martingale) Overview Gold Early EA is an Expert Advisor specifically programmed for MetaTrader 5, inspired by successful Multi-Indicator trading strategies. Instead of waiting until a trend is already overextended (Full Signal), this EA is designed to identify Early Signals right when the money flow begins to shift. Operating on a strict "Set & Forget" trading philosophy combined with a Risk:Reward (RR) ratio always greater than 1, the EA
SMC Panel
Lam Tran
Indicators
SMS Panel - Real-Time Smart Money Concepts Suite for MT5 "Don't just label. Validate." SMC Panel is the only comprehensive Smart Money Concepts/ICT toolset on the MQL5 Market that detects market structure (BOS/CHoCH) in real time – no more waiting for opposite swings to confirm breakout signals. From Order Block, Fair Value Gap, Breaker Block, Inducement (IDM) to OTE Zone and multi-factor Signal Engine – all are validated through liquidity sweep, displacement, killzone, and premium/discount befo
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review