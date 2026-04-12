Linear Regression Oscillator Plus Alert
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Lam TranThanks for your interest in "Marsu Signal”
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 12 April 2026
- Activations: 5
Linear Regression Oscillator (LRO+) Alert
Update: LRO+ v2.0 — Linear Regression Oscillator for MT5
Momentum indicator based on linear regression + normalized Z-score. No lag like MACD, no noise like RSI.
✅ Automatically adjusts parameters according to timeframe — M1 to Monthly, no manual adjustment required
✅ 3 types of signals: Zero-Cross (trend), Reversion, and Divergence
✅ ATR Filter — automatically turns off signals when the market is sideways or flat
✅ Invalidation Level — automatically draws appropriate stop loss zones on the chart
✅ Real-time dashboard — displays timeframes, parameters, and signals directly on the chart
Compatible with Forex, Gold, Crypto, and Index — all timeframes.
5-second setup, clear signals, no junk.
This indicator's core strategy combines three independent signal layers on a Z-score oscillator:
1. Trend Following (Zero-line Cross)
Bull Cross: LRO crosses above 0 → uptrend begins, draw arrow ▲ + Invalidation Level
Bear Cross: LRO falls below 0 → downtrend begins, draw arrow ▽ + Invalidation Level
This signal is suitable for swing trading, filtering noise using Invalidation Level
2. Mean Reversion (RevBull/RevBear)
RevBull: LRO is in the oversold region (< -1.5) and begins to reverse upwards → "Reversion" signal
RevBear: LRO is in the overbought region (> +1.5) and begins to reverse downwards
This strategy is a counter-trend type, with a higher probability when divergence is present.
3. Divergence Detection
Compare the pivot high/low of the price with the corresponding LRO value.
Bear Div: Price creates a higher high but LRO is lower → momentum weakens.
Bull Div: Price creates a lower low but LRO is higher → momentum recovers.