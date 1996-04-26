TDI Optimized by Marsu

📘 USER MANUAL: TDI OPTIMIZED BY MARSU (MT5)

1. Introduction:

TDI Optimized by Marsu is a super indicator developed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Upgraded from the classic Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) system, this version brings a fresh perspective with its excellent noise signal removal capabilities, direct optimization on Japanese candlesticks (lighter and smoother), and especially its Auto Timeframe system that automatically adapts to all trading styles. 

The indicator provides extremely clear entry points through intuitive arrows on the chart, combined with a sub-window displaying momentum and market trends.

 

2. Main Components on the Chart

The indicator is divided into two display parts:

2.1 Sub-Window (TDI Core):

Green line (RSI PL - RSI Price Line): Shows the current price speed and direction (Fast). 

Red line (TSL - Trade Signal Line): A slower signal line, used to confirm crossovers with RSI PL. 

Orange line (MBL - Market Base Line): The center line of the market, separating buyers and sellers. 

Two blue lines (VB High / VB Low): Volatility Bands. When the bands contract, it signals market consolidation; when they expand, it signals a breakout trend.

 

2.2 Main Candlestick Chart:

🟨 Yellow arrow (Upward): Signal to open a BUY (LONG) order. 

🟪 Pink/Purple Arrow (Downward): SHORT order signal.

 

3. Outstanding Features (Exclusive)

🚀 Performance Optimization with Pure Japanese Candlesticks

Unlike older TDI versions that used simulated Heikin Ashi calculations, causing system lag and order delay (Repaint), this version has a completely rewritten algorithm to run directly on the original Japanese candlestick array (Open/High/Low/Close). This allows the bot to load hundreds of thousands of candlesticks in an instant, preventing Repainting 100%. (No Repaint)

🚀 Auto Timeframe Optimization

You no longer need to worry about finding the correct settings for each timeframe. When AutoTFSettings is enabled (true), the Indicator will automatically recognize and reconfigure the entire core:

Scalping (M1 - M15): Sensitive filter pulling, allowing for the fastest short-wave detection.

Swing Trading (H1 - H4): Minimizes noise, accelerates the cycle to anticipate medium-term waves.

Position Trading (D1 and above): System settings standardized according to long-term trends, extremely safe. 

🛡️ Integrated 3-Layer Dual Filter (Avoids False Signals)

The arrow only appears when the following stringent conditions are met SIMULTANEOUSLY:

PAC (Price Action Channel) Filter: The candle must actually break through the average range of the High/Low and be a trending candle (Closing > Opening for Buy orders). 

MACD Filter: Confirms increasing buy/sell momentum in the most recent candles. 

ADX Filter: Prevents entry when the market is sideways. Only trade when the trend strength (ADX) exceeds a certain threshold.

 

4. Conditions for Signal Appearance

BUY Signal (Yellow Arrow):

The green RSI line crosses UP above the red signal line.

MACD is in an upward trend.

ADX shows a clear market trend.

RSI has not yet reached the Overbought level (78).

The current candle closed as a BULL and the price has broken above the PAC band.

 

SELL Signal (Pink Arrow):

The green RSI line crosses DOWN below the red signal line.

MACD is in a downward trend.

ADX confirms a trend.

RSI has not yet reached the Oversold level (22). 

The current candle closed as a BEAR and the price has broken below the PAC band.

 

(Note: The arrow is fixed and will never disappear or move after the candle has closed).

 

5. Input Parameter Settings Guide

You can fine-tune the parameters in the settings panel (Double-click on the Indicator on the chart):

Settings Parameter Name Meaning & Usage

Auto Timeframe InpAutoTFSettings Turn on True for the AI ​​to automatically recognize and adjust the numbers according to the time frame. If you want to manually adjust everything, select False.

TDI Core InpRSIPeriod RSI Period (Default: 13). 

InpBandPeriod Volatility Band Period (Default: 34). 

InpRSIPL / InpTradeSL Green (Fast) and Red (Slow) Line Period. 

InpPAC Number of candles used to create Price Action support/resistance channels (Default: 5). 

InpRSIOversold / Overbought | Oversold (22) and Overbought (78) levels.

Filters InpUseMACDFilt Turn MACD filter on/off.

InpUseADXFilt: Turns the Sideway zone filter using ADX on/off. 

InpADXThresh: Minimum ADX threshold to allow trading (20 is the benchmark). 

InpFastMA / InpSlowMA: Period for the hidden MACD filter.

 

6. Pro Trading Tips

Combining Resistance/Support: Although the indicator's filter is very powerful, for the highest win rate, prioritize arrows that appear near important Support (for BUY orders) or Resistance (for SELL orders) zones on larger timeframes.

Volatility Bands (VB Bands): When the two blue lines squeeze, be patient. Don't rush into a trade even if there is an arrow. Wait until the arrow appears simultaneously with the band starting to expand sharply upwards/downwards. 

Risk Management: Always place your Stop Loss below the bottom of the signal candle (or the nearest resistance zone) and your Take Profit with a minimum Risk:Reward ratio of 1:1.5 or 1:2.

 

Wishing you successful trades and consistent profits with TDI Optimized by Marsu!


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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Paulo Rocha
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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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Trend Reader Indicator
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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5 (3)
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Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
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Volume Break Oscillator — это индикатор, который сопоставляет движение цены с тенденциями объема в форме осциллятора. Я хотел интегрировать анализ объема в свои стратегии, но меня всегда разочаровывали большинство индикаторов объема, таких как OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D, а также Volume Weighted Macd и многие другие. Поэтому я написал этот индикатор для себя, я доволен его полезностью, и поэтому я решил опубликовать его на рынке. Основные характеристики: Он выделяет фазы, в которых цена движе
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4 (4)
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Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
Linear Trend Predictor
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Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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5 (9)
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Lam Tran
Утилиты
A fast, chart-based MT4 trade manager with one-click BUY/SELL execution, editable Lot/SL/TP controls, and selective position-closing tools. One Click Trading MT4 is a lightweight trade-management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It is designed for traders who want to manage manual trades or trades opened by an EA directly from the chart, without repeatedly opening the Terminal window.
FREE
TDI Optimized
Lam Tran
Индикаторы
РУКОВОДСТВО ПОЛЬЗОВАТЕЛЯ: TDI OPTIMIZED BY MARSU (MT5) 1. Введение: TDI Optimized by Marsu — это супериндикатор, разработанный специально для платформы MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Усовершенствованная версия классической системы Traders Dynamic Index (TDI), эта версия предлагает свежий взгляд благодаря превосходным возможностям подавления шума, прямой оптимизации на японских свечах (более легкой и плавной) и, особенно, системе Auto Timeframe, которая автоматически адаптируется ко всем стилям торгов
Linear Regression Oscillator Plus Alert
Lam Tran
Индикаторы
Linear Regression Oscillator (LRO+) Alert Update: LRO+ v2.0 — Linear Regression Oscillator for MT5 Momentum indicator based on linear regression + normalized Z-score. No lag like MACD, no noise like RSI. Automatically adjusts parameters according to timeframe — M1 to Monthly, no manual adjustment required 3 types of signals: Zero-Cross (trend), Reversion, and Divergence ATR Filter — automatically turns off signals when the market is sideways or flat Invalidation Level — automatically dra
Gold Early EA
Lam Tran
Эксперты
Gold Early EA - Early Trend Catcher Robot (No Grid/Martingale) Overview Gold Early EA is an Expert Advisor specifically programmed for MetaTrader 5, inspired by successful Multi-Indicator trading strategies. Instead of waiting until a trend is already overextended (Full Signal), this EA is designed to identify Early Signals right when the money flow begins to shift. Operating on a strict "Set & Forget" trading philosophy combined with a Risk:Reward (RR) ratio always greater than 1, the EA
SMC Panel
Lam Tran
Индикаторы
SMS Panel - Real-Time Smart Money Concepts Suite for MT5 "Don't just label. Validate." SMC Panel is the only comprehensive Smart Money Concepts/ICT toolset on the MQL5 Market that detects market structure (BOS/CHoCH) in real time – no more waiting for opposite swings to confirm breakout signals. From Order Block, Fair Value Gap, Breaker Block, Inducement (IDM) to OTE Zone and multi-factor Signal Engine – all are validated through liquidity sweep, displacement, killzone, and premium/discount befo
One Click Trading MT5
Lam Tran
Утилиты
A fast, chart-based MT5 trade manager with one-click BUY/SELL execution, editable Lot/SL/TP controls, and selective position-closing tools. One Click Trading MT5 is a lightweight trade-management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want to manage manual trades or trades opened by an EA directly from the chart, without repeatedly opening the Terminal window.
FREE
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