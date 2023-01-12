Karla Three MT4

Karla Three is the final piece of the Karla series. It differs from Karla One & Karla Two in the strategy and symbols that it trades. It is a very complex piece of software that analyses each H1 candle of every symbol from the list and is capable of identifying rare patterns which are usually too difficult to spot for a human eye. Because such patterns have a high probability of repeating themselves, this EA will try to repeatedly catch them and monetize on them. To get the best results I trained the AI to trade the following symbols:

EURAUD,AUDCAD,CADCHF,AUDNZD,EURCAD,NZDCHF,GBPUSD 


What do you need to start using Karla Three?

  • Decent trading account from a reliable broker. If you need any recommendations, please message me directly

How do I run it?

  • First you need to open EURAUD H1 chart and drag Karla Three onto it. You know it will work once you see the icon in the upper right corner in blue (MT5) or a smiley face (MT4)

How much money do I need to start?

  • Recommended min balance to start using Karla Three is $500 or its equivalent in a different currency

Is there a MT4 version?

  • Yes, there is and you can find it here

Where can I see live results?

  • You can find the live results here. The reason why I specifically set up demo account, not "real" account is because I want my customers to see currently open positions which wouldn't be possible if I did it the other way around

PLEASE NOTE: past results don't guarantee future gains


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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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