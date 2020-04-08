Sessions and Bar Time

The Sessions and Bar Time indicator is a professional utility tool designed to enhance your trading awareness and timing precision on any chart. It combines two key features every trader needs — market session visualization and real-time bar countdown — in one clean, efficient display.

Key Features:

  • Candle Countdown Timer – Shows the remaining time before the current candle closes, helping you anticipate new bar formations.
  • Market Session Display – Automatically highlights the four main trading sessions (Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York) directly on your chart.
  • Auto Broker GMT Detection – Automatically adjusts session times based on your broker’s timezone.
  • Flexible Layout – Choose whether session blocks appear at the top or bottom of the chart.
  • Lightweight & Non-Intrusive – Designed for clarity and performance; doesn’t slow down your chart.
  • Visual Alerts – Colored session blocks with clear labels make it easy to see which session is currently active.

Use Cases:
  • Identify overlapping market sessions where volatility typically increases (e.g., London–New York overlap).
  • Monitor bar closing times to optimize entry and exit timing.
  • Enhance chart visibility for scalping, day trading, or session-based strategies.

Best For

Forex traders, scalpers, and algorithmic traders who value time precision and session awareness while trading instruments such as XAUUSD, EURUSD, or major FX pairs.


