Velocity Scalper EA
- Experts
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- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
🚀 ALGOTRIBE™ VELOCITY SCALPER PRO 2.0
⚠️ NOT FOR EMOTIONAL TRADERS
If you are still:
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Trading based on emotions
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Entering trades based on “gut feeling”
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Blowing accounts repeatedly
👉 Stop here. This system is not for you.
💣 THE TRUTH ABOUT THE MARKET
90% of traders lose money.
Not because they lack knowledge,
but because they lack a SYSTEM.
👉 ALGOTRIBE™ VELOCITY SCALPER PRO was built to solve that.
🔥 WHAT IS THIS BOT?
A fully automated trading system (Expert Advisor)
designed to capture real market volatility.
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No guessing
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No emotions
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No FOMO
👉 Only logic + discipline + execution
⏰ OPTIMAL TRADING SESSIONS
Best performance during:
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London Session: 14:00 – 18:00 (GMT+7)
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New York Session: 19:00 – 23:00 (GMT+7)
👉 Can extend to 00:00 – 02:00 depending on market conditions
⚠️ Not recommended to run 24/7
👉 Designed for high-liquidity sessions only
💰 RECOMMENDED CAPITAL (REAL ACCOUNT)
Optimal ranges:
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🔹 $300 – $500 → Entry level
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🔹 $500 – $1,000 → Optimal performance
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🔹 $1,000+ → Stable scaling
⚠️ Risk recommendation:
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1–3% per trade
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Avoid over-leverage
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Limit number of pairs if capital is small
⚡ KEY FEATURES
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SMART VOLATILITY FILTER
Trades only when real volatility exists
Avoids sideways markets
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PRECISION ENTRY ENGINE
High-quality entries
No random or overtrading
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RISK CONTROL SYSTEM
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Max trades per day
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Spread protection
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Auto stop in bad conditions
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AUTO PROTECTION
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Break-even automation
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Trailing stop to lock profits
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MULTI-SYMBOL SCANNER
Scans multiple pairs simultaneously
Never miss strong setups
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SESSION-BASED TRADING
Trades only during high-liquidity sessions
📊 NOT A “BACKTEST ONLY” BOT
This system is:
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Optimized for real accounts
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Built for live market conditions
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Focused on risk control and consistency
💥 WHO IS THIS FOR?
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Traders who have blown accounts before
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Busy individuals who cannot monitor charts
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Traders who want structured systems
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Traders who want to eliminate emotions
⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTICE
This is NOT a “get rich quick” bot.
This is a controlled, systematic trading solution.
🔥 REAL VALUE
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Fewer but higher-quality trades
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Improved discipline
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More stable account growth
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Reduced trading stress
💰 CURRENT OFFER
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Trial version available
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Flexible rental plans
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Price will increase as user base grows
🚀 GET ACCESS NOW
Message: "ALGOTRIBE"
to receive:
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Demo
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Live results
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Setup guidance
👉 If you still want to trade emotionally → skip this
👉 If you want a structured, scalable system
ALGOTRIBE™ VELOCITY SCALPER PRO 2.0
is built for you.