Velocity Scalper EA

🚀 ALGOTRIBE™ VELOCITY SCALPER PRO 2.0

⚠️ NOT FOR EMOTIONAL TRADERS

If you are still:

Trading based on emotions

Entering trades based on “gut feeling”

Blowing accounts repeatedly

👉 Stop here. This system is not for you.

💣 THE TRUTH ABOUT THE MARKET

90% of traders lose money.

Not because they lack knowledge,

but because they lack a SYSTEM.

👉 ALGOTRIBE™ VELOCITY SCALPER PRO was built to solve that.

🔥 WHAT IS THIS BOT?

A fully automated trading system (Expert Advisor)

designed to capture real market volatility.

No guessing

No emotions

No FOMO

👉 Only logic + discipline + execution

⏰ OPTIMAL TRADING SESSIONS

Best performance during:

London Session: 14:00 – 18:00 (GMT+7)

New York Session: 19:00 – 23:00 (GMT+7)

👉 Can extend to 00:00 – 02:00 depending on market conditions

⚠️ Not recommended to run 24/7

👉 Designed for high-liquidity sessions only

💰 RECOMMENDED CAPITAL (REAL ACCOUNT)

Optimal ranges:

🔹 $300 – $500 → Entry level

🔹 $500 – $1,000 → Optimal performance

🔹 $1,000+ → Stable scaling

⚠️ Risk recommendation:

1–3% per trade

Avoid over-leverage

Limit number of pairs if capital is small

⚡ KEY FEATURES

SMART VOLATILITY FILTER

Trades only when real volatility exists

Avoids sideways markets PRECISION ENTRY ENGINE

High-quality entries

No random or overtrading RISK CONTROL SYSTEM

Max trades per day

Spread protection

Auto stop in bad conditions

AUTO PROTECTION

Break-even automation

Trailing stop to lock profits

MULTI-SYMBOL SCANNER

Scans multiple pairs simultaneously

Never miss strong setups SESSION-BASED TRADING

Trades only during high-liquidity sessions

📊 NOT A “BACKTEST ONLY” BOT

This system is:

Optimized for real accounts

Built for live market conditions

Focused on risk control and consistency

💥 WHO IS THIS FOR?

Traders who have blown accounts before

Busy individuals who cannot monitor charts

Traders who want structured systems

Traders who want to eliminate emotions

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTICE

This is NOT a “get rich quick” bot.

This is a controlled, systematic trading solution.

🔥 REAL VALUE

Fewer but higher-quality trades

Improved discipline

More stable account growth

Reduced trading stress

💰 CURRENT OFFER

Trial version available

Flexible rental plans

Price will increase as user base grows

🚀 GET ACCESS NOW

Message: "ALGOTRIBE"

to receive:

Demo

Live results

Setup guidance

👉 If you still want to trade emotionally → skip this

👉 If you want a structured, scalable system

ALGOTRIBE™ VELOCITY SCALPER PRO 2.0

is built for you.