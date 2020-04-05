Velocity Scalper EA

🚀 ALGOTRIBE™ VELOCITY SCALPER PRO 2.0

⚠️ NOT FOR EMOTIONAL TRADERS

If you are still:

  • Trading based on emotions

  • Entering trades based on “gut feeling”

  • Blowing accounts repeatedly

👉 Stop here. This system is not for you.

💣 THE TRUTH ABOUT THE MARKET

90% of traders lose money.
Not because they lack knowledge,
but because they lack a SYSTEM.

👉 ALGOTRIBE™ VELOCITY SCALPER PRO was built to solve that.

🔥 WHAT IS THIS BOT?

A fully automated trading system (Expert Advisor)
designed to capture real market volatility.

  • No guessing

  • No emotions

  • No FOMO

👉 Only logic + discipline + execution

⏰ OPTIMAL TRADING SESSIONS

Best performance during:

  • London Session: 14:00 – 18:00 (GMT+7)

  • New York Session: 19:00 – 23:00 (GMT+7)

👉 Can extend to 00:00 – 02:00 depending on market conditions

⚠️ Not recommended to run 24/7
👉 Designed for high-liquidity sessions only

💰 RECOMMENDED CAPITAL (REAL ACCOUNT)

Optimal ranges:

  • 🔹 $300 – $500 → Entry level

  • 🔹 $500 – $1,000 → Optimal performance

  • 🔹 $1,000+ → Stable scaling

⚠️ Risk recommendation:

  • 1–3% per trade

  • Avoid over-leverage

  • Limit number of pairs if capital is small

⚡ KEY FEATURES

  1. SMART VOLATILITY FILTER
    Trades only when real volatility exists
    Avoids sideways markets

  2. PRECISION ENTRY ENGINE
    High-quality entries
    No random or overtrading

  3. RISK CONTROL SYSTEM

  • Max trades per day

  • Spread protection

  • Auto stop in bad conditions

  1. AUTO PROTECTION

  • Break-even automation

  • Trailing stop to lock profits

  1. MULTI-SYMBOL SCANNER
    Scans multiple pairs simultaneously
    Never miss strong setups

  2. SESSION-BASED TRADING
    Trades only during high-liquidity sessions

📊 NOT A “BACKTEST ONLY” BOT

This system is:

  • Optimized for real accounts

  • Built for live market conditions

  • Focused on risk control and consistency

💥 WHO IS THIS FOR?

  • Traders who have blown accounts before

  • Busy individuals who cannot monitor charts

  • Traders who want structured systems

  • Traders who want to eliminate emotions

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTICE

This is NOT a “get rich quick” bot.
This is a controlled, systematic trading solution.

🔥 REAL VALUE

  • Fewer but higher-quality trades

  • Improved discipline

  • More stable account growth

  • Reduced trading stress

💰 CURRENT OFFER

  • Trial version available

  • Flexible rental plans

  • Price will increase as user base grows

🚀 GET ACCESS NOW

Message: "ALGOTRIBE"
to receive:

  • Demo

  • Live results

  • Setup guidance

👉 If you still want to trade emotionally → skip this

👉 If you want a structured, scalable system

ALGOTRIBE™ VELOCITY SCALPER PRO 2.0
is built for you.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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