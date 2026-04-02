Smart Trading Controller MT4
- Утилиты
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- Версия: 7.0
- Активации: 5
🔷 ALGOTRIBE™ Smart Trade Manager PRO v7.0
Professional Trading Utility for MetaTrader 4
📌 Overview
ALGOTRIBE™ Smart Trade Manager PRO v7.0 is a powerful manual trading utility designed for MetaTrader 4. It helps traders execute trades faster, manage risk more precisely, and optimize overall trading performance through a modern and intuitive interface.
This product is NOT an automated trading robot (EA) — all trades are executed manually by the user.
⚡ Key Features
🎯 Smart Trade Execution
- Open BUY / SELL trades with one click
- Automatically set Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Built-in spread and margin validation before execution
📊 Risk Management System
- Automatic lot size calculation based on risk percentage
- Real-time suggested lot size display
- Precise control over risk per trade
🔁 Advanced Trade Management
- Break Even (including swap & commission)
- Smart Trailing Stop
- Close All positions instantly
- Partial Close (by percentage)
📋 Position Manager Panel
- Real-time display of open trades:
- Ticket
- Type (BUY/SELL)
- Lot size
- Profit
- Close individual trades directly from the panel
🎛 Professional UI/UX
- Clean and modern dashboard design
- Real-time updates:
- Balance
- Equity
- Spread
- Optimized layout for professional traders
🧠 How It Works
- Set your parameters: Lot / SL / TP or enable Auto Risk
- Click BUY or SELL to execute trades
- The tool will:
- Validate trading conditions
- Apply SL/TP automatically
- Manage positions based on your configuration
⚙️ Input Parameters
- Default Lot
- Stop Loss (points)
- Take Profit (points)
- Risk Percent (%)
- Auto Lot (risk-based)
- Trailing Stop settings
🚀 Benefits
- Reduce manual trading errors
- Improve execution speed
- Achieve professional-level risk management
- Suitable for scalping, intraday, and swing trading
⚠️ Important Notes
- This is a Trading Utility, not an automated EA
- Does NOT open trades automatically
- Designed for manual trading assistance only
- Recommended for ECN / low-spread accounts
👤 Who Is This For?
- Manual traders
- Scalpers needing fast execution
- Traders focused on strict risk control
- Anyone looking to upgrade MT4 trading experience
🔥 Why Choose ALGOTRIBE™?
- Professional-grade UI design
- High-performance trade management
- All-in-one trading panel solution