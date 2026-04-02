Smart Trading Controller MT4

🔷 ALGOTRIBE™ Smart Trade Manager PRO v7.0

Professional Trading Utility for MetaTrader 4

📌 Overview

ALGOTRIBE™ Smart Trade Manager PRO v7.0 is a powerful manual trading utility designed for MetaTrader 4. It helps traders execute trades faster, manage risk more precisely, and optimize overall trading performance through a modern and intuitive interface.

This product is NOT an automated trading robot (EA) — all trades are executed manually by the user.

⚡ Key Features

🎯 Smart Trade Execution

Open BUY / SELL trades with one click

Automatically set Stop Loss and Take Profit

Built-in spread and margin validation before execution

📊 Risk Management System

Automatic lot size calculation based on risk percentage

Real-time suggested lot size display

Precise control over risk per trade

🔁 Advanced Trade Management

Break Even (including swap & commission)

Smart Trailing Stop

Close All positions instantly

Partial Close (by percentage)

📋 Position Manager Panel

Real-time display of open trades: Ticket Type (BUY/SELL) Lot size Profit

Close individual trades directly from the panel

🎛 Professional UI/UX

Clean and modern dashboard design

Real-time updates: Balance Equity Spread

Optimized layout for professional traders

🧠 How It Works

Set your parameters: Lot / SL / TP or enable Auto Risk

Click BUY or SELL to execute trades

The tool will: Validate trading conditions Apply SL/TP automatically Manage positions based on your configuration



⚙️ Input Parameters

Default Lot

Stop Loss (points)

Take Profit (points)

Risk Percent (%)

Auto Lot (risk-based)

Trailing Stop settings

🚀 Benefits

Reduce manual trading errors

Improve execution speed

Achieve professional-level risk management

Suitable for scalping, intraday, and swing trading

⚠️ Important Notes

This is a Trading Utility , not an automated EA

, not an automated EA Does NOT open trades automatically

Designed for manual trading assistance only

Recommended for ECN / low-spread accounts

👤 Who Is This For?

Manual traders

Scalpers needing fast execution

Traders focused on strict risk control

Anyone looking to upgrade MT4 trading experience

🔥 Why Choose ALGOTRIBE™?