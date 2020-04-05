Basilisk of Saint Void

BASILISK OF SAINT VOID 1.414

The Architecture of Market Stasis

Basilisk of Saint Void is not a reactive scalper; it is a structural predator. Engineered for the high-liquidity environments of EURUSD and USDJPY, the Basilisk utilizes a non-linear, multi-layered defense system to transform market volatility into a disciplined, mathematical harvest.

🛡️ THE PETRIFICATION CLASS [GORGON STASIS]

Market chaos is neutralized through the Gorgon Stasis protocol. Unlike standard EAs that revenge-trade into a drawdown, the Basilisk utilizes an asymmetric penalty timer governed by π and e constants.

  • The Logic: Upon a detected loss, the system enters a "Clockwork Stasis," freezing activity for a Fibonacci-sequenced duration.

  • The Result: It waits for the market’s "viscosity" to return to profitable parameters before the next strike.

🐍 THE OPHIDIAN CLASS [ADAPTIVE POSITIONING]

The Basilisk’s strike is governed by the Ophidian Matrix, a three-tiered Bayesian-style risk engine that adapts in real-time to your account’s equity curve.

  • The Coiled Gorgon: The EA dynamically shifts between three distinct Fibonacci Risk Arrays. Each unit of the risk array is the minimum risk amount that is mapped to the allowable minimum lot.

  • Vipera Matrix: After each win, the "coil" relaxes, allowing for aggressive capital deployment. Conversely, after each loss, the matrix constricts, tightening position sizing to a defensive risk minimum. If losses persist, that higher end of the array is kept and likewise, if wins persist, the lower end is kept.

  • Ophidian Bayes: A posterior-probability update logic that checks every historical deal to calibrate the very next lot size so no two consecutive trades have the same risk minimum - unless, of course, we're at Array's End.

⚙️ ARCHITECTURAL PRECISION [V1.414]

Named for the Pythagoras Constant, Version 1.414 is optimized for "Diagonal Risk Management." It treats the market as a geometric void, calculating entry and exit points with the cold indifference of a machine-god.

  • Optimized for Majors: Specifically tuned for the deep liquidity and structural respect of EURUSD and USDJPY, most particularly, the M1 timeframe.

  • Failsafe Engineering: Hardcoded risk-caps and normalization logic ensure your margin is never over-leveraged by an anomaly.

📥 THE VOID IS WAITING.

The market never sleeps, but it can be petrified. Download the demo of Basilisk of Saint Void and witness the transition from reactive trading to clockwork extraction.


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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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