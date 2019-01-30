Prometheus Smart Money is an indicator that combines both price & volume with calculations based on other custom indicators, smart volume and retail volume to create this leading indicator that gives you high probability moves to help you make a decision on what is MOST likely to happen in the market going forward

Advantages

You can use it in ALL financial markets including binary options on ALL asset classes or instruments.

You can use it as a stand alone indicator or as a confirmation tool with other indicators

Parameters

Smart Volume Period - recommended period for accurate calculations is 10 or 20

Retail Volume Period - set number of bars back to calculate retail volume default bars is set to 100

Probability Alert - set probability screen alert on high probability potential trade setup which is ONLY triggered when smart volume, retail volume and high probability % are in confluence

Probability key

0% - 30% - low probability

30% - 60% - average probability

60% - 80% - high probability

80% - 90% - possible reversal

90% - 100% - strong trend

Entry requirements

Focus on is the clusters on the indicator - the height of the bars and the number of bars in that cluster

The recent clusters is compared to the previous clusters of bulls[blue] & bears[red] to determine who is in control of the market

When the clusters of smart volume, retail volume & %probability are in confluence then you are looking at a high probability potential trade

Entry should only be taken close to a key level - either after a breach of that key level or a bounce off that key level as shown on the charts it all depends on your strategy

Recommendations

Back test on simulator FIRST then forward test on DEMO for at least 1 MONTH

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DO NOT PURCHASE THIS PRODUCT UNTIL YOU HAVE THOROUGHLY BACK TESTED FOR YOURSELF USING THE FREE DEMO



