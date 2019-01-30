Prometheus Smart Money
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 30 January 2019
- Activations: 5
Prometheus Smart Money is an indicator that combines both price & volume with calculations based on other custom indicators, smart volume and retail volume to create this leading indicator that gives you high probability moves to help you make a decision on what is MOST likely to happen in the market going forward
Advantages
- You can use it in ALL financial markets including binary options on ALL asset classes or instruments.
- You can use it as a stand alone indicator or as a confirmation tool with other indicators
Parameters
- Smart Volume Period - recommended period for accurate calculations is 10 or 20
- Retail Volume Period - set number of bars back to calculate retail volume default bars is set to 100
- Probability Alert - set probability screen alert on high probability potential trade setup which is ONLY triggered when smart volume, retail volume and high probability % are in confluence
Probability key
- 0% - 30% - low probability
- 30% - 60% - average probability
- 60% - 80% - high probability
- 80% - 90% - possible reversal
- 90% - 100% - strong trend
Entry requirements
- Focus on is the clusters on the indicator - the height of the bars and the number of bars in that cluster
- The recent clusters is compared to the previous clusters of bulls[blue] & bears[red] to determine who is in control of the market
- When the clusters of smart volume, retail volume & %probability are in confluence then you are looking at a high probability potential trade
- Entry should only be taken close to a key level - either after a breach of that key level or a bounce off that key level as shown on the charts it all depends on your strategy
Recommendations
- Back test on simulator FIRST then forward test on DEMO for at least 1 MONTH
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DO NOT PURCHASE THIS PRODUCT UNTIL YOU HAVE THOROUGHLY BACK TESTED FOR YOURSELF USING THE FREE DEMO