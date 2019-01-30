Prometheus Smart Money

Prometheus Smart Money is an indicator that combines both price & volume with calculations based on other custom indicators, smart volume and retail volume to create this leading indicator that gives you high probability moves to help you make a decision on what is MOST likely to happen in the market going forward

Advantages

  • You can use it in ALL financial markets including binary options on ALL asset classes or instruments.
  • You can use it as a stand alone indicator or as a confirmation tool with other indicators

Parameters

  • Smart Volume Period - recommended period for accurate calculations is 10 or 20
  • Retail Volume Period - set number of bars back to calculate retail volume default bars is set to 100
  • Probability Alert - set probability screen alert on high probability potential trade setup which is ONLY triggered when smart volume, retail volume and high probability % are in confluence

Probability key

  • 0% - 30% - low probability
  • 30% - 60% - average probability
  • 60% - 80% - high probability
  • 80% - 90% - possible reversal
  • 90% - 100% - strong trend

Entry requirements

  • Focus on is the clusters on the indicator - the height of the bars and the number of bars in that cluster
  • The recent clusters is compared to the previous clusters of bulls[blue] & bears[red] to determine who is in control of the market
  • When the clusters of smart volume, retail volume & %probability are in confluence then you are looking at a high probability potential trade
  • Entry should only be taken close to a key level - either after a breach of that key level or a bounce off that key level as shown on the charts it all depends on your strategy

Recommendations

  • Back test on simulator FIRST then forward test on DEMO for at least 1 MONTH

Please share your comments, ratings & reviews

DO NOT PURCHASE THIS PRODUCT UNTIL YOU HAVE THOROUGHLY BACK TESTED FOR YOURSELF USING THE FREE DEMO


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All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Centaurus Trend Engine
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Primus Smart Money is an indicator that shows the average of bulls and bears on an asset. Used as a confirmation indicator for bullish and bearish control to assist in predicting future price moves Advantages Used in ALL financial markets including binary options on ALL asset classes or instruments. To be used as a confirmation tool with other indicators Parameters Period - default set to 9 (Recommended) Entry requirements Focus on the clusters on the indicator - the height or depth of the bars
Primus Trading Engine
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Primus Trading Engine is a trading system that combines price action,ratio based indicators & custom indicators to create this leading indicator with a multi-timeframe approach to give you high probability trade setups for forex,CFD cash/futures,metals & binary option to assist in making predictions on what is MOST likely to happen in the market Main Chart Features Price Action Signal-Arrow displayed on a specific bar;NOT buy/sell arrow;DOES NOT repaint;Bullish arrow on a bullish bar,price is l
Namiri Trade Engine
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Namiri Trade Engine is an ALL in ONE trading system that combines price structure, volume pressure, market condition & risk management to give you the BEST opportunities for A+ trade setups with auto lot size WAIT FOR YOUR A+ SETUP || ONLY TAKE YOUR A+ TRADE || RINSE REPEAT YOUR A+ MOVE Chart Features Panel - Shows the asset, market, price, pip, account, trade & profit|loss information Structure - Shows areas of support & resistance Risk Management - Shows risk analysis period of 100 bars, buy
Prometheus Trade Engine MT4
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Indicators
Prometheus Trade Engine is an indicator that combines price action, ratio based indicator with custom indicators& other lagging indicators to create this leading indicator that has a multi-timeframe approach to trading so that you are able to see what other timeframes are doing all in one chart and give you high probability trade setups to assist you to make a prediction on what is MOST likely to happen in the market going foward Chart Features 1. Reversal Zone It is the rectangular box on you
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