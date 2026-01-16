Namiri Trade Engine is an ALL in ONE trading system that combines price structure, volume pressure, market condition & risk management to give you the BEST opportunities for A+ trade setups with auto lot size



WAIT FOR YOUR A+ SETUP || ONLY TAKE YOUR A+ TRADE || RINSE REPEAT YOUR A+ MOVE



Chart Features



Panel - Shows the asset, market, price, pip, account, trade & profit|loss information

Structure - Shows areas of support & resistance

Risk Management - Shows risk analysis period of 100 bars, buy | sell entry zone as well as stop loss & take profit levels for a {1:2 risk:reward}

Volume - Shows volume pressure bars of bulls & bears at the bottom of your chart



Panel Features



Asset Info - Shows current time-frame, pair, contract is a buy|sell, leverage & lot size

Market Info - Shows the current market condition



Price Info - Shows bid|ask, entry, stop & target prices

Pip Info - Shows range, spread, risk & reward in pips

Account Info - Shows account balance, equity, free margin & active margin

Trade Info - Shows the amounts of commission, swap, stop loss & take profits

Profit | Loss - Shows the profit | loss on the active trade on that specific pair

Parameters



Trade Risk - Default: percent risk at 0.25%



Trade Setups - Bounce | Breach | Burrow

Color Theme - Bullish | Neutral | Bearish | Buy Zone | Sell Zone

Trade Setups



BUY Contract - Trade when a BUY ALERT is triggered for a bounce | breach | burrow trade setups, ASK price MUST close inside the LONG entry zone based on BULLISH market info, entry confirmed by STRONG bullish volume pressure clusters on the LONG impulse move than other bullish & bearish volume pressure clusters both inside & outside the risk management tool



SELL Contract - Trade when a SELL ALERT is triggered for a bounce | breach | burrow trade setups, BID price MUST close inside the SHORT entry zone based on BEARISH market info, entry confirmed by STRONG bearish volume pressure clusters on the SHORT impulse move than other bearish & bullish volume pressure clusters both inside & outside the risk management tool



Things To Note



STOP BEHIND STRONG STRUCTURE || STRONG IMPULSE MOVE WITH STRONG ANCHOR LEGS || VOLUME PRESSURE CONFIRMATION

WHEN THE BULLS & BEARS FIGHT STAY OUT OR YOU WILL GET HURT

Inside the risk management tool is the first 100 bars; Outside the risk management tool is the next 100 bar; Trade alert minimum risk is set to 5 pips; Please note that on M1 or M5 spread plays a part in the trade entry criteria so depending on the broker a trade alert may trigger on one broker but not another, the tighter the spread the better.

Depending on the risk percentage, spread & leverage, the lot size is some cases are rounded up or down therefore your actual trade amounts may differ slightly; a strong barrier is the one that is formed & tested and begins from the current price period all the way out past the risk analysis period {the longer & tested the structure the stronger the barrier}



The stop loss & take profit dollar amounts shown under trade info are based on risk percentage plus hard stops and targets, therefore your actual trade amounts may differ slightly depending on your actual entry price, slippage, spreads & rounded lot size

Please DO NOT just take each & every trade setup alert, MOST are low quality trade setup alerts because of NO structure & NO volume pressure confirmations. First, pick one asset, one setup. Secondly, ensure its an A+ setup that has been confirmed by structure & volume pressure. TEST it, PROVE it & TRADE it on a demo account BEFORE a live account. Lastly, just rinse & repeat those A+ trade setups; Ignore all trade setup alerts during red news for they are most likely false positives mainly the M1 & M5 timeframes



TEST IT || PROVE IT || TRADE IT



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DO NOT PURCHASE THIS PRODUCT UNTIL YOU HAVE THOROUGHLY BACK TESTED FOR YOURSELF USING THE FREE DEMO