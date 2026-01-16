Namiri Trade Engine

Namiri Trade Engine is an ALL in ONE trading system that combines price structure, volume pressure, market condition & risk management to give you the BEST opportunities for A+ trade setups with auto lot size

WAIT FOR YOUR A+ SETUP || ONLY TAKE YOUR A+ TRADE || RINSE REPEAT YOUR A+ MOVE

Chart Features

  • Panel - Shows the asset, market, price, pip, account, trade & profit|loss information
  • Structure - Shows areas of support & resistance
  • Risk Management - Shows risk analysis period of 100 bars, buy | sell entry zone as well as stop loss & take profit levels for a {1:2 risk:reward}
  • Volume - Shows volume pressure bars of bulls & bears at the bottom of your chart

Panel Features

  • Asset Info - Shows current time-frame, pair, contract is a buy|sell, leverage & lot size
  • Market Info - Shows the current market condition
  • Price Info - Shows bid|ask, entry, stop & target prices
  • Pip Info - Shows range, spread, risk & reward in pips
  • Account Info - Shows account balance, equity, free margin & active margin
  • Trade Info - Shows the amounts of commission, swap, stop loss & take profits
  • Profit | Loss - Shows the profit | loss on the active trade on that specific pair

Parameters

  • Trade Risk - Default: percent risk at 0.25%
  • Trade Setups - Bounce | Breach | Burrow
  • Color Theme - Bullish | Neutral | Bearish | Buy Zone | Sell Zone

Trade Setups

STOP BEHIND STRONG STRUCTURE || STRONG IMPULSE MOVE WITH STRONG ANCHOR LEGS || VOLUME PRESSURE CONFIRMATION
  • BUY Contract - Trade when a BUY ALERT is triggered for a bounce | breach | burrow trade setups, ASK price MUST close inside the LONG entry zone based on BULLISH market info, entry confirmed by STRONG bullish volume pressure clusters on the LONG impulse move than other bullish & bearish volume pressure clusters both inside & outside the risk management tool
  • SELL Contract - Trade when a SELL ALERT is triggered for a bounce | breach | burrow trade setups, BID price MUST close inside the SHORT entry zone based on BEARISH market info, entry confirmed by STRONG  bearish volume pressure clusters on the SHORT impulse move than other bearish & bullish volume pressure clusters both inside & outside the risk management tool

Things To Note

WHEN THE BULLS & BEARS FIGHT STAY OUT OR YOU WILL GET HURT

  • Inside the risk management tool is the first 100 bars; Outside the risk management tool is the next 100 bar; Trade alert minimum risk is set to 5 pips; Please note that on M1 or M5 spread plays a part in the trade entry criteria so depending on the broker a trade alert may trigger on one broker but not another, the tighter the spread the better.
  • Depending on the risk percentage, spread & leverage, the lot size is some cases are rounded up or down therefore your actual trade amounts may differ slightly; a strong barrier is the one that is formed & tested and begins from the current price period all the way out past the risk analysis period {the longer & tested the structure the stronger the barrier}
  • The stop loss & take profit dollar amounts shown under trade info are based on risk percentage plus hard stops and targets, therefore your actual trade amounts may differ slightly depending on your actual entry price, slippage, spreads & rounded lot size
  • Please DO NOT just take each & every trade setup alert, MOST are low quality trade setup alerts because of NO structure & NO volume pressure confirmations. First, pick one asset, one setup. Secondly, ensure its an A+ setup that has been confirmed by structure & volume pressure. TEST it, PROVE it & TRADE it on a demo account BEFORE a live account. Lastly, just rinse & repeat those A+ trade setups; Ignore all trade setup alerts during red news for they are most likely false positives mainly the M1 & M5 timeframes

TEST IT || PROVE IT || TRADE IT

Share comments & reviews

DO NOT PURCHASE THIS PRODUCT UNTIL YOU HAVE THOROUGHLY BACK TESTED FOR YOURSELF USING THE FREE DEMO

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Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an analogue of the МetaТrader 5 indicator , and is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details . Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric p
Green Wall Arrows
Daniel Luchinger
1 (1)
Indicators
The Name Green Wall : Arrows hits a lot of TP, by changing the idea of non using SL as something bad, but instead use Small TP and a lot of free Margin and Patience. Use micro TP and a lot of Free Margin with this indicator on Forex. It also can be used with Binary Options. This strategy is intended to be traded Manually. This Indicator runs on Open Bar, arrows will delete when price are against it. The only Indicator Parameter is Alerts true/false, all the rest is included inside the code. Arro
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Ahmed Mohamed Ali
Indicators
Golden Monowave is monowave indicator, the monowave theory is one of Elliott wave approach and one of most complicate and accurate method. Golden Monowave can shortcut many major steps to identify and describe the monowave. It works on any timeframe and with any trading instrument, including currencies, indices, futures, etc. Input Parameters initial_Bars - set the initial number of bars to calculate. wave_color - select the color of the wave. label_color - select the color of labels. temp_labe
Ticks Size
Viktor Kolmakov
Indicators
This indicator displays in a separate window the difference between the number of points which increased the price, and the number of points that decreased the price during the time interval specified in the settings. The time interval for calculation is expressed as the number of bars of the chart the indicator is attached to. This approach allows you to evaluate the movement direction (growth or fall) of the instrument's price, the strength of the movement and the size of the movement in point
FFx Basket Scanner
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
MetaTrader 5 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24882 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
Indicators
NostradamusMT4 is a powerful indicator from the set of professional trader. The indicator is based on Andrei Spiridonov's original price calculation method (ESTIMATED PRICE) for the current candle price. Advantages The indicator does not redraw. It works on any timeframes. Works with any trading instruments. Perfectly suitable for scalping and trading binary options. Parameters Color - color of the ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE line. How to work with the indicator The indicator forms the ESTIMATED P
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