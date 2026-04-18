Dhokiyas Market Screener MT4
- Utilities
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Dhokiyas Money Map Investment Consultants - FZCOChetan Dhokiya, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Investment Advisor in India, active in the markets since 2017.
- Version: 3.5
- Updated: 18 April 2026
- Activations: 10
Dhokiyas Market Screener
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https://t.me/dhokiyasbot
Why join the free trial
Before buying, you can check signal quality, signal timing, trade levels, and how this software works in real market conditions.
Dhokiyas Market Screener is a smart multi symbol market scanning software for MetaTrader 4. It is designed for traders who want to identify buy and sell opportunities faster without manually checking many charts one by one.
The software scans multiple instruments from one panel and shows potential trade setups with signal direction, signal strength, confirmation count, trend alignment, and ready trade levels including entry, stop loss, and take profit targets.
How This Product Works
This screener continuously checks selected symbols and looks for trading opportunities using its built in signal engine. It analyzes market structure, trend direction, momentum, volatility, and confirmation logic to detect possible buy and sell setups.
When a valid setup is found, the software displays the signal on the panel and can also send alerts with trade details. The trader can quickly see which symbol has a signal, what the direction is, how strong the signal is, and what trade levels are suggested.
Main Product Features
- Multi symbol market scanning from one panel
- Buy and sell signal detection
- Signal score system for trade quality filtering
- Confirmation count to help measure signal strength
- Entry price, stop loss, and multiple take profit targets
- Trade modes for scalping, intraday, swing, and custom use
- Higher timeframe bias support
- Trend and momentum based signal filtering
- ATR based risk structure and target calculation
- Session based filtering support
- Live panel view for active signals
- New and old signal separation for easier reading
- Telegram alert support
- Works on multiple asset classes depending on your broker symbols
What You Can See On The Panel
- Symbol name
- Signal direction
- Signal score
- Number of confirmations
- Price and spread related information
- ATR and momentum related values
- Higher timeframe trend status
- Reason behind the signal
- New signals and continuing signals
Markets You Can Scan
Depending on broker availability, the software can be used for Gold, Forex pairs, Crypto pairs, Indices, Oil, Silver, and other supported symbols.
This makes the product useful for traders who want one software to scan many opportunities from different markets in one place.
Trade Information Provided
The software is not limited to only showing buy or sell direction. It also helps the user understand the setup by showing:
- Signal quality score
- Confirmation count
- Trend bias
- Entry level
- Stop loss level
- Take profit 1
- Take profit 2
- Take profit 3
This helps traders make decisions faster and manage trades more clearly.
Who This Product Is For
- Traders who monitor many charts
- Traders who want faster market analysis
- Traders who want signal based trading support
- Gold traders looking for quicker setup detection
- Forex traders who want a clean screener dashboard
- Users who want Telegram signal support along with panel based scanning
User Guide
Check the full user guide here:
Open User Guide
Guide Includes
Installation steps
Chart setup instructions
Input settings explanation
How to read signals
How to use filters
How to use the screener panel properly
Free Trial On Telegram
You can receive this software signals free for 15 days before buying.
Join Telegram Bot Now
https://t.me/dhokiyasbot
Best way to test before purchase
Join the free trial and experience the signal flow first. This helps you understand the product properly before making your final decision.
Important Note
This product is made to help traders scan the market faster and identify quality setups with better structure and clarity. Final trade execution and risk management always remain the responsibility of the trader.