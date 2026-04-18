Dhokiyas Market Screener MT4

Dhokiyas Market Screener

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https://t.me/dhokiyasbot



Why join the free trial

Before buying, you can check signal quality, signal timing, trade levels, and how this software works in real market conditions. Receive this software signals free for 15 days on Telegram.Before buying, you can check signal quality, signal timing, trade levels, and how this software works in real market conditions.

Dhokiyas Market Screener is a smart multi symbol market scanning software for MetaTrader 4. It is designed for traders who want to identify buy and sell opportunities faster without manually checking many charts one by one.

The software scans multiple instruments from one panel and shows potential trade setups with signal direction, signal strength, confirmation count, trend alignment, and ready trade levels including entry, stop loss, and take profit targets.

How This Product Works

This screener continuously checks selected symbols and looks for trading opportunities using its built in signal engine. It analyzes market structure, trend direction, momentum, volatility, and confirmation logic to detect possible buy and sell setups.

When a valid setup is found, the software displays the signal on the panel and can also send alerts with trade details. The trader can quickly see which symbol has a signal, what the direction is, how strong the signal is, and what trade levels are suggested.

Main Product Features

Multi symbol market scanning from one panel

Buy and sell signal detection

Signal score system for trade quality filtering

Confirmation count to help measure signal strength

Entry price, stop loss, and multiple take profit targets

Trade modes for scalping, intraday, swing, and custom use

Higher timeframe bias support

Trend and momentum based signal filtering

ATR based risk structure and target calculation

Session based filtering support

Live panel view for active signals

New and old signal separation for easier reading

Telegram alert support

Works on multiple asset classes depending on your broker symbols

What You Can See On The Panel

Symbol name

Signal direction

Signal score

Number of confirmations

Price and spread related information

ATR and momentum related values

Higher timeframe trend status

Reason behind the signal

New signals and continuing signals

Markets You Can Scan

Depending on broker availability, the software can be used for Gold, Forex pairs, Crypto pairs, Indices, Oil, Silver, and other supported symbols.

This makes the product useful for traders who want one software to scan many opportunities from different markets in one place.

Trade Information Provided

The software is not limited to only showing buy or sell direction. It also helps the user understand the setup by showing:

Signal quality score

Confirmation count

Trend bias

Entry level

Stop loss level

Take profit 1

Take profit 2

Take profit 3

This helps traders make decisions faster and manage trades more clearly.

Who This Product Is For

Traders who monitor many charts

Traders who want faster market analysis

Traders who want signal based trading support

Gold traders looking for quicker setup detection

Forex traders who want a clean screener dashboard

Users who want Telegram signal support along with panel based scanning

User Guide

User Guide

Check the full user guide here:

Open User Guide



Guide Includes

Installation steps

Chart setup instructions

Input settings explanation

How to read signals

How to use filters

How to use the screener panel properly Check the full user guide here:Installation stepsChart setup instructionsInput settings explanationHow to read signalsHow to use filtersHow to use the screener panel properly

Free Trial On Telegram

Get 15 Days Free Trial On Telegram

You can receive this software signals free for 15 days before buying.



Join Telegram Bot Now

https://t.me/dhokiyasbot



Best way to test before purchase

Join the free trial and experience the signal flow first. This helps you understand the product properly before making your final decision. You can receive this software signals free for 15 days before buying.Join the free trial and experience the signal flow first. This helps you understand the product properly before making your final decision.

Important Note

This product is made to help traders scan the market faster and identify quality setups with better structure and clarity. Final trade execution and risk management always remain the responsibility of the trader.