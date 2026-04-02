Mahakali MT4

MAHAKALI – PROFESSIONAL XAUUSD TRADING SYSTEM Mahakali is an automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on MetaTrader 4. The system focuses on structured execution, disciplined risk management, and stable algorithmic trading.

Gold is one of the most volatile instruments in the financial markets. Liquidity behavior, volatility cycles, and market structure constantly evolve. Because of this, many Expert Advisors that show impressive historical results often fail to perform in real trading environments.

Built for the Current Gold Market Mahakali has been designed with a focus on current market behavior rather than only historical optimization. The goal of this system is not to create unrealistic backtesting curves, but to maintain practical performance in the present gold market conditions.

Many automated trading systems are heavily optimized for historical data. While this can produce beautiful strategy tester reports, such systems often struggle when applied to real accounts.

Important Note About Backtesting You may notice that the historical backtesting curve of Mahakali may not appear extremely optimized compared to some other EAs. This is intentional. The system prioritizes real trading potential in the current market environment rather than curve-fitting to the past.

The EA executes trades automatically according to its internal algorithm and removes emotional decision-making from the trading process. Once installed and configured correctly, the system manages trade execution and risk control automatically.

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Timeframe: M1

Account Type: ECN / RAW Spread Account

For best execution quality, using a low spread broker and a stable VPS connection is recommended to ensure continuous operation of the EA.

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Support

For any product related questions please contact via MQL5 messages: Join Channel : Dhokiyas For any product related questions please contact via MQL5 messages: Contact the Developer