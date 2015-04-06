The Gold Disruptor MT4
- Experts
-
Dhokiyas Money Map Investment Consultants - FZCOChetan Dhokiya, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Investment Advisor in India, active in the markets since 2017.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The Gold Disruptor is a structured algorithmic trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD traders. It is designed for disciplined execution on the M5 timeframe with controlled risk management and adaptive logic.
BUILT ONLY FOR GOLD
This Expert Advisor is optimized specifically for XAUUSD market behavior. It is not a multi symbol robot. It is focused calibrated and refined only for Gold price action.
FLEXIBLE RISK CONTROL
The system allows you to adjust trading behavior according to your own strategy preference.
- Dynamic Mode Suitable for traders who prefer faster capital rotation
- Stable Mode Suitable for traders who prefer steady and controlled exposure
- Custom Input Control Adjust lot sizing and protection parameters manually
You remain in full control of how aggressively or conservatively the system operates.
STRUCTURED DRAWDOWN MANAGEMENT
Markets move in cycles and temporary drawdowns are natural in trading. The Gold Disruptor follows rule based execution and structured exposure management to maintain trading discipline during changing market conditions.
There is no emotional decision making. Every trade follows programmed logic.
TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS
|Symbol
|XAUUSD Gold Only
|Timeframe
|M5 Five Minute Chart
|Setup
|Attach to chart enable algo trading and adjust inputs if required
HOW TO USE
Attach the EA to XAUUSD M5 chart. Enable Algo Trading. Use default inputs or modify according to your risk preference. Always perform proper backtesting before using on a live account.
WHY THIS SYSTEM IS DIFFERENT
- Dedicated only for Gold market structure
- Rule based entry and exit logic
- Advanced exposure management framework
- Professional level trading discipline
- Designed for serious traders
IMPORTANT RISK NOTICE
Financial markets involve risk. This is a professional trading tool. You are responsible for your own trading decisions. Always test and understand the system before live deployment.
TRADE GOLD WITH DISCIPLINE AND STRUCTURE
The Gold Disruptor is built for traders who want systematic execution and controlled strategy.