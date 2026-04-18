Welcome to Dhokiyas Market Screener

This guide explains everything from installation to advanced usage so you can use the product correctly and understand how to read signals, configure settings, and avoid common mistakes. This guide explains everything from installation to advanced usage so you can use the product correctly and understand how to read signals, configure settings, and avoid common mistakes.

1. What This Product Is

Dhokiyas Market Screener User Guide

Dhokiyas Market Screener is a multi symbol market scanning software for MetaTrader 5. It is built to scan many symbols from one panel and show possible trading opportunities with direction, signal score, confirmation strength, trend context, and trade levels.

Instead of opening chart after chart manually, this product helps the user monitor many markets from one place and identify possible buy and sell setups faster.

2. What This Product Does

Scans multiple symbols from one dashboard

Finds buy and sell setups

Shows signal score and confirmations

Displays entry, stop loss, and multiple take profit levels

Uses trend, momentum, and volatility logic

Supports higher timeframe alignment logic

Supports session based filtering

Can send alerts and Telegram messages

Separates new signals and continuing signals

Can work on Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, Oil, and other broker supported symbols

3. Before You Start

Before installing the product, make sure:

You are using MetaTrader 5

Algo Trading is enabled in MT5

Your broker provides enough historical data for the symbols you want to scan

The symbols are visible in Market Watch if you plan to use Market Watch scanning

Your internet connection is stable if you want alerts and Telegram messages

4. Installation Guide

Step 1

Open MetaTrader 5.

Step 2

Go to File and click Open Data Folder.

Step 3

Open the MQL5 folder, then open the Experts folder.

Step 4

Paste the product file into the Experts folder.

Step 5

Go back to MT5 and refresh the Navigator panel, or restart MT5.

Step 6

Drag and drop the product onto any chart.

Step 7

Enable Algo Trading.

Important

This product is a screener. The main interface is panel based, so the chart itself is not the main focus. You can attach it to a clean chart and use the dashboard from there.

5. First Time Setup

After attaching the product to a chart, the panel will appear. On first run, do the following:

Select how symbols should be scanned

Choose the trade mode

Choose the preset or custom engine settings

Set your minimum score

Decide whether you want only buy signals, only sell signals, or both

Set your trading session preference

Configure alert options if needed

6. Product Workflow

The product works in a simple flow:

Build the symbol list Choose the trade mode and engine preset Scan each symbol one by one Check if the symbol is tradable and inside session conditions Calculate signal data Apply score and confirmation conditions Show valid setups on the panel Mark them as new or continuing Optionally send alerts and Telegram messages

7. Symbol Configuration

Inp_SymbolList

This is the manual symbol list. You can type symbols separated by commas. Example:

XAUUSD,EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,BTCUSD,US30

Inp_UseMarketWatch

If enabled, the product uses symbols from Market Watch instead of using only the manual symbol list.

Inp_ScanAllBroker

If enabled, the product tries to scan all tradable broker symbols, up to the maximum allowed by your symbol limit.

Inp_AddMajorForex

Adds a larger Forex symbol group automatically.

Inp_AddCryptoPairs

Adds popular crypto symbols automatically.

Inp_AddStockIndices

Adds index symbols automatically.

Inp_AddCommodities

Adds commodity symbols automatically.

Inp_MaxSymbols

Limits how many symbols can be scanned. If you use too many symbols, the scan may take longer.

Best Practice

If you want faster scans, start with a smaller and cleaner symbol list. For example, use only Gold and a few major Forex pairs first.

8. Scan Settings

Inp_TradeMode

This defines the main style of analysis.

Scalping

Intraday

Swing

Custom

Each mode changes the timeframes used internally.

Trade Mode Timeframe Mapping

Scalping uses M1 as main and M5 as higher timeframe

Intraday uses M15 as main and H1 as higher timeframe

Swing uses H1 as main and H4 as higher timeframe

Custom uses your own selected timeframes

Inp_MainTimeframe

Used only when Custom mode is selected. This is the main analysis timeframe.

Inp_HigherTimeframe

Used only in Custom mode. This is the higher timeframe bias reference.

Inp_LowerTimeframe

Used only in Custom mode. This may support lower timeframe context.

Inp_ScanIntervalSec

This sets how often the screener refreshes automatically.

Inp_MinSignalScore

This is the minimum score required for a signal to be shown.

Inp_ShowBuySignals

Show only buy signals if needed.

Inp_ShowSellSignals

Show only sell signals if needed.

9. Dhokiyas Engine Presets

The engine has preset modes that change internal calculation behavior.

Auto

Scalping

Aggressive

Default

Conservative

Swing

Crypto

Gold

Custom

Auto Preset

Automatically chooses a preset based on timeframe style.

Scalping Preset

More responsive and faster for lower timeframes.

Aggressive Preset

Can allow earlier setups but may also be more sensitive.

Default Preset

Balanced general use setting.

Conservative Preset

Usually demands stronger conditions and may show fewer signals.

Swing Preset

Designed for higher timeframe style trading.

Crypto Preset

Intended for symbols that may behave with higher volatility.

Gold Preset

Intended for Gold specific style of movement.

Custom Preset

Lets you define your own engine values.

10. Custom Engine Inputs

PS_C_EmaFast

Fast EMA period for custom mode.

PS_C_EmaSlow

Slow EMA period for custom mode.

PS_C_EmaTrend

Trend EMA period for custom mode.

PS_C_RSI

RSI period for custom mode.

PS_C_ATR

ATR period for custom mode.

PS_C_MinScore

Minimum score used by the custom preset. This can override the general minimum score for the internal engine.

PS_C_SLMult

Stop loss multiplier for custom mode.

PS_SLMult

Global stop loss multiplier. This is the master stop loss multiplier for presets.

PS_TP1_RR

Take profit 1 reward ratio.

PS_TP2_RR

Take profit 2 reward ratio.

PS_TP3_RR

Take profit 3 reward ratio.

PS_StructureSL

If enabled, stop loss is based on structure or swing logic instead of only a fixed ATR style distance.

PS_SwingLB

Swing lookback bars for structure based stop loss.

PS_CooldownBars

Cooldown between signals. Helps reduce repeated signals in the same direction too quickly.

11. Signal Grade Filter

The product uses signal grades:

A Plus

A

B

C

PS_GradeFilter

Choose whether to show:

All valid signals

Only A Plus and A signals

Only A Plus signals

PS_HideCGrade

If enabled, weak C grade signals are hidden.

PS_HTFEnabled

If enabled, higher timeframe bias is part of the scoring logic.

Practical Tip

For stricter signals, use A Plus and A filter. For more opportunities, use All.

12. Trade Execution Settings

Even if your main use is screening and signal reading, these settings help calculate lot and trade structure information.

Inp_UseFixedLot

If enabled, a fixed lot size is used.

Inp_FixedLotSize

The lot size used when fixed lot mode is enabled.

Inp_RiskPercent

Risk percentage used for dynamic lot size calculation.

Inp_RewardRatio

General reward ratio setting.

Inp_SL_ATR_Mult

ATR based stop loss multiplier.

Inp_FallbackLot

Fallback lot size if calculation cannot be completed properly.

Inp_MagicNumber

Unique identifier used by the product for trade related handling.

Inp_MaxSlippage

Maximum slippage allowed for trade operations or trade context.

Inp_MaxSpreadPips

Signals can be blocked if spread is too high.

13. Alerts and Notifications

Inp_EnableAlerts

Enable normal product alerts.

Inp_AlertMinScore

Only signals at or above this score should alert.

Inp_EnableSound

Enable sound notification.

Inp_SoundFile

Choose the sound file used for alert sound.

Inp_EnablePush

Enable MT5 push notifications if needed.

Inp_TelegramToken

Your Telegram bot token.

Inp_TelegramChatID

Your Telegram chat ID where messages should be sent.

14. How To Set Up Telegram Alerts

Step 1

Create a Telegram bot using BotFather.

Step 2

Copy the bot token.

Step 3

Get your Telegram chat ID.

Step 4

Paste the token into Inp_TelegramToken.

Step 5

Paste the chat ID into Inp_TelegramChatID.

Step 6

Allow WebRequest in MT5 settings for Telegram API access.

Step 7

Run the screener and verify messages are being received.

Important

If Telegram token or chat ID is empty, Telegram sending will not work.

15. Signal Accuracy Filters

Inp_TradingSession

Choose when the screener is allowed to work. Common options include all sessions, London, New York, Tokyo, Sydney, and overlap periods.

Inp_UseMTFFilter

Use multi timeframe filter logic.

Inp_UseTrendFilter

Use trend alignment logic.

Inp_UseVolumeFilter

Use volume based filtering logic.

Inp_MaxScorePerGroup

Helps control scoring logic by group.

Inp_MinConfirmations

Minimum confirmation count required before showing a signal.

Inp_RequireHTFAlign

Force higher timeframe alignment if needed.

Inp_RequireCandle

Require candle condition if needed.

16. Session Time Settings

These settings are based on GMT or UTC style session timing.

Inp_GMT_Offset

Used to align server time with GMT session handling.

Inp_Sydney_Start and Inp_Sydney_End

Sydney session time.

Inp_Tokyo_Start and Inp_Tokyo_End

Tokyo session time.

Inp_London_Start and Inp_London_End

London session time.

Inp_NewYork_Start and Inp_NewYork_End

New York session time.

Inp_HighlightOverlap

Highlights overlap sessions when applicable.

Why This Matters

Different sessions bring different volatility and movement styles. Session filtering can help you focus on the periods most suitable for your trading style.

17. Panel Behavior Settings

Inp_ShowLivePrice

If enabled, the panel updates live price information.

Inp_PriceUpdateSec

How often price data refreshes.

Inp_ShowPnLInPanel

Shows panel related profit and loss information where applicable.

Inp_FlashNewSignals

Highlights new signals more clearly.

Inp_MaxRowsDisplay

Limits the number of visible rows if needed.

Inp_CompactMode

Uses a more compact display style.

Inp_ShowSectionHeaders

Shows headers like new signals and old signals sections.

Inp_BuyColor

Color used for buy elements.

Inp_SellColor

Color used for sell elements.

Inp_PanelBgColor

Background panel color.

18. Display Settings

Inp_FontMain

Main font size.

Inp_FontSmall

Small font size.

Inp_RowHeight

Row height of the main signal panel.

Inp_HistRowHeight

Row height of history related display.

Inp_ShowSpread

Show spread information in panel where applicable.

Inp_NewSignalMinutes

Defines how long a signal is considered new.

Inp_AutoChart

Can support automatic chart behavior when interacting with signals.

19. How Signals Are Generated

The signal engine looks for trade opportunities using a combination of:

EMA crossover logic

Trend position versus trend EMA

RSI direction and zone logic

MACD histogram direction

ATR based movement context

Volume comparison

Higher timeframe bias

Spread check

Session check

Confirmation count

Signals are not shown just because of one condition. The product combines multiple checks, then calculates a score, and only after that decides whether the signal should be visible.

20. Buy Signal Logic Simplified

A buy setup generally needs bullish crossover and bullish market context. The product then checks whether trend, RSI, MACD, volume, and higher timeframe alignment support the setup.

21. Sell Signal Logic Simplified

A sell setup generally needs bearish crossover and bearish market context. The product then checks whether trend, RSI, MACD, volume, and higher timeframe alignment support the setup.

22. What Signal Score Means

The score is the overall quality strength of the setup based on the product logic. Higher score usually means more conditions are aligned.

In simple words:

Lower valid score means the setup passed but is weaker

Middle score means balanced setup

Higher score means stronger alignment

23. What Confirmation Count Means

Confirmation count tells you how many supporting conditions are present. This helps you quickly judge whether a signal is supported by multiple factors or only a few.

24. Understanding Panel Columns

Depending on screen size and panel layout, you may see columns such as:

Number

Age

Symbol

Direction

Score

Confirmations

Price

ATR

RSI

MACD

MA related view

BB related view

Stochastic related view

Higher timeframe status

Candle information

Volume information

Top reason

Trade related information

25. New Signals and Old Signals

The panel separates:

New signals

Old continuing signals

This is very useful because the user can immediately focus on fresh opportunities first, while still keeping track of already active or continuing setups.

26. How To Read A Signal Properly

When you see a signal, check it in this order:

Symbol Direction Score Confirmations Higher timeframe trend Reason text Entry Stop loss Take profit levels Spread condition

27. Entry And Exit Information

The product can show:

Entry price

Stop loss

Take profit 1

Take profit 2

Take profit 3

Lot size context

ATR context

Higher timeframe state

28. Stop Loss Behavior

Stop loss can be structure based or multiplier based. If structure based stop loss is enabled, the product looks at swing context and may place stop loss according to nearby structure logic. If not, it uses a volatility distance style logic.

29. Take Profit Behavior

Take profits are based on reward ratio levels:

TP1 based on PS_TP1_RR

TP2 based on PS_TP2_RR

TP3 based on PS_TP3_RR

30. Lot Size Behavior

If fixed lot is disabled, the product can estimate lot size using account balance, risk percent, stop distance, and symbol volume settings.

31. Spread Filter

If spread is too high, the signal can be rejected. This helps avoid low quality trade conditions caused by poor pricing.

32. Session Filter

If the current time is outside your allowed session, signals may not appear even if market conditions match otherwise.

33. Symbol Availability Filter

If a symbol is disabled, unavailable, or not actively tradable at the broker level, it may not be scanned successfully.

34. Why Some Symbols Show No Signals

No valid setup exists

Spread is too high

Not enough bars are available

Symbol is not tradable

Session filter is blocking it

Minimum score is too high

Confirmations are too strict

Higher timeframe alignment is missing

35. Recommended Setup For Beginners

Use a small symbol list

Start with Swing or Default preset

Keep minimum score moderate

Allow both buy and sell signals

Use all sessions first, then narrow later

Watch signal score and confirmation count before acting

36. Recommended Setup For Gold Traders

Use only XAUUSD or a very small list

Use Gold preset

Watch spread carefully

Prefer London and New York session activity

Check higher timeframe direction before taking lower timeframe setups

37. Recommended Setup For Forex Traders

Use major pairs first

Use Default, Swing, or Intraday mode based on your trading style

Keep volume and trend filters enabled

Use score and confirmations together

38. Recommended Setup For Scalpers

Use Scalping trade mode

Use fewer symbols

Keep fast refresh interval

Watch spread carefully

Prefer very active session hours

39. Recommended Setup For Swing Traders

Use Swing trade mode

Use Swing or Conservative preset

Allow higher timeframe bias

Use stricter score filters

40. Panel Buttons And Actions

Depending on the visible panel, you may use functions like:

Scan now

Refresh symbols

Minimize or maximize panel

Open history view

Scroll up and down

Sort by score, symbol, direction, ATR, RSI, volume, or confirmations

Filter buy and sell visibility

Toggle new signals only

41. Sorting

Sorting helps you reorganize visible signals.

Examples:

Sort by score to see strongest signals first

Sort by symbol for cleaner browsing

Sort by confirmations to see the most supported setups

Sort by ATR or volume to find more active instruments

42. History View

The product includes history related structures for previous signals and panel tracking. This helps the user review earlier signal context and follow signal evolution more clearly.

43. Live Price Updates

When live price updates are enabled, the panel refreshes current price information at your chosen interval.

44. Auto Scan Behavior

The product runs scans repeatedly based on the scan interval. If you want faster updates, reduce the interval. If you want less load, increase the interval.

45. How To Use This Product Properly

Choose your markets Choose your trade mode Choose your preset Set filters Scan Review score and confirmations Check entry, stop loss, and targets Confirm manually if you want extra safety Manage risk

46. What This Product Is Not

This product is not magic and should not be used blindly without understanding score, confirmation, spread, and session context. It is a decision support and opportunity finding tool.

47. Risk Management Advice

Never risk too much on one signal

Do not ignore stop loss

Do not trade every signal without thinking

Prefer stronger scores and confirmations

Watch spreads and market conditions

Reduce symbol count if you feel overwhelmed

48. Common Beginner Mistakes

Using too many symbols immediately

Ignoring spread conditions

Using very low score settings

Not understanding session filters

Expecting every signal to win

Using Telegram without correct bot token setup

Forgetting to enable Algo Trading

49. Troubleshooting

No signals are showing

Check if Algo Trading is enabled

Check if symbols are available

Lower the minimum score

Reduce minimum confirmations

Check if current session is allowed

Check if spread is too high

Check if enough historical bars are loaded

Telegram alerts are not working

Check token

Check chat ID

Check WebRequest permissions

Check internet connection

Too many slow scans

Reduce symbol count

Increase scan interval

Use a smaller manual symbol list

Panel looks crowded

Use compact mode

Reduce row count

Use a larger chart window

50. Best Practice Checklist

Use clean symbols only

Use a suitable preset for your market

Do not over scan unnecessary symbols

Keep score and confirmations in focus

Watch higher timeframe trend

Respect stop loss and targets

Use trial and observation before increasing risk

51. Quick Start Summary

Install the product in MT5 Attach it to any chart Enable Algo Trading Choose your symbol source Set trade mode and preset Set score and session filters Click scan Read score, confirmations, entry, stop loss, and targets Optional: enable alerts and Telegram

52. Final Notes

Dhokiyas Market Screener is designed to save time, improve clarity, and help traders identify potential setups across many markets from one panel. The best results come when you use the product with proper filtering, realistic expectations, and strong risk management.