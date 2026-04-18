Dhokiyas Market Screener User Guide

This guide explains everything from installation to advanced usage so you can use the product correctly and understand how to read signals, configure settings, and avoid common mistakes.
1. What This Product Is
Dhokiyas Market Screener is a multi symbol market scanning software for MetaTrader 5. It is built to scan many symbols from one panel and show possible trading opportunities with direction, signal score, confirmation strength, trend context, and trade levels.
Instead of opening chart after chart manually, this product helps the user monitor many markets from one place and identify possible buy and sell setups faster.
2. What This Product Does
- Scans multiple symbols from one dashboard
- Finds buy and sell setups
- Shows signal score and confirmations
- Displays entry, stop loss, and multiple take profit levels
- Uses trend, momentum, and volatility logic
- Supports higher timeframe alignment logic
- Supports session based filtering
- Can send alerts and Telegram messages
- Separates new signals and continuing signals
- Can work on Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, Oil, and other broker supported symbols
3. Before You Start
Before installing the product, make sure:
- You are using MetaTrader 5
- Algo Trading is enabled in MT5
- Your broker provides enough historical data for the symbols you want to scan
- The symbols are visible in Market Watch if you plan to use Market Watch scanning
- Your internet connection is stable if you want alerts and Telegram messages
4. Installation Guide
Step 1
Open MetaTrader 5.
Step 2
Go to File and click Open Data Folder.
Step 3
Open the MQL5 folder, then open the Experts folder.
Step 4
Paste the product file into the Experts folder.
Step 5
Go back to MT5 and refresh the Navigator panel, or restart MT5.
Step 6
Drag and drop the product onto any chart.
Step 7
Enable Algo Trading.
This product is a screener. The main interface is panel based, so the chart itself is not the main focus. You can attach it to a clean chart and use the dashboard from there.
5. First Time Setup
After attaching the product to a chart, the panel will appear. On first run, do the following:
- Select how symbols should be scanned
- Choose the trade mode
- Choose the preset or custom engine settings
- Set your minimum score
- Decide whether you want only buy signals, only sell signals, or both
- Set your trading session preference
- Configure alert options if needed
6. Product Workflow
The product works in a simple flow:
- Build the symbol list
- Choose the trade mode and engine preset
- Scan each symbol one by one
- Check if the symbol is tradable and inside session conditions
- Calculate signal data
- Apply score and confirmation conditions
- Show valid setups on the panel
- Mark them as new or continuing
- Optionally send alerts and Telegram messages
7. Symbol Configuration
Inp_SymbolList
This is the manual symbol list. You can type symbols separated by commas. Example:
XAUUSD,EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,BTCUSD,US30
Inp_UseMarketWatch
If enabled, the product uses symbols from Market Watch instead of using only the manual symbol list.
Inp_ScanAllBroker
If enabled, the product tries to scan all tradable broker symbols, up to the maximum allowed by your symbol limit.
Inp_AddMajorForex
Adds a larger Forex symbol group automatically.
Inp_AddCryptoPairs
Adds popular crypto symbols automatically.
Inp_AddStockIndices
Adds index symbols automatically.
Inp_AddCommodities
Adds commodity symbols automatically.
Inp_MaxSymbols
Limits how many symbols can be scanned. If you use too many symbols, the scan may take longer.
If you want faster scans, start with a smaller and cleaner symbol list. For example, use only Gold and a few major Forex pairs first.
8. Scan Settings
Inp_TradeMode
This defines the main style of analysis.
- Scalping
- Intraday
- Swing
- Custom
Each mode changes the timeframes used internally.
Trade Mode Timeframe Mapping
- Scalping uses M1 as main and M5 as higher timeframe
- Intraday uses M15 as main and H1 as higher timeframe
- Swing uses H1 as main and H4 as higher timeframe
- Custom uses your own selected timeframes
Inp_MainTimeframe
Used only when Custom mode is selected. This is the main analysis timeframe.
Inp_HigherTimeframe
Used only in Custom mode. This is the higher timeframe bias reference.
Inp_LowerTimeframe
Used only in Custom mode. This may support lower timeframe context.
Inp_ScanIntervalSec
This sets how often the screener refreshes automatically.
Inp_MinSignalScore
This is the minimum score required for a signal to be shown.
Inp_ShowBuySignals
Show only buy signals if needed.
Inp_ShowSellSignals
Show only sell signals if needed.
9. Dhokiyas Engine Presets
The engine has preset modes that change internal calculation behavior.
- Auto
- Scalping
- Aggressive
- Default
- Conservative
- Swing
- Crypto
- Gold
- Custom
Auto Preset
Automatically chooses a preset based on timeframe style.
Scalping Preset
More responsive and faster for lower timeframes.
Aggressive Preset
Can allow earlier setups but may also be more sensitive.
Default Preset
Balanced general use setting.
Conservative Preset
Usually demands stronger conditions and may show fewer signals.
Swing Preset
Designed for higher timeframe style trading.
Crypto Preset
Intended for symbols that may behave with higher volatility.
Gold Preset
Intended for Gold specific style of movement.
Custom Preset
Lets you define your own engine values.
10. Custom Engine Inputs
PS_C_EmaFast
Fast EMA period for custom mode.
PS_C_EmaSlow
Slow EMA period for custom mode.
PS_C_EmaTrend
Trend EMA period for custom mode.
PS_C_RSI
RSI period for custom mode.
PS_C_ATR
ATR period for custom mode.
PS_C_MinScore
Minimum score used by the custom preset. This can override the general minimum score for the internal engine.
PS_C_SLMult
Stop loss multiplier for custom mode.
PS_SLMult
Global stop loss multiplier. This is the master stop loss multiplier for presets.
PS_TP1_RR
Take profit 1 reward ratio.
PS_TP2_RR
Take profit 2 reward ratio.
PS_TP3_RR
Take profit 3 reward ratio.
PS_StructureSL
If enabled, stop loss is based on structure or swing logic instead of only a fixed ATR style distance.
PS_SwingLB
Swing lookback bars for structure based stop loss.
PS_CooldownBars
Cooldown between signals. Helps reduce repeated signals in the same direction too quickly.
11. Signal Grade Filter
The product uses signal grades:
- A Plus
- A
- B
- C
PS_GradeFilter
Choose whether to show:
- All valid signals
- Only A Plus and A signals
- Only A Plus signals
PS_HideCGrade
If enabled, weak C grade signals are hidden.
PS_HTFEnabled
If enabled, higher timeframe bias is part of the scoring logic.
For stricter signals, use A Plus and A filter. For more opportunities, use All.
12. Trade Execution Settings
Even if your main use is screening and signal reading, these settings help calculate lot and trade structure information.
Inp_UseFixedLot
If enabled, a fixed lot size is used.
Inp_FixedLotSize
The lot size used when fixed lot mode is enabled.
Inp_RiskPercent
Risk percentage used for dynamic lot size calculation.
Inp_RewardRatio
General reward ratio setting.
Inp_SL_ATR_Mult
ATR based stop loss multiplier.
Inp_FallbackLot
Fallback lot size if calculation cannot be completed properly.
Inp_MagicNumber
Unique identifier used by the product for trade related handling.
Inp_MaxSlippage
Maximum slippage allowed for trade operations or trade context.
Inp_MaxSpreadPips
Signals can be blocked if spread is too high.
13. Alerts and Notifications
Inp_EnableAlerts
Enable normal product alerts.
Inp_AlertMinScore
Only signals at or above this score should alert.
Inp_EnableSound
Enable sound notification.
Inp_SoundFile
Choose the sound file used for alert sound.
Inp_EnablePush
Enable MT5 push notifications if needed.
Inp_TelegramToken
Your Telegram bot token.
Inp_TelegramChatID
Your Telegram chat ID where messages should be sent.
14. How To Set Up Telegram Alerts
Step 1
Create a Telegram bot using BotFather.
Step 2
Copy the bot token.
Step 3
Get your Telegram chat ID.
Step 4
Paste the token into Inp_TelegramToken.
Step 5
Paste the chat ID into Inp_TelegramChatID.
Step 6
Allow WebRequest in MT5 settings for Telegram API access.
Step 7
Run the screener and verify messages are being received.
If Telegram token or chat ID is empty, Telegram sending will not work.
15. Signal Accuracy Filters
Inp_TradingSession
Choose when the screener is allowed to work. Common options include all sessions, London, New York, Tokyo, Sydney, and overlap periods.
Inp_UseMTFFilter
Use multi timeframe filter logic.
Inp_UseTrendFilter
Use trend alignment logic.
Inp_UseVolumeFilter
Use volume based filtering logic.
Inp_MaxScorePerGroup
Helps control scoring logic by group.
Inp_MinConfirmations
Minimum confirmation count required before showing a signal.
Inp_RequireHTFAlign
Force higher timeframe alignment if needed.
Inp_RequireCandle
Require candle condition if needed.
16. Session Time Settings
These settings are based on GMT or UTC style session timing.
Inp_GMT_Offset
Used to align server time with GMT session handling.
Inp_Sydney_Start and Inp_Sydney_End
Sydney session time.
Inp_Tokyo_Start and Inp_Tokyo_End
Tokyo session time.
Inp_London_Start and Inp_London_End
London session time.
Inp_NewYork_Start and Inp_NewYork_End
New York session time.
Inp_HighlightOverlap
Highlights overlap sessions when applicable.
Different sessions bring different volatility and movement styles. Session filtering can help you focus on the periods most suitable for your trading style.
17. Panel Behavior Settings
Inp_ShowLivePrice
If enabled, the panel updates live price information.
Inp_PriceUpdateSec
How often price data refreshes.
Inp_ShowPnLInPanel
Shows panel related profit and loss information where applicable.
Inp_FlashNewSignals
Highlights new signals more clearly.
Inp_MaxRowsDisplay
Limits the number of visible rows if needed.
Inp_CompactMode
Uses a more compact display style.
Inp_ShowSectionHeaders
Shows headers like new signals and old signals sections.
Inp_BuyColor
Color used for buy elements.
Inp_SellColor
Color used for sell elements.
Inp_PanelBgColor
Background panel color.
18. Display Settings
Inp_FontMain
Main font size.
Inp_FontSmall
Small font size.
Inp_RowHeight
Row height of the main signal panel.
Inp_HistRowHeight
Row height of history related display.
Inp_ShowSpread
Show spread information in panel where applicable.
Inp_NewSignalMinutes
Defines how long a signal is considered new.
Inp_AutoChart
Can support automatic chart behavior when interacting with signals.
19. How Signals Are Generated
The signal engine looks for trade opportunities using a combination of:
- EMA crossover logic
- Trend position versus trend EMA
- RSI direction and zone logic
- MACD histogram direction
- ATR based movement context
- Volume comparison
- Higher timeframe bias
- Spread check
- Session check
- Confirmation count
Signals are not shown just because of one condition. The product combines multiple checks, then calculates a score, and only after that decides whether the signal should be visible.
20. Buy Signal Logic Simplified
A buy setup generally needs bullish crossover and bullish market context. The product then checks whether trend, RSI, MACD, volume, and higher timeframe alignment support the setup.
21. Sell Signal Logic Simplified
A sell setup generally needs bearish crossover and bearish market context. The product then checks whether trend, RSI, MACD, volume, and higher timeframe alignment support the setup.
22. What Signal Score Means
The score is the overall quality strength of the setup based on the product logic. Higher score usually means more conditions are aligned.
In simple words:
- Lower valid score means the setup passed but is weaker
- Middle score means balanced setup
- Higher score means stronger alignment
23. What Confirmation Count Means
Confirmation count tells you how many supporting conditions are present. This helps you quickly judge whether a signal is supported by multiple factors or only a few.
24. Understanding Panel Columns
Depending on screen size and panel layout, you may see columns such as:
- Number
- Age
- Symbol
- Direction
- Score
- Confirmations
- Price
- ATR
- RSI
- MACD
- MA related view
- BB related view
- Stochastic related view
- Higher timeframe status
- Candle information
- Volume information
- Top reason
- Trade related information
25. New Signals and Old Signals
The panel separates:
- New signals
- Old continuing signals
This is very useful because the user can immediately focus on fresh opportunities first, while still keeping track of already active or continuing setups.
26. How To Read A Signal Properly
When you see a signal, check it in this order:
- Symbol
- Direction
- Score
- Confirmations
- Higher timeframe trend
- Reason text
- Entry
- Stop loss
- Take profit levels
- Spread condition
27. Entry And Exit Information
The product can show:
- Entry price
- Stop loss
- Take profit 1
- Take profit 2
- Take profit 3
- Lot size context
- ATR context
- Higher timeframe state
28. Stop Loss Behavior
Stop loss can be structure based or multiplier based. If structure based stop loss is enabled, the product looks at swing context and may place stop loss according to nearby structure logic. If not, it uses a volatility distance style logic.
29. Take Profit Behavior
Take profits are based on reward ratio levels:
- TP1 based on PS_TP1_RR
- TP2 based on PS_TP2_RR
- TP3 based on PS_TP3_RR
30. Lot Size Behavior
If fixed lot is disabled, the product can estimate lot size using account balance, risk percent, stop distance, and symbol volume settings.
31. Spread Filter
If spread is too high, the signal can be rejected. This helps avoid low quality trade conditions caused by poor pricing.
32. Session Filter
If the current time is outside your allowed session, signals may not appear even if market conditions match otherwise.
33. Symbol Availability Filter
If a symbol is disabled, unavailable, or not actively tradable at the broker level, it may not be scanned successfully.
34. Why Some Symbols Show No Signals
- No valid setup exists
- Spread is too high
- Not enough bars are available
- Symbol is not tradable
- Session filter is blocking it
- Minimum score is too high
- Confirmations are too strict
- Higher timeframe alignment is missing
35. Recommended Setup For Beginners
- Use a small symbol list
- Start with Swing or Default preset
- Keep minimum score moderate
- Allow both buy and sell signals
- Use all sessions first, then narrow later
- Watch signal score and confirmation count before acting
36. Recommended Setup For Gold Traders
- Use only XAUUSD or a very small list
- Use Gold preset
- Watch spread carefully
- Prefer London and New York session activity
- Check higher timeframe direction before taking lower timeframe setups
37. Recommended Setup For Forex Traders
- Use major pairs first
- Use Default, Swing, or Intraday mode based on your trading style
- Keep volume and trend filters enabled
- Use score and confirmations together
38. Recommended Setup For Scalpers
- Use Scalping trade mode
- Use fewer symbols
- Keep fast refresh interval
- Watch spread carefully
- Prefer very active session hours
39. Recommended Setup For Swing Traders
- Use Swing trade mode
- Use Swing or Conservative preset
- Allow higher timeframe bias
- Use stricter score filters
40. Panel Buttons And Actions
Depending on the visible panel, you may use functions like:
- Scan now
- Refresh symbols
- Minimize or maximize panel
- Open history view
- Scroll up and down
- Sort by score, symbol, direction, ATR, RSI, volume, or confirmations
- Filter buy and sell visibility
- Toggle new signals only
41. Sorting
Sorting helps you reorganize visible signals.
Examples:
- Sort by score to see strongest signals first
- Sort by symbol for cleaner browsing
- Sort by confirmations to see the most supported setups
- Sort by ATR or volume to find more active instruments
42. History View
The product includes history related structures for previous signals and panel tracking. This helps the user review earlier signal context and follow signal evolution more clearly.
43. Live Price Updates
When live price updates are enabled, the panel refreshes current price information at your chosen interval.
44. Auto Scan Behavior
The product runs scans repeatedly based on the scan interval. If you want faster updates, reduce the interval. If you want less load, increase the interval.
45. How To Use This Product Properly
- Choose your markets
- Choose your trade mode
- Choose your preset
- Set filters
- Scan
- Review score and confirmations
- Check entry, stop loss, and targets
- Confirm manually if you want extra safety
- Manage risk
46. What This Product Is Not
This product is not magic and should not be used blindly without understanding score, confirmation, spread, and session context. It is a decision support and opportunity finding tool.
47. Risk Management Advice
- Never risk too much on one signal
- Do not ignore stop loss
- Do not trade every signal without thinking
- Prefer stronger scores and confirmations
- Watch spreads and market conditions
- Reduce symbol count if you feel overwhelmed
48. Common Beginner Mistakes
- Using too many symbols immediately
- Ignoring spread conditions
- Using very low score settings
- Not understanding session filters
- Expecting every signal to win
- Using Telegram without correct bot token setup
- Forgetting to enable Algo Trading
49. Troubleshooting
No signals are showing
- Check if Algo Trading is enabled
- Check if symbols are available
- Lower the minimum score
- Reduce minimum confirmations
- Check if current session is allowed
- Check if spread is too high
- Check if enough historical bars are loaded
Telegram alerts are not working
- Check token
- Check chat ID
- Check WebRequest permissions
- Check internet connection
Too many slow scans
- Reduce symbol count
- Increase scan interval
- Use a smaller manual symbol list
Panel looks crowded
- Use compact mode
- Reduce row count
- Use a larger chart window
50. Best Practice Checklist
- Use clean symbols only
- Use a suitable preset for your market
- Do not over scan unnecessary symbols
- Keep score and confirmations in focus
- Watch higher timeframe trend
- Respect stop loss and targets
- Use trial and observation before increasing risk
51. Quick Start Summary
- Install the product in MT5
- Attach it to any chart
- Enable Algo Trading
- Choose your symbol source
- Set trade mode and preset
- Set score and session filters
- Click scan
- Read score, confirmations, entry, stop loss, and targets
- Optional: enable alerts and Telegram
52. Final Notes
Dhokiyas Market Screener is designed to save time, improve clarity, and help traders identify potential setups across many markets from one panel. The best results come when you use the product with proper filtering, realistic expectations, and strong risk management.