Quantyxio EA MT4

Advanced Grid Trading Expert Advisor with Equity Protection for Gold & Forex

Smart RSI + Bollinger Bands Strategy | Integrated Equity Stop Module

Overview

Quantyxio EA MT5 is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor built around a structured grid trading methodology combined with capital monitoring and equity protection mechanisms.

The system integrates Bollinger Bands volatility detection with RSI momentum confirmation to identify statistically extended market conditions. It is primarily designed for Gold (XAUUSD) and major Forex pairs on the M15 timeframe.

Quantyxio applies controlled grid expansion with predefined limits and margin-aware execution logic.

Strategy Overview

Quantyxio EA combines:

Bollinger Bands volatility detection

RSI momentum confirmation

M15 optimized signal execution

Controlled grid expansion

Average price-based take profit logic

Entry Logic

BUY conditions:

Price closes below the lower Bollinger Band

RSI confirms oversold momentum criteria

SELL conditions:

Price closes above the upper Bollinger Band

RSI confirms overbought momentum criteria

This approach is based on volatility expansion and momentum filtering rather than random trade placement.

Grid Management System

The EA includes structured grid logic with predefined safety parameters:

Controlled grid spacing

Maximum grid levels (default up to 6)

Reduced multiplier progression

Margin pre-calculation before order execution

Volume step compliance

Broker StopLevel and FreezeLevel validation

The system is designed to limit uncontrolled volume escalation and monitor margin exposure during grid deployment.

Integrated Equity Protection Module

Quantyxio includes an internal equity monitoring function.

Equity Stop Protection:

If floating drawdown reaches a user-defined percentage (default 25%), the EA can:

Close all open positions

Stop further trade execution

This mechanism is intended to limit account exposure during extended adverse market conditions. However, it does not eliminate market risk.

Money Management Options

Quantyxio provides three selectable lot sizing modes:

Fixed Lot Size Balance-Based Dynamic Lot Conservative Risk Mode

Additional safeguards include:

Maximum volume limit

Free margin calculation before trade

Slippage control parameter

Symbol volume limit compliance

Lot sizing and risk parameters should be configured according to individual account size and risk tolerance.

Take Profit & Exit Logic

Separate Take Profit for initial position

Separate Take Profit for grid positions

Average entry price-based exit calculation

Broker stop-level & freeze-level safety checks

Trade management is executed according to MetaTrader 5 platform rules.

Recommended Trading Environment

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Recommended Timeframe: M15

Suitable Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold), Major Forex Pairs

Recommended Account Type: ECN or Low Spread accounts

Stable VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation

Min.Bal: 1000$ Apply on 3-pairs EURUSD,USDCAD,NZDUSD by default M15 TF , Bal:2000$ Apply 6-Pairs EURUSD,USDCAD,NZDUSD,AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD , More Balance apply on More pairs



Execution quality, spread, leverage, and market volatility may significantly affect results.

Important Risk Disclosure

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Quantyxio EA uses a grid-based trading methodology. Grid strategies may increase market exposure during trending or highly volatile conditions. Although the EA includes equity protection and margin monitoring mechanisms, financial losses can still occur.

There is no guarantee of profit or capital preservation.

Users are strongly advised to:

Test the EA on a demo account before live deployment

Use conservative risk parameters

Avoid excessive leverage

Monitor trading activity regularly

By purchasing and using this software, the user acknowledges the risks associated with automated trading systems.