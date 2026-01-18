Scalping Bias Tool for XAUUSD
- Indicators
- Kevin Keberenge Kinyanya
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 18 January 2026
- Activations: 15
Session Bias Indicator – Scalper-Friendly Real-Time Bias Tool
Take control of your trading session with a professional indicator that clearly shows market bias in real-time. Designed for scalpers and active traders, the Session Bias Indicator helps you know exactly when to enter or avoid trades during your chosen session.
Key Features:
-
✅ BUY BIAS (Green) – Price breaks above session high
-
✅ SELL BIAS (Red) – Price breaks below session low
-
✅ NO TRADE (Silver) – Price remains inside session range
-
✅ SESSION CLOSED – Clear label outside defined session hours
-
✅ Customizable Session Hours – Match your broker’s time easily
-
✅ Universal Compatibility – Works on all symbols (XAUUSD, Forex, indices, crypto)
-
✅ All Account Types Supported – Cent, Micro, Standard, ECN
-
✅ Optimized for Scalping – Perfect on M1/M5 charts
-
✅ Non-Repainting & Lightweight – Fast and reliable
Inputs Explained:
|Input Name
|Description
|Default Value
|SessionStartHour
|Session start hour (broker time)
|15
|SessionEndHour
|Session end hour (broker time)
|18
|BuyColor
|Color for BUY BIAS
|Lime
|SellColor
|Color for SELL BIAS
|Red
|NoTradeColor
|Color for NO TRADE / SESSION CLOSED
|Silver
|LabelName
|Text label name on chart
|SessionBiasLabel
How It Works:
-
BUY BIAS → price breaks above session high
-
SELL BIAS → price breaks below session low
-
NO TRADE → price stays inside session range
-
SESSION CLOSED → outside your selected session hours
Installation Instructions:
-
Copy the .ex4 file into your MT4 Indicators folder:
File → Open Data Folder → MQL4 → Indicators
-
Restart MT4
-
Attach the indicator to your chart
-
Customize session hours and colors if needed
Why Choose This Indicator?
-
Works immediately on live charts
-
Helps scalpers spot bias without guessing
-
Clean, readable labels for quick decision-making
-
Screenshots included show all 4 indicator states
Screenshots Provided:
-
BUY BIAS
-
SELL BIAS
-
NO TRADE
-
SESSION CLOSED