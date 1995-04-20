Scalping Bias Tool for XAUUSD

Session Bias Indicator – Scalper-Friendly Real-Time Bias Tool

Take control of your trading session with a professional indicator that clearly shows market bias in real-time. Designed for scalpers and active traders, the Session Bias Indicator helps you know exactly when to enter or avoid trades during your chosen session.

Key Features:

  • BUY BIAS (Green) – Price breaks above session high

  • SELL BIAS (Red) – Price breaks below session low

  • NO TRADE (Silver) – Price remains inside session range

  • SESSION CLOSED – Clear label outside defined session hours

  • Customizable Session Hours – Match your broker’s time easily

  • Universal Compatibility – Works on all symbols (XAUUSD, Forex, indices, crypto)

  • All Account Types Supported – Cent, Micro, Standard, ECN

  • Optimized for Scalping – Perfect on M1/M5 charts

  • Non-Repainting & Lightweight – Fast and reliable

Inputs Explained:

Input Name Description Default Value
SessionStartHour Session start hour (broker time) 15
SessionEndHour Session end hour (broker time) 18
BuyColor Color for BUY BIAS Lime
SellColor Color for SELL BIAS Red
NoTradeColor Color for NO TRADE / SESSION CLOSED Silver
LabelName Text label name on chart SessionBiasLabel

How It Works:

  • BUY BIAS → price breaks above session high

  • SELL BIAS → price breaks below session low

  • NO TRADE → price stays inside session range

  • SESSION CLOSED → outside your selected session hours

Installation Instructions:

  1. Copy the .ex4 file into your MT4 Indicators folder:
    File → Open Data Folder → MQL4 → Indicators

  2. Restart MT4

  3. Attach the indicator to your chart

  4. Customize session hours and colors if needed

Why Choose This Indicator?

  • Works immediately on live charts

  • Helps scalpers spot bias without guessing

  • Clean, readable labels for quick decision-making

  • Screenshots included show all 4 indicator states

Screenshots Provided:

  1. BUY BIAS

  2. SELL BIAS

  3. NO TRADE

  4. SESSION CLOSED


