Scalping Bias Tool for XAUUSD

Session Bias Indicator – Scalper-Friendly Real-Time Bias Tool

Take control of your trading session with a professional indicator that clearly shows market bias in real-time. Designed for scalpers and active traders, the Session Bias Indicator helps you know exactly when to enter or avoid trades during your chosen session.

Key Features:

  • BUY BIAS (Green) – Price breaks above session high

  • SELL BIAS (Red) – Price breaks below session low

  • NO TRADE (Silver) – Price remains inside session range

  • SESSION CLOSED – Clear label outside defined session hours

  • Customizable Session Hours – Match your broker’s time easily

  • Universal Compatibility – Works on all symbols (XAUUSD, Forex, indices, crypto)

  • All Account Types Supported – Cent, Micro, Standard, ECN

  • Optimized for Scalping – Perfect on M1/M5 charts

  • Non-Repainting & Lightweight – Fast and reliable

Inputs Explained:

Input Name Description Default Value
SessionStartHour Session start hour (broker time) 15
SessionEndHour Session end hour (broker time) 18
BuyColor Color for BUY BIAS Lime
SellColor Color for SELL BIAS Red
NoTradeColor Color for NO TRADE / SESSION CLOSED Silver
LabelName Text label name on chart SessionBiasLabel

How It Works:

  • BUY BIAS → price breaks above session high

  • SELL BIAS → price breaks below session low

  • NO TRADE → price stays inside session range

  • SESSION CLOSED → outside your selected session hours

Installation Instructions:

  1. Copy the .ex4 file into your MT4 Indicators folder:
    File → Open Data Folder → MQL4 → Indicators

  2. Restart MT4

  3. Attach the indicator to your chart

  4. Customize session hours and colors if needed

Why Choose This Indicator?

  • Works immediately on live charts

  • Helps scalpers spot bias without guessing

  • Clean, readable labels for quick decision-making

  • Screenshots included show all 4 indicator states

Screenshots Provided:

  1. BUY BIAS

  2. SELL BIAS

  3. NO TRADE

  4. SESSION CLOSED


추천 제품
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
지표
VR Cub 은 고품질 진입점을 얻는 지표입니다. 이 지표는 수학적 계산을 용이하게 하고 포지션 진입점 검색을 단순화하기 위해 개발되었습니다. 지표가 작성된 거래 전략은 수년 동안 그 효율성을 입증해 왔습니다. 거래 전략의 단순성은 초보 거래자라도 성공적으로 거래할 수 있다는 큰 장점입니다. VR Cub은 포지션 개시 지점과 이익 실현 및 손절매 목표 수준을 계산하여 효율성과 사용 편의성을 크게 높입니다. 간단한 거래 규칙을 이해하려면 아래 전략을 사용한 거래 스크린샷을 살펴보세요. 설정, 세트 파일, 데모 버전, 지침, 문제 해결 등은 다음에서 얻을 수 있습니다. [블로그] 다음에서 리뷰를 읽거나 작성할 수 있습니다. [링크] 버전 [MetaTrader 5] 진입점 계산 규칙 포지션 개설 진입점을 계산하려면 VR Cub 도구를 마지막 최고점에서 마지막 최저점까지 늘려야 합니다. 첫 번째 지점이 두 번째 지점보다 빠른 경우, 거래자는 막대가 중간선 위에서 마감될 때까지 기다립니다
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex 지표 - 거래에 유용한 보조 도구입니다! - 지표는 자동으로 Fibo 수준과 로컬 추세선(빨간색)을 계산하여 차트에 배치합니다. - Fibonacci 수준은 가격이 반전될 수 있는 주요 영역을 나타냅니다. - 가장 중요한 수준은 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%입니다. - 역전 스캘핑이나 존 그리드 거래에 사용할 수 있습니다. - Auto FIBO Pro 지표를 사용하여 현재 시스템을 개선할 수 있는 기회도 많습니다. - Info Spread Swap Display가 있습니다. 현재 Spread와 Swap이 부착된 외환 쌍을 표시합니다. - 디스플레이에는 계정 잔액, 자본 및 마진도 표시됩니다. - 차트의 어느 모서리에서나 Info Spread Swap Display를 찾을 수 있습니다. 0 - 왼쪽 상단 모서리, 1 - 오른쪽 상단, 2 - 왼쪽 하단, 3 - 오른쪽 하단. 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
지표
캔들의 종가를 예측하는 지표입니다. 지표는 주로 D1 차트에서 사용하기 위한 것이. 이 지표는 전통적인 외환 거래와 바이너리 옵션 거래 모두에 적합합니다. 지표는 독립형 거래 시스템으로 사용하거나 기존 거래 시스템에 추가로 사용할 수 있습니다. 이 표시기는 현재 양초를 분석하여 양초 본체 내부의 특정 강도 요인과 이전 양초의 매개변수를 계산합니다. 따라서 지표는 시장 움직임의 추가 방향과 현재 양초의 종가를 예측합니다. 이 방법 덕분에 지표는 단기 및 중장기 거래 모두에 적합합니다. 지표를 사용하면 시장 상황을 분석하는 동안 지표가 생성할 잠재적 신호의 수를 설정할 수 있습니다. 표시기 설정에는 이를 위한 특별한 매개변수가 있습니다. 또한 인디케이터는 새로운 신호에 대해 차트의 메시지 형태, 이메일 및 PUSH 알림 형태로 알릴 수 있습니다. 구매 후 저에게 꼭 써주세요! 나는 당신에게 지표와 거래에 대한 나의 추천을 줄 것입니다! 또한 보너스를 받으세요!
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
지표
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
지표
MT5 버전  |   FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator 는   Bill Williams 의 고급 프랙탈, 시장의 올바른 파동 구조를 구축하는 Valable ZigZag, 정확한 진입 수준을 표시하는 피보나치 수준과 같은 인기 있는 시장 분석 도구를 포함하는 하나의 지표 내에서 완전한 거래 시스템입니다. 시장과 이익을 취하는 장소로. 전략에 대한 자세한 설명 표시기 작업에 대한 지침 고문-거래 올빼미 도우미의 조수 개인 사용자 채팅 ->구입 후 나에게 쓰기,나는 개인 채팅에 당신을 추가하고 거기에 모든 보너스를 다운로드 할 수 있습니다 힘은 단순함에 있습니다! Owl Smart Levels   거래 시스템은 사용하기 매우 쉽기 때문에 전문가와 이제 막 시장을 연구하고 스스로 거래 전략을 선택하기 시작한 사람들 모두에게 적합합니다. 전략 및 지표에는 눈에 보이지 않는 비밀 공식 및 계산 방법이 없으며 모든 전략 지표는 공개되어 있습니다. Owl Smart Leve
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
지표
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
지표
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
지표
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
지표
거래 단말기의 현재 창에 늑대 파도를 검색하여 표시하도록 설계되었습니다. 거래에 늑대 파도를 사용하는 상인을위한 훌륭한 지표. 거래 전략에서의 적용은 효율성과 수익성을 크게 증가시킬 것입니다. 표시기에 대한 정보 다른 늑대 웨이브 지표와는 달리,웨이브 고원지 외환 지표는 크게 그 효과를 증가 기능을 가지고 있습니다: 첫 번째는 열린 창 5 점 매개 변수(진정한 값)정보 지원을 제공합니다,즉 늑대 파도가 나타난 차트의 창을 확장합니다. 예를 들어,유로화 차트가 열려 있고 각각에 웨이브 월드 표시기가 설치되어있는 경우 유로화 모델이 감지되면 해당 차트가 자동으로 다른 차트의 맨 위에 포 그라운드로 가져 오므로 많은 상품을 거래 할 때 매우 편리합니다.  두 번째 기능은 맥 디에 내장 된 발산 분석,사용자가 자신을 선택할 수있는 매개 변수(기본 설정(12,26,9))입니다. 그런데 일반적인 오실레이터의 값은 작업 창에 표시되지 않으며 점을 형성 할 때 가격 라벨의 색상에만 반영됩니다
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
지표
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
지표
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
"다이나믹 스캘핑 오실레이터"는 MT4를 위한 고급 맞춤형 암호화폐/외환 지표이자 효율적인 트레이딩 도구입니다! - 차세대 오실레이터 - 사용 방법은 그림을 참조하세요. - 다이나믹 스캘핑 오실레이터는 적응형 과매도/과매수 영역을 제공합니다. - 오실레이터는 동적인 과매도/과매수 영역에서 정확한 진입 시점을 찾는 보조 도구입니다. - 과매도 값: 녹색선 아래, 과매수 값: 주황색선 위. - 이 지표는 가격 변동 패턴과도 결합하기 좋습니다. - 일반 오실레이터보다 훨씬 정확합니다. 적합한 시간대: M30, H1, H4, D1, W1. - PC 및 모바일 알림 기능 제공. .......................................................................... 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 제품입니다.
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
Trend Oscillator - 고급 맞춤형 Crypto_Forex 지표, 효율적인 거래 도구입니다! - 고급 새로운 계산 방법 사용 - 매개변수 "계산 가격"에 대한 20가지 옵션. - 지금까지 개발된 가장 매끄러운 오실레이터. - 상승 추세는 녹색, 하락 추세는 빨간색. - 과매도 값: 5 미만, 과매도 값: 95 이상. - 이 지표로 표준 전략도 업그레이드할 수 있는 기회가 많습니다. - PC 및 모바일 알림. ................................................................................................................................................ 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! 이 MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 제품입니다.
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
지표
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
MT4용 Crypto_Forex 지표 "RSI SPEED" - 훌륭한 예측 도구, 재도색 불필요 - 이 지표는 물리학 방정식을 기반으로 계산됩니다. RSI SPEED는 RSI 자체의 1차 미분값입니다. - RSI SPEED는 주요 추세 방향으로 스캘핑 진입에 유용합니다. - HTF MA(그림 참조)와 같은 적절한 추세 지표와 함께 사용하세요. - RSI SPEED 지표는 RSI 자체의 방향이 얼마나 빨리 변하는지를 보여주며, 매우 민감합니다. - 모멘텀 거래 전략에는 RSI SPEED 지표 사용을 권장합니다. RSI SPEED 지표 값이 0보다 작으면 가격 모멘텀이 하락하고, 0보다 크면 가격 모멘텀이 상승합니다. - 모바일 및 PC 알림 기능이 내장되어 있습니다. 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! 본 제품은 MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 정품입니다.
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
Crypto_Forex 지표 "Morning Star pattern" for MT4. - 지표 "Morning Star pattern"은 가격 액션 거래에 매우 강력한 지표입니다. 다시 칠할 필요 없고 지연도 없습니다. - 지표는 차트에서 강세 Morning Star 패턴을 감지합니다. 차트에 파란색 화살표 신호가 있습니다(그림 참조). - PC, 모바일 및 이메일 알림이 있습니다. - 또한 형제인 약세 "Evening Star pattern" 지표도 사용할 수 있습니다(아래 링크를 따라가세요). - 지표 "Morning Star pattern"은 지지/저항 수준과 결합하기에 매우 좋습니다. 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! 이것은 이 MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 제품입니다.
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
지표
SMC Venom Model BPR 지표는 Smart Money(SMC) 개념 내에서 일하는 트레이더를 위한 전문 도구입니다. 가격 차트에서 두 가지 주요 패턴을 자동으로 식별합니다. FVG (공정 가치 갭)는 3개의 캔들의 조합으로, 첫 번째와 세 번째 캔들 사이에 갭이 있습니다. 이는 볼륨 지원이 없는 레벨 사이에 구역을 형성하여 종종 가격 수정으로 이어집니다. BPR (균형 가격 범위)은 두 개의 FVG 패턴의 조합으로, "브리지"를 형성합니다. 이는 가격이 낮은 볼륨 활동으로 움직일 때 브레이크아웃과 레벨로의 복귀 구역으로, 캔들 사이에 갭을 생성합니다. 이러한 패턴은 거래자가 차트에서 거래량과 가격 역학을 분석하여 주요 지지/저항 수준, 돌파 구역 및 진입 지점을 식별하는 데 도움이 되며, 여기서 대형 시장 참여자와 일반 참여자 간의 상호 작용이 발생합니다. 이 지표는 사각형과 화살표 형태로 패턴을 시각화하며 유연한 경고 설정도 지원합니다. 주요 특징: 패턴 표시 모드:
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
지표
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Lyne
Maksim Kalachev
지표
About the Lyne indicator Lyne is a Metatrader 4 (MT4) indicator, the essence of which is to transform the accumulated historical data. The Lyne indicator makes it possible to detect various features and patterns in price dynamics that are invisible to the naked eye. Based on this information, traders can anticipate further price movement and adjust their strategy accordingly. This indicator has proven itself in the scalping strategy. The indicator works without repainting.
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
지표
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Stepping Trend
Mpendulo Chiliza
지표
The Stepping Trend Indicator     The Steppi ng Trend indicator uses the  average true range  (ATR indicator) in its calculation. This gives you control to set your own average true range period, I set the Default as 10.   Indicator Details. Green Arrow Up: This means you are at the starting point of a new bullish trend, it’s time to buy.   Red  Arrow  Down : This means you are at the starting point of a new  bearish  trend, it’ s time to sell .   What if you miss the Arrow Signal?   No prob
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
지표
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
Crypto_Forex 지표 HTF Ichimoku for MT4. - Ichimoku 지표는 가장 강력한 트렌드 지표 중 하나입니다. HTF는 - Higher Time Frame을 의미합니다. - 이 지표는 트렌드 트레이더와 가격 액션 항목과의 조합에 탁월합니다. - HTF Ichimoku 지표를 사용하면 더 높은 타임프레임의 Ichimoku를 현재 차트에 첨부할 수 있습니다. - 상승 추세 - 파란색 선 위에 빨간색 선(두 선 모두 클라우드 위에 있음) / 하락 추세 - 파란색 선 아래에 빨간색 선(두 선 모두 클라우드 아래에 있음). - 가격이 Ichimoku 클라우드 상단 테두리를 돌파했을 때만 BUY 주문을 엽니다. - 가격이 Ichimoku 클라우드 하단 테두리를 돌파했을 때만 SELL 주문을 엽니다. - HTF Ichimoku 지표는 큰 트렌드를 포착할 수 있는 기회를 제공합니다. 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! 이 MQL5 웹사이트에서만
Fibonacci Swing Scalp Two
Andy Ismail
5 (3)
지표
This indicator is another variant of the famous powerful indicator Fibonacci-SS https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10136 but has different behaviour in placing Pending Order and TP Line. Automatically places Fibonacci retracement lines from the last highest and lowest visible bars on the chart with: An auto Pending Order (Buy/Sell). Taking Profit 1, Taking Profit 2 is pivot point and Taking Profit 3 for extended reward opportunity. The best risk and reward ratio. Simple and powerful indicat
Long island reversal
Dmitry Fedoseev
지표
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (4)
지표
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.75 (12)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양한
Insider Scalper Binary
Yaroslav Varankin
지표
Insider Scalper Binary This tool is designed to trade binary options. for short temporary spends. to make a deal is worth the moment of receiving the signal and only 1 candle if it is m1 then only for a minute and so in accordance with the timeframe. for better results, you need to select well-volatile charts.... recommended currency pairs eur | usd, usd | jpy .... the indicator is already configured, you just have to add it to the chart and trade .... The indicator signals the next candle.
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
지표
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
지표
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
지표
Gann Made Easy 는 mr.의 이론을 사용하여 최고의 거래 원칙을 기반으로 하는 전문적이고 사용하기 쉬운 Forex 거래 시스템입니다. W.D. 간. 이 표시기는 Stop Loss 및 Take Profit Levels를 포함하여 정확한 BUY 및 SELL 신호를 제공합니다. PUSH 알림을 사용하여 이동 중에도 거래할 수 있습니다. 거래 팁, 보너스, GANN MADE EA를 무료로 받으시려면 구매 후 저에게 연락주세요! 아마도 Gann 거래 방법에 대해 이미 여러 번 들었을 것입니다. 일반적으로 Gann의 이론은 초보자 거래자뿐만 아니라 이미 거래 경험이 있는 사람들에게도 매우 복잡한 것입니다. Gann의 거래 방식은 이론적으로 적용하기 쉽지 않기 때문입니다. 나는 그 지식을 연마하고 Forex 지표에 최고의 원칙을 적용하기 위해 몇 년을 보냈습니다. 표시기는 적용하기가 매우 쉽습니다. 차트에 첨부하고 간단한 거래 권장 사항을 따르기만 하면 됩니다. 지표는 지속적으로 시장
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
지표
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
지표
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
지표
현재 20% 할인 ! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 대시보드 소프트웨어는 28개의 통화 쌍에서 작동합니다. 2가지 주요 지표(Advanced Currency Strength 28 및 Advanced Currency Impulse)를 기반으로 합니다. 전체 Forex 시장에 대한 훌륭한 개요를 제공합니다. 고급 통화 강도 값, 통화 이동 속도 및 모든(9) 시간대의 28 Forex 쌍에 대한 신호를 보여줍니다. 추세 및/또는 스캘핑 기회를 정확히 파악하기 위해 차트의 단일 지표를 사용하여 전체 시장을 볼 수 있을 때 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오! 잠재적인 거래를 식별하고 확인하면서 강력한 통화와 약한 통화를 더욱 쉽게 식별할 수 있도록 이 지표에 기능을 내장했습니다. 이 표시기는 통화의 강세 또는 약세가 증가 또는 감소하는지 여부와 모든 시간대에서 수행되는 방식을 그래픽으로 보여줍니다. 추가된 새로운 기능은 현재 시장 조건 변화에 적응하는
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
지표
M1 SNIPER 는 사용하기 쉬운 거래 지표 시스템입니다. M1 시간대에 맞춰 설계된 화살표 지표입니다. 이 지표는 M1 시간대 스캘핑을 위한 단독 시스템으로 사용할 수 있으며, 기존 거래 시스템의 일부로도 사용할 수 있습니다. 이 거래 시스템은 M1 시간대 거래용으로 특별히 설계되었지만, 다른 시간대에도 사용할 수 있습니다. 원래는 XAUUSD와 BTCUSD 거래를 위해 이 방법을 설계했지만, 다른 시장 거래에도 유용하다는 것을 알게 되었습니다. 이 지표의 신호는 추세 방향과 반대로 거래될 수 있습니다. 저는 지표의 신호를 활용하여 양방향으로 거래할 수 있도록 돕는 특별한 거래 기법을 알려드립니다. 이 방법은 특별한 동적 지지선과 저항선 가격 영역을 활용하는 것을 기반으로 합니다. 구매하시면 M1 SNIPER 화살표 지표를 바로 다운로드하실 수 있습니다. 또한, 아래 스크린샷에 표시된 Apollo Dynamic SR 지표는 M1 SNIPER 도구를 사용하는 모든 사용자에게 무료로
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.38 (13)
지표
Game Changer는 모든 금융 상품에 사용하도록 설계된 혁신적인 추세 지표로, 메타트레이더를 강력한 추세 분석기로 탈바꿈시켜 줍니다. 이 지표는 재작성이나 지연 현상이 발생하지 않습니다. 모든 시간대에서 작동하며 추세 파악을 지원하고, 잠재적 반전 신호를 제공하며, 트레일링 스톱 메커니즘으로 활용되고, 신속한 시장 반응을 위한 실시간 알림을 제공합니다. 숙련된 투자자, 전문가, 또는 우위를 점하려는 초보자 등 누구나 이 도구를 통해 자신감과 원칙을 바탕으로, 그리고 근본적인 추세 역학에 대한 명확한 이해를 바탕으로 거래할 수 있습니다. 구매 후 바로 연락 주시면 개인 보너스를 드립니다! 강력한 지지선과 추세 스캐너 지표를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 개인 메시지로 알려주세요 저는 텔레그램에서 EA나 특별 세트를 판매하지 않습니다. Mql5에서만 사용 가능하며, 세트 파일은 제 블로그에서만 볼 수 있습니다 . 사기꾼을 조심하시고 다른 사람에게서 세트를 구매하지 마세요 설정 추세
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
지표
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 (13 copies left) Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair,
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
지표
이 지표는 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  의 2가지 제품의 슈퍼 조합입니다. 그것은 모든 시간 프레임에 대해 작동하며 8개의 주요 통화와 하나의 기호에 대한 강약의 충동을 그래픽으로 보여줍니다! 이 표시기는 금, 이국적인 쌍, 상품, 지수 또는 선물과 같은 기호에 대한 통화 강도 가속을 표시하는 데 특화되어 있습니다. 금, 은, 오일, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH 등의 진정한 통화 강도 가속(충동 또는 속도)을 표시하기 위해 9번째 줄에 모든 기호를 추가할 수 있습니다. 새로운 기본 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 잠재적인 거래를 훨씬 더 쉽게 식별하고 확인할 수 있습니다. 이는 통화의 강세 또는 약세가 가속되는지 여부를 그래픽으로 표시하고 가속 속도를 측정하기 때문입니다. 자동차의 속도계처럼 생각하면 됩니다. 가속화할 때 Forex 시장에서 동일한 일이 분명히 더 빠르
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
지표
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
지표
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
지표
트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 실행 가능한 진입 점 및 반전 경고와 추세 식별을 결합하여 상인의 시장 분석을 향상시킬 훌륭한 도구입니다. 이 표시기는 사용자가 자신감과 정밀도로 외환 시장의 복잡성을 탐색 할 수 있도록 지원합니다 기본 신호 외에도 트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 풀백 또는 되돌림 중에 발생하는 2 차 진입 점을 식별하여 거래자가 기존 트렌드 내에서 가격 수정을 활용할 수 있도록합니다. 중요한 장점: ·작동 4 및 5 *명확한 구매 또는 판매 신호 *다시 칠하지 않습니다 *모든 자산에서 작동 나는 전보 사기에 개 또는 세트를 판매하지 않도록주의. 모든 설정은 블로그에 여기에 무료.  중요! 지침 및 보너스를 얻기 위해 구입 후 즉시 저에게 연락! 진짜 가동 감시는 뿐 아니라 나의 다른 제품 여기에서 찾아낼 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 설정 및 입력: 모든 자산에 대해 기본 설정을 권
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
지표
Apollo SR Master는 지지/저항 구간에서의 거래를 더욱 쉽고 안정적으로 만들어 주는 특수 기능을 갖춘 지지/저항 지표입니다. 이 지표는 지역 가격의 고점과 저점을 감지하여 시간 지연 없이 실시간으로 지지/저항 구간을 계산합니다. 새롭게 형성된 저항 구간을 확인하기 위해 지표는 해당 저항 구간을 실제 매도 또는 매수 신호로 활용할 수 있음을 나타내는 특수 신호를 표시합니다. 이 경우, 저항 구간의 강도가 높아지고, 따라서 저항 구간에서의 성공적인 거래 가능성도 높아집니다. 이것이 바로 이 지표의 핵심 아이디어입니다. SR 존은 손절매와 이익실현을 더욱 쉽게 할 수 있도록 해줍니다. 신호 방향에 따라 SR 존 위 또는 아래 공간을 손절매로 활용할 수 있습니다. 또한, 반대쪽 SR 존은 잠재적 이익실현 영역으로 활용할 수 있습니다. 또한 Apollo SR Master 지표를 사용하는 모든 사용자에게 "Apollo Price Action System" 지표를 무료로 제공합니다.
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
지표
Miraculous Indicator – Gann Square of Nine 기반 100% 비리페인트 Forex 및 바이너리 도구 이 영상은 Miraculous Indicator 를 소개합니다. 이 지표는 Forex 및 바이너리 옵션 트레이더를 위해 특별히 개발된 매우 정확하고 강력한 트레이딩 도구입니다. 이 지표가 독특한 이유는 전설적인 **Gann Square of Nine(Gann 9의 사각형)**과 **Gann's Law of Vibration(Gann 진동의 법칙)**에 기반을 두고 있기 때문입니다. 이는 현대 트레이딩에서 가장 정밀한 예측 도구 중 하나로 손꼽힙니다. Miraculous Indicator는 완전히 비리페인트(non-repaint) 됩니다. 즉, 캔들이 마감된 후에도 신호가 변경되거나 사라지지 않습니다. 보이는 것이 곧 결과입니다. 이는 트레이더가 자신감을 가지고 거래에 진입하고 청산할 수 있는 신뢰할 수 있고 일관된 기반을 제공합니다. 주요 특징: Gann
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
지표
FX Volume: 브로커 시각에서 바라보는 진짜 시장 심리 간단 요약 트레이딩 접근 방식을 한층 더 향상시키고 싶으신가요? FX Volume 는 소매 트레이더와 브로커의 포지션을 실시간으로 파악할 수 있게 해 줍니다. 이는 COT 같은 지연된 보고서보다 훨씬 빠릅니다. 꾸준한 수익을 추구하는 분이든, 시장에서 더 깊은 우위를 원하시는 분이든, FX Volume 을 통해 대규모 불균형을 찾아내고, 돌파 여부를 확인하며 리스크 관리를 정교화할 수 있습니다. 지금 시작해 보세요! 실제 거래량 데이터가 의사결정을 어떻게 혁신할 수 있는지 직접 경험해 보시기 바랍니다. 1. 트레이더에게 FX Volume이 매우 유익한 이유 탁월한 정확도를 지닌 조기 경보 신호 • 다른 사람들보다 훨씬 앞서, 각 통화쌍을 매수·매도하는 트레이더 수를 거의 실시간으로 파악할 수 있습니다. • FX Volume 은 여러 리테일 브로커에서 추출한 실제 거래량 데이터를 종합해 명확하고 편리한 형태로 제공하는
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
지표
매트릭스 화살표 표시기 MT4 는 외환, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수, 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 기간 표시기를 따르는 고유한 10 in 1 추세입니다.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 는 다음과 같은 최대 10개의 표준 지표에서 정보와 데이터를 수집하여 초기 단계에서 현재 추세를 결정합니다. 평균 방향 이동 지수(ADX) 상품 채널 지수(CCI) 클래식 하이켄 아시 캔들 이동 평균 이동 평균 수렴 발산(MACD) 상대 활력 지수(RVI) 상대 강도 지수(RSI) 포물선 SAR 스토캐스틱 오실레이터 윌리엄스의 백분율 범위 모든 지표가 유효한 매수 또는 매도 신호를 제공하면 강력한 상승/하락 추세를 나타내는 다음 캔들/막대가 시작될 때 해당 화살표가 차트에 인쇄됩니다. 사용자는 사용할 표시기를 선택하고 각 표시기의 매개변수를 개별적으로 조정할 수 있습니다. 매트릭스 화살표 표시기 MT4는 선택한 표시기에서만 정보를 수
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
지표
트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. 기간 한정 특가: 지원 및 저항 스크리너 지표는 단 100달러에 평생 제공됩니다. (원래 가격 50 달러) (제안 연장) Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다.   여기를 클릭하십시오. L
Forex Liquidity Finder
Aditya Jayswal
지표
ZeusArrow Smart Liquidity Finder  Smart Liquidity Finder is Ai controlled indicator based on the Idea of Your SL is My Entry. It scan and draws the major Liquidity areas on chart partitioning them with Premium and Discount Zone and allows you find the best possible trading setups and help you decide the perfect entry price to avoid getting your Stop Loss hunted . Now no more confusion about when to enter and where to enter. Benefit from this one of it's kind trading tool powered by Ai an trade
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
지표
현재 20% 할인! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 표시기는 Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes 또는 Futures와 같은 기호에 대한 통화 강도를 표시하는 데 특화되어 있습니다. 금, 은, 석유, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH 등의 진정한 통화 강도를 보여주기 위해 9번째 줄에 모든 기호를 추가할 수 있습니다. 이것은 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 우리는 많은 독점 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합했습니다. 새로운 추세 또는 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 사용 설명서: 여기를 클릭 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 모든 시간대에 작동합니다. TREND를 빠르게 확인할 수 있습니다! 새로운 기본 알고리즘을 기반으로 설계되어 잠재적인 거래를 더욱 쉽게 식별하고 확인할 수 있습니다. 8개의
Slayer Scalping
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (2)
지표
이 지표는 두 가지 이익 실현 수준과 매우 엄격한 손절각에 초점을 맞추고 있습니다. 전체 아이디어는 m15 이상에서 시작하는 높은 시간대에서 시장을 스칼프하는 것입니다. 이 기간은 스프레드와 중개 수수료에 크게 영향을 받지 않기 때문입니다. 이 지표는 가격 다이버전스 전략에 기반해 매수/매도 신호를 제공하며, 강세 다이버전스 조건이 완전히 충족되면 TP/SL 수준과 함께 매수 화살표를 그립니다. 매도 화살표도 마찬가지입니다. 캔들 종간에 화살표가 출력되고 실시간으로 다시 그리그려지지 않으며, 일부 신호는 다소 늦게 나타나 지표에 의해 무시되어 경고를 주지 않습니다. 이는 특정 시장 상황(높은 변동성/뉴스 영향)에서 다이버전스의 본질입니다. 왜 효과가 있을까요? . 각 신호 뒤에 있는 좋은 전략 .라이브로 다시 도색하지 않습니다. . 어떤 쌍에도 잘 작동합니다. . 안정적인 성능을 제공합니다 추천 : . 더 긴 시간 동안 사용하세요 . 주 주기를 바꾸면 신호 품질이 달라지는데,
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
지표
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 차세대 외환 거래 도구. 현재 49% 할인. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator는 오랫동안 인기 있는 지표의 진화형으로, 세 가지의 힘을 하나로 결합했습니다. 고급 통화 Strength28 지표(695개 리뷰) + 고급 통화 IMPULSE with ALERT(520개 리뷰) + CS28 콤보 신호(보너스). 지표에 대한 자세한 정보 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 차세대 Strength 지표는 무엇을 제공합니까?  원래 지표에서 좋아했던 모든 것이 새로운 기능과 더 높은 정확도로 강화되었습니다. 주요 기능: 독점적인 통화 Strength 공식.  모든 시간대에 걸쳐 부드럽고 정확한 강도선. 추세와 정확한 진입을 식별하는 데 이상적입니다. 역동적인 시장 피보나치 수준(시장 피보나치).  이 지표에만 있는 고유한 기능. 가격 차트가 아닌 통화 강도에 피보나치가 적용됩니다.
Algo Pumping MT4
Ihor Otkydach
4.69 (16)
지표
PUMPING STATION – 당신만을 위한 올인원(All-in-One) 전략 PUMPING STATION은 당신의 외환 거래를 더욱 흥미롭고 효과적으로 바꿔줄 혁신적인 인디케이터입니다. 단순한 보조 도구가 아니라, 강력한 알고리즘을 갖춘 완전한 거래 시스템으로서 보다 안정적인 트레이딩을 시작할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 이 제품을 구매하시면 다음의 혜택을   무료로   받으실 수 있습니다: 전용 설정 파일: 자동 설정으로 최대의 퍼포먼스를 제공합니다. 단계별 동영상 가이드: PUMPING STATION 전략으로 거래하는 법을 배워보세요. Pumping Utility: PUMPING STATION과 함께 사용하도록 설계된 반자동 거래 봇으로, 거래를 더욱 쉽고 편리하게 만들어줍니다. ※ 구매 후 바로 저에게 메시지를 보내주세요. 추가 자료에 대한 접근 권한을 제공해드립니다. PUMPING STATION은 어떻게 작동하나요? 트렌드 컨트롤: 시장의 추세 방향을 즉시 파악합니다. 추세는
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
지표
FX Power: 통화 강세 분석으로 더 스마트한 거래 결정을 개요 FX Power 는 어떤 시장 상황에서도 주요 통화와 금의 실제 강세를 이해하기 위한 필수 도구입니다. 강한 통화를 매수하고 약한 통화를 매도함으로써 FX Power 는 거래 결정을 단순화하고 높은 확률의 기회를 발견합니다. 트렌드를 따르거나 극단적인 델타 값을 사용해 반전을 예측하고자 한다면, 이 도구는 귀하의 거래 스타일에 완벽히 적응합니다. 단순히 거래하지 말고, FX Power 로 더 스마트하게 거래하세요. 1. FX Power가 거래자에게 매우 유용한 이유 통화와 금의 실시간 강세 분석 • FX Power 는 주요 통화와 금의 상대적 강세를 계산하고 표시하여 시장 역학에 대한 명확한 통찰력을 제공합니다. • 어떤 자산이 앞서고 있고 어떤 자산이 뒤처지는지 모니터링하여 보다 현명한 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 포괄적인 멀티 타임프레임 뷰 • 단기, 중기 및 장기 타임프레임에서 통화와 금의 강세를
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
지표
트렌드 라인즈 프로       이 지표는 시장이 실제로 어떤 방향으로 전환되는지 파악하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 실제 추세 반전 지점과 주요 시장 참여자들이 다시 진입하는 지점을 보여줍니다. 보시다시피       BOS 라인       복잡한 설정이나 불필요한 노이즈 없이 더 높은 시간대의 추세 변화와 주요 레벨을 확인할 수 있습니다. 신호는 차트에 다시 그려지지 않고 캔들이 마감된 후에도 계속 표시됩니다. 지표가 보여주는 내용: 실제 변화       추세(BOS 라인) 한 번 신호가 나타나면 그 신호는 계속 유효합니다! 이는 신호를 발생시킨 후 변경될 수 있는 리페인팅 방식의 지표와 중요한 차이점입니다. 리페인팅 방식의 지표는 잠재적으로 자금 손실로 이어질 수 있습니다. 이제 더욱 높은 확률과 정확도로 시장에 진입할 수 있습니다. 또한 화살표가 나타난 후 목표가(익절)에 도달하거나 반전 신호가 나타날 때까지 캔들스틱 색상이 계속 바뀌는 기능도 있습니다. 반복 항목          
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
지표
이 지표를 구매하면 제 프로페셔널 트레이드 매니저를 무료로 드립니다. 우선 이 거래 시스템이 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그 인디케이터가 아니라는 점을 강조하는 것이 중요합니다. 이는 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적인 것으로 만듭니다. 온라인 강좌, 설명서 및 프리셋 다운로드. "스마트 트렌드 트레이딩 시스템 MT5"은 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를 위해 맞춤형으로 제작된 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 10개 이상의 프리미엄 인디케이터를 결합하고 7개 이상의 견고한 거래 전략을 특징으로 하여 다양한 시장 조건에 대한 다목적 선택이 가능합니다. 트렌드 추종 전략: 효과적인 트렌드 추이를 타기 위한 정확한 진입 및 손절 관리를 제공합니다. 반전 전략: 잠재적인 트렌드 반전을 식별하여 트레이더가 범위 시장을 활용할 수 있게 합니다. 스캘핑 전략: 빠르고 정확한 데이 트레이딩 및 단기 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 안정성: 모든 인디케이터가 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그가 아니므로 신뢰
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
지표
현재 20% 할인! 이 대시보드는 여러 기호와 최대 9개의 타임프레임에서 작동하는 매우 강력한 소프트웨어입니다. 주요 지표(최상의 리뷰: 고급 공급 수요)를 기반으로 합니다.   Advanced Supply Demand 대시보드는 훌륭한 개요를 제공합니다. 다음과 같이 표시됩니다.  영역 강도 등급을 포함하여 필터링된 공급 및 수요 값, 영역에 대한/및 영역 내 Pips 거리, 중첩된 영역을 강조 표시하고 모든 (9) 시간 프레임에서 선택한 기호에 대해 4가지 종류의 경고를 제공합니다. 그것은 당신의 개인적인 필요에 맞게 고도로 구성 가능합니다! 당신의 혜택! 모든 트레이더에게 가장 중요한 질문: 시장에 진입하기에 가장 좋은 수준은 무엇입니까? 최고의 성공 기회와 위험/보상을 얻으려면 강력한 공급/수요 영역 내 또는 그 근처에서 거래를 시작하십시오. 손절매를 위한 최적의 장소는 어디입니까? 가장 안전하려면 강력한 수요/공급 구역 아래/위에 정류장을 두십시오.
PZ Day Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
지표
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Slayer Binary
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
지표
슬레이어 바이너리는 이진 옵션 1캔들 스트라이크 화살표 표시기입니다. 이 지표는 성배를 찾는 사람들을 위한 것이 아닙니다. 일반적으로 거래에 있어 비현실적인 접근법이기 때문입니다. 이 지표는 꾸준한 성공률을 제공하며, 자금 관리와 일일 목표와 함께 사용하면 더욱 신뢰할 수 있습니다. 이 지시기에는 아래에 나열된 여러 기능이 포함되어 있습니다: 기능 재도색 없음: 지시기는 활력을 다시 칠하지 않습니다;화살표가 주어지면, 가격이 반대 방향으로 움직여도 그 화살표는 그 자리에 머무릅니다. 통계 패널: 전체 승률 %와 연속된 최대 손실-승리 신호 등 지표 성능 통계를 보여주는 패널 다이버전스 기반 검증된 논리: 이 지표는 다이버전스 전략을 사용해 매수/매도 화살표를 결정합니다. 6개 이상의 추가 필터: 인디케이터에는 승률을 높이고 무제한 콤보를 테스트할 수 있는 다양한 필터가 있습니다. 거래는 어떻게 하나요? 단순히 상승 화살표가 인쇄될 때 콜/매수를 열고, 현재 사용 중인 그 시간대의
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (20)
지표
시장의 두 가지 기본 원칙에 기반한 일중 전략. 알고리즘은 추가 필터를 사용하여 거래량 및 가격 파동 분석을 기반으로 합니다. 지표의 지능형 알고리즘은 두 가지 시장 요인이 하나로 결합될 때만 신호를 제공합니다. 지표는 더 높은 시간 프레임의 데이터를 사용하여 M1 차트에서 특정 범위의 파도를 계산합니다. 그리고 파동을 확인하기 위해 지표는 볼륨 분석을 사용합니다. 이 표시기는 준비된 거래 시스템입니다. 트레이더가 필요로 하는 모든 것은 신호를 따르는 것입니다. 또한 지표는 자신의 거래 시스템의 기초가 될 수 있습니다. 거래는 분 차트에서만 수행됩니다. 지표가 MTF 원리를 사용한다는 사실에도 불구하고 지표 알고리즘은 가능한 한 안정적입니다. 구매 후 반드시 저에게 편지를 보내주세요! 내 거래 설정 및 권장 사항을 공유하겠습니다!
BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence
Ziggy Janssen
4.84 (25)
지표
MT5 버전은 여기에서 확인하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50538 텔레그램 채널 및 그룹: https://t.me/bluedigitsfx VIP 그룹 접근: 유료 제품 결제 영수증을 쪽지로 보내주세요 추천 브로커: https://bit.ly/BlueDigitsFxStarTrader BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence — OBV 다이버전스를 감지하여 시장 반전을 예측하는 강력한 MT4 지표 BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence 지표는 가격과 온밸런스 볼륨(OBV)을 분석하여 강세 및 약세 다이버전스를 자동으로 감지하고, 잠재적인 추세 반전 또는 지속 신호를 제공합니다. 가격 움직임과 거래량 간의 다이버전스 패턴을 강조하여, 높은 확률의 진입 및 청산 시점을 찾아줍니다. 주요 기능 강세 및 약세 OBV 다이버전스 자동 감지 모든 타임프레임과 통화쌍 지원 팝업, 이메일, 푸시 알림 등 맞춤형 다이버전스
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
지표
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변