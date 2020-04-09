Main Description

Multi-TF Alert System - Product Description

Professional Multi-Timeframe Alert Dashboard for MetaTrader 5

The Multi-TF Alert System is a comprehensive monitoring tool designed for traders who need to track multiple markets across different timeframes without constantly switching between charts. Whether you trade forex, gold, indices, or cryptocurrencies, this dashboard provides a clear, organized view of where price stands relative to recent highs and lows.

The system monitors up to ten symbols simultaneously across five timeframes: M15, M30, H1, H4, and Daily. For each combination, it calculates the highest and lowest prices over a configurable lookback period and tracks how close the current price is to these levels. When price reaches or approaches these key levels, you receive instant notifications through your choice of sound alerts, popup messages, or push notifications to your mobile device.

What sets this tool apart is its visual clarity. The dashboard uses a professional color-coded interface that immediately shows you which markets are at critical levels, which are approaching decision points, and which are in neutral territory. Distance percentages tell you exactly where price sits within each timeframe's range, helping you assess risk and potential without manual calculation.

The alert system is intelligent and non-intrusive. Once an alert triggers for a specific level, it won't repeat until a new candle forms, preventing notification spam while ensuring you never miss genuine opportunities. Alerts reset daily, and you have complete control over which types of notifications you receive and for which timeframes.

Configuration is straightforward through MT5's standard input parameters. You choose which symbols to monitor, enable or disable specific timeframes, adjust lookback periods to match your trading style, and set proximity thresholds that determine when you receive early warning signals. The dashboard automatically sizes itself to your chart and updates every second with live market data.

This tool doesn't place trades or modify your charts. It's purely an information and monitoring system that runs quietly in the background, alerting you only when markets reach levels that matter. It works on both demo and live accounts, requires no special permissions beyond standard EA functionality, and can run on any chart regardless of the symbol currently displayed.

For day traders, it provides real-time monitoring of short-term levels across multiple instruments. For swing traders, it watches higher timeframe levels while you're away from your computer. For position traders, it tracks major daily and weekly levels that define long-term support and resistance zones.

The system is particularly valuable during trading sessions when multiple markets are active. Instead of cycling through dozens of charts, you see everything at a glance. When an opportunity develops, you're notified immediately. When multiple timeframes align at key levels, you have the confirmation needed for higher probability setups.

Installation is simple. Attach the EA to any chart, configure your symbols and preferences, and the dashboard appears. No complicated setup, no external dependencies, no ongoing costs beyond the initial purchase. It works with any broker that supports MetaTrader 5 and handles all standard symbol naming conventions.

The Multi-TF Alert System is built for traders who value efficiency and don't want to miss opportunities while managing their time effectively. It's for those who understand that consistent monitoring across timeframes is essential but don't have hours to sit watching charts. It's a professional solution for serious traders who want their analysis automated and their alerts reliable.

Short Description

Monitor up to ten symbols across five timeframes with automatic alerts when price reaches key highs and lows. Professional dashboard with real-time updates, color-coded status indicators, and distance calculations. Configurable lookback periods, proximity thresholds, and notification types. Perfect for traders managing multiple markets simultaneously.

Key Features

The system provides comprehensive multi-market monitoring with customizable timeframe analysis and instant alerting. Track any combination of forex pairs, metals, indices, or cryptocurrencies with independent lookback periods for each timeframe. Visual dashboard shows current price position within recent ranges, with automatic alerts via sound, popup, or mobile push notification when levels are reached.

Configuration options include symbol selection, timeframe enablement, lookback period adjustment, proximity threshold setting, and alert type selection. The dashboard updates every second and automatically resets daily. All calculations run in real-time with no lag or delay. Professional interface design with clear color coding and organized layout.

Technical Specifications

Compatible with MetaTrader 5 build 3260 or higher. Runs as an Expert Advisor but does not execute trades. Requires standard EA permissions and active internet connection for real-time data. Works on all account types and with all brokers supporting MT5. Monitors up to ten symbols across five timeframes (M15, M30, H1, H4, D1) with configurable lookback periods from 10 to 60 candles per timeframe.

Alert system supports sound notifications (customizable .wav files), popup alerts with full details, and push notifications to mobile devices via MT5 app. Dashboard dimensions and position are fully adjustable. Updates every second with millisecond timer precision. Maintains internal log of last 100 alerts with timestamp, symbol, timeframe, and price data.

No external DLL files required. No web requests or external data sources. Pure MT5 functionality using standard API calls. Minimal CPU and memory usage even with all ten symbols and five timeframes active. Suitable for VPS deployment for 24/7 monitoring.

Usage Recommendations

This tool is most effective when configured to match your specific trading approach. Day traders benefit from enabling M15, M30, and H1 timeframes with shorter lookback periods, while swing traders typically focus on H1, H4, and D1 with longer lookbacks. The proximity percentage should be adjusted based on market volatility - tighter for major forex pairs, wider for cryptocurrencies.

Start by monitoring symbols you actively trade rather than filling all ten slots. This keeps alerts manageable and relevant. Enable multiple notification types during active trading hours but consider limiting to push notifications during off hours. Use the dashboard as a scanning tool to identify which markets are at decision points, then perform detailed analysis on those specific charts.

The system works best when combined with your existing trading methodology. It doesn't generate trading signals or indicate direction - it simply informs you when price reaches levels you've defined as significant. Your strategy, risk management, and market analysis remain entirely in your control.

Support and Updates

Documentation and video tutorials are available covering installation, configuration, and practical usage examples. Updates are provided through the MQL5 platform and maintain backward compatibility with saved settings. Technical support is available for installation issues, configuration questions, and troubleshooting.

The tool has been tested across multiple brokers, account types, and market conditions. It handles symbol naming variations, different digit settings, and various market hour schedules. If you encounter any issues with specific symbols or broker configurations, support can provide guidance on optimal settings.

Future updates may include additional timeframes, enhanced alert filtering options, and expanded customization features based on user feedback. All updates are free to existing customers through the standard MQL5 update mechanism.

Who This Is For

This dashboard is designed for active traders who monitor multiple markets and need reliable notification when price reaches key levels. It's for traders who understand support and resistance concepts and want automation around level monitoring. It's for those who value their time and want to step away from constant chart watching without missing opportunities.

If you trade multiple timeframes as part of your confirmation process, this tool streamlines that workflow. If you scan markets looking for setups and want to be alerted when they develop, this system handles that continuously. If you miss trades because you weren't watching the right chart at the right time, this eliminates that problem.

The system assumes basic knowledge of timeframe analysis, support and resistance trading, and MetaTrader 5 operation. It's not a teaching tool or strategy system - it's a professional monitoring solution for traders who already know what they're looking for and want efficient detection of those conditions.

Final Note

The Multi-TF Alert System is a monitoring tool, not a trading system. It provides information and alerts but makes no trading decisions. All trading decisions, risk management, and position sizing remain your responsibility. Past performance of markets monitored does not predict future results. This tool enhances your workflow but does not guarantee trading success.

Used properly as part of a complete trading plan, it saves time, reduces missed opportunities, and provides consistent monitoring that's impossible to maintain manually across multiple markets and timeframes. It's a professional solution built by traders, for traders.