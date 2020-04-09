Multi TF Alert System

Multi-TF Alert System - Product Description

Main Description

Professional Multi-Timeframe Alert Dashboard for MetaTrader 5

The Multi-TF Alert System is a comprehensive monitoring tool designed for traders who need to track multiple markets across different timeframes without constantly switching between charts. Whether you trade forex, gold, indices, or cryptocurrencies, this dashboard provides a clear, organized view of where price stands relative to recent highs and lows.

The system monitors up to ten symbols simultaneously across five timeframes: M15, M30, H1, H4, and Daily. For each combination, it calculates the highest and lowest prices over a configurable lookback period and tracks how close the current price is to these levels. When price reaches or approaches these key levels, you receive instant notifications through your choice of sound alerts, popup messages, or push notifications to your mobile device.

What sets this tool apart is its visual clarity. The dashboard uses a professional color-coded interface that immediately shows you which markets are at critical levels, which are approaching decision points, and which are in neutral territory. Distance percentages tell you exactly where price sits within each timeframe's range, helping you assess risk and potential without manual calculation.

The alert system is intelligent and non-intrusive. Once an alert triggers for a specific level, it won't repeat until a new candle forms, preventing notification spam while ensuring you never miss genuine opportunities. Alerts reset daily, and you have complete control over which types of notifications you receive and for which timeframes.

Configuration is straightforward through MT5's standard input parameters. You choose which symbols to monitor, enable or disable specific timeframes, adjust lookback periods to match your trading style, and set proximity thresholds that determine when you receive early warning signals. The dashboard automatically sizes itself to your chart and updates every second with live market data.

This tool doesn't place trades or modify your charts. It's purely an information and monitoring system that runs quietly in the background, alerting you only when markets reach levels that matter. It works on both demo and live accounts, requires no special permissions beyond standard EA functionality, and can run on any chart regardless of the symbol currently displayed.

For day traders, it provides real-time monitoring of short-term levels across multiple instruments. For swing traders, it watches higher timeframe levels while you're away from your computer. For position traders, it tracks major daily and weekly levels that define long-term support and resistance zones.

The system is particularly valuable during trading sessions when multiple markets are active. Instead of cycling through dozens of charts, you see everything at a glance. When an opportunity develops, you're notified immediately. When multiple timeframes align at key levels, you have the confirmation needed for higher probability setups.

Installation is simple. Attach the EA to any chart, configure your symbols and preferences, and the dashboard appears. No complicated setup, no external dependencies, no ongoing costs beyond the initial purchase. It works with any broker that supports MetaTrader 5 and handles all standard symbol naming conventions.

The Multi-TF Alert System is built for traders who value efficiency and don't want to miss opportunities while managing their time effectively. It's for those who understand that consistent monitoring across timeframes is essential but don't have hours to sit watching charts. It's a professional solution for serious traders who want their analysis automated and their alerts reliable.

Short Description 

Monitor up to ten symbols across five timeframes with automatic alerts when price reaches key highs and lows. Professional dashboard with real-time updates, color-coded status indicators, and distance calculations. Configurable lookback periods, proximity thresholds, and notification types. Perfect for traders managing multiple markets simultaneously.

Key Features 

The system provides comprehensive multi-market monitoring with customizable timeframe analysis and instant alerting. Track any combination of forex pairs, metals, indices, or cryptocurrencies with independent lookback periods for each timeframe. Visual dashboard shows current price position within recent ranges, with automatic alerts via sound, popup, or mobile push notification when levels are reached.

Configuration options include symbol selection, timeframe enablement, lookback period adjustment, proximity threshold setting, and alert type selection. The dashboard updates every second and automatically resets daily. All calculations run in real-time with no lag or delay. Professional interface design with clear color coding and organized layout.

Technical Specifications

Compatible with MetaTrader 5 build 3260 or higher. Runs as an Expert Advisor but does not execute trades. Requires standard EA permissions and active internet connection for real-time data. Works on all account types and with all brokers supporting MT5. Monitors up to ten symbols across five timeframes (M15, M30, H1, H4, D1) with configurable lookback periods from 10 to 60 candles per timeframe.

Alert system supports sound notifications (customizable .wav files), popup alerts with full details, and push notifications to mobile devices via MT5 app. Dashboard dimensions and position are fully adjustable. Updates every second with millisecond timer precision. Maintains internal log of last 100 alerts with timestamp, symbol, timeframe, and price data.

No external DLL files required. No web requests or external data sources. Pure MT5 functionality using standard API calls. Minimal CPU and memory usage even with all ten symbols and five timeframes active. Suitable for VPS deployment for 24/7 monitoring.

Usage Recommendations

This tool is most effective when configured to match your specific trading approach. Day traders benefit from enabling M15, M30, and H1 timeframes with shorter lookback periods, while swing traders typically focus on H1, H4, and D1 with longer lookbacks. The proximity percentage should be adjusted based on market volatility - tighter for major forex pairs, wider for cryptocurrencies.

Start by monitoring symbols you actively trade rather than filling all ten slots. This keeps alerts manageable and relevant. Enable multiple notification types during active trading hours but consider limiting to push notifications during off hours. Use the dashboard as a scanning tool to identify which markets are at decision points, then perform detailed analysis on those specific charts.

The system works best when combined with your existing trading methodology. It doesn't generate trading signals or indicate direction - it simply informs you when price reaches levels you've defined as significant. Your strategy, risk management, and market analysis remain entirely in your control.

Support and Updates

Documentation and video tutorials are available covering installation, configuration, and practical usage examples. Updates are provided through the MQL5 platform and maintain backward compatibility with saved settings. Technical support is available for installation issues, configuration questions, and troubleshooting.

The tool has been tested across multiple brokers, account types, and market conditions. It handles symbol naming variations, different digit settings, and various market hour schedules. If you encounter any issues with specific symbols or broker configurations, support can provide guidance on optimal settings.

Future updates may include additional timeframes, enhanced alert filtering options, and expanded customization features based on user feedback. All updates are free to existing customers through the standard MQL5 update mechanism.

Who This Is For

This dashboard is designed for active traders who monitor multiple markets and need reliable notification when price reaches key levels. It's for traders who understand support and resistance concepts and want automation around level monitoring. It's for those who value their time and want to step away from constant chart watching without missing opportunities.

If you trade multiple timeframes as part of your confirmation process, this tool streamlines that workflow. If you scan markets looking for setups and want to be alerted when they develop, this system handles that continuously. If you miss trades because you weren't watching the right chart at the right time, this eliminates that problem.

The system assumes basic knowledge of timeframe analysis, support and resistance trading, and MetaTrader 5 operation. It's not a teaching tool or strategy system - it's a professional monitoring solution for traders who already know what they're looking for and want efficient detection of those conditions.

Final Note

The Multi-TF Alert System is a monitoring tool, not a trading system. It provides information and alerts but makes no trading decisions. All trading decisions, risk management, and position sizing remain your responsibility. Past performance of markets monitored does not predict future results. This tool enhances your workflow but does not guarantee trading success.

Used properly as part of a complete trading plan, it saves time, reduces missed opportunities, and provides consistent monitoring that's impossible to maintain manually across multiple markets and timeframes. It's a professional solution built by traders, for traders.


Recommended products
Netbrowse Trade Copier
Michael Masanga
Utilities
Introducing our cutting-edge Trade Copier Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) – the ultimate solution for seamless trade replication across multiple accounts on the same server or computer. Elevate your trading experience and take control of your investment strategy like never before with our professional-grade Trade Copier. Key Features: Effortless Trade Replication: Our Trade Copier effortlessly duplicates trades from a master account to multiple slave accounts, ensuring that you never miss
FREE
Account Info Free for MT5
Denis Zyatkevich
5 (1)
Utilities
Overview The script displays information about the trade account: Information about the trade account: Account - account number and type (Real, Contest or Demo); Name - name of the account owner; Company - name of a company that provide the access to trading; Server - trade server name; Connection State - connection state; Trade Allowed - shows whether trading is allowed on the account at the moment; Experts Allowed - shows whether it is allowed to trade using Expert Advisors; Balance - account
FREE
Hidden CCI MT5
Christian Ricard
Utilities
This indicator allows to hide CCI oscillator (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Period Apply To Information on "Commodity Channel Index" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/commodity_channel_index ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and
FREE
RSI Alert Multi Symbol
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Utilities
What It Does Scans Multiple Symbols Simultaneously From all pairs for the signal in real time. Detects Overbought/Oversold Conditions Using customizable RSI thresholds (e.g., 80 for overbought, 20 for oversold) and Alerts You Instantly . Send you Notifications to MT5 in your PHONE    Using MetaQuotes ID Pop-up Alerts  Telegram Push Messages Whether you're at your desk or on the move, you’ll know the moment a signal hits.
FREE
TradeInfos
Dustin Ricardo Pierenz
Indicators
Track your spread and all position PnLs (Buy & Sell) in real-time – stay in control of your trades at a glance! Features: Real-time spread display (in pips) Total Buy position PnL Total Sell position PnL Clean, non-intrusive display layout Works with all symbols and timeframes Perfect for: Scalpers needing quick spread awareness Day traders monitoring long/short performance Risk managers optimizing exposure No need to switch tabs or rely on external tools — everything you need is visible at
FREE
PZ The Zone MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator displays buy or sell signals according to Bill Williams' definition of the Trading Zone. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and understand Avoid trading flat markets Deterministic indicator with clear rules The indicator is non-repainting It implements alerts of all kinds It has straightforward trading implications. A blue arrow is a buy signal A red arrow is a sell signal According to Bill Williams trading in the zone helps t
FREE
Trade Dispensary Connect
Darren Mark Scott
Utilities
Trade Dispensary Connect is an MT5 EA utility designed to send trades in JSON format to Trade Dispensary trade copier via Webhook. If Trade Dispensary is running on your local machine, simply use http://127.0.0.1 :5000/webhook/mt5/[ACCOUNT_ID] as webhook URL. If Trade Dispensary is running on another pc, obtain the address/domain of the machine. A tunneling service such as Pinggy or Ngrok is recommended for this scenario. This MT5 EA is specifically designed to work with Trade Dispensary trade
FREE
Average Session Range
Tien Long Tu
Indicators
Average Session Range: Calculate and Average the Sessions High-Low Range of Specific Time Sessions Over Multiple Days. The Session Average Range is a sophisticated and precise tool designed to calculate the volatility of specific time sessions within the trading day. By meticulously analyzing the range between the high and low prices of a defined trading session over multiple days, this tool provides traders with a clear and actionable average range. **Note:** When the trading platform is closed
FREE
TradeNavigator AccountPilot
Goran Madjaric
Utilities
TradeNavigator AccountPilot v1.1 – Your Personal Account Manager for MT5 Instantly recognize which account you're trading with – using custom names instead of confusing account numbers! Avoid costly mistakes by seeing your active account clearly in the chart! Ideal for traders with multiple brokers & accounts – never get confused again! Main Benefit: Never Trade in the Wrong Account Again! Do you know the problem? You have multiple accounts with different brokers – each with a long
FREE
VolumeBasedColorsBars
Henrique Magalhaes Lopes
Indicators
VolumeBasedColorsBars — Free Powerful Volume Analysis for All Traders Unlock the hidden story behind every price bar! VolumeBasedColorsBars is a professional-grade, 100% FREE indicator that colorizes your chart candles based on real, adaptive volume analysis. Instantly spot surges in market activity, identify exhaustion, and catch the moves that matter. This indicator gives you:    • Dynamic color-coded bars for instant volume context    • Adaptive thresholds based on historical, session-awar
FREE
ZigZag Profile
Nguyen Thanh Cong
Indicators
Introducing the ZigZag Profile — a powerful tool designed to identify high-probability pivot zones where price action frequently reverses. This indicator analyzes historical price data to pinpoint key areas where price has pivoted multiple times, providing traders with actionable insights into potential support and resistance levels. The ZigZal Profile  indicator continuously scans for zones where price has reversed direction the most, highlighting these critical areas on your chart. By focusing
FREE
Ultimate Candle Patterns
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
Indicators
Check out my TRADE PLANNER MT5 – strongly recommended to anticipate account scenarios before risking any money. This is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe, table-based indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies 46 types of candlestick formations. Each formation has its own image for easier recognition. The indicator includes popular patterns such as Engulfing, Hammer, Three Line Strike, Piercing, and Doji-like candles. You can check the full list of patterns in the screenshots below. Also you can
OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5
Michal Jurnik
5 (3)
Indicators
The   OHLC indicator   shows the current and historical values of High, Low, Open, Close and Mid for a specific time period. It can plot the current values or the values from the previous session. The indicator's range can be calculated from a daily, weekly, monthly, or user-specified session. Levels High  of the current or previous session. Low  of the current or previous session. Open  of current or previous session. Close  of the current or previous session. Midpoint  of the current or prev
FREE
AZ session scalper
Yurii Shvechikov
Indicators
AZ session scalper A small but useful session indicator, designed primarily for scalping. Enable the session you plan to trade, watch the reaction of the M5/M15 candlesticks to the level of the previous trading session, and enter. We always look at the reaction of the current session to the previous one. For example, if you trade the Americas, enable the European session, and watch how one session takes away liquidity from another. Important: adjust the time to your broker's time zone in the i
FREE
My Fibonacci MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Indicators
My Fibonacci MT5 An automated Fibonacci indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines ZigZag swing detection with comprehensive Expert Advisor integration through a 20-buffer system. More details about data specification and EA integration: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764114 Core Features Automated Fibonacci Detection The indicator identifies swing points using configurable ZigZag parameters and draws Fibonacci retracements and extensions automatically. It updates levels as new swing formatio
FREE
Curver Arrows
Francis Dube
3.75 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is a straight port of a well known MetaTrader 4 indicator that is freely available on the Internet. It does not redraw at all. It implements a type of breakout strategy. The arrows indicate market direction. Use the indicator on M15 charts and higher. The indicator draws two bands near price action and generates signals when the price closes below the lower band and also above the upper band. The indicator uses periodic highs and lows to calculate upper and lower threshold bands.
FREE
Turtle Trade Channels Indicator
Quang Huy Quach
Indicators
1. Overview The Turtle Trade Channels is a comprehensive technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5, based on the core principles of the classic Turtle Trading system. This indicator is designed to help traders identify significant price movements by plotting dynamic price channels that highlight potential channel breakouts and reversals. The methodology is based on channel breakouts: An upward channel breakout is indicated when the price breaks above the upper channel. A downward channel breakout
FREE
Support and Resistance Levels Finder MT5
Issam Kassas
4.33 (46)
Indicators
The Support and Resistance Levels Finder:  [User manual , Recommendations] and [Tested Presets] Click the Links. The Support and Resistance Levels Finder is an advanced tool designed to enhance technical analysis in trading. Featuring dynamic support and resistance levels, it adapts in real-time as new key points unfold on the chart, providing a dynamic and responsive analysis. Its unique multi-timeframe capability allows users to display support and resistance levels from different timeframes
FREE
Shadow System Candles
Tomoaki Mizutani
Indicators
Shadow System Candles - AI Trend Visualization Concept "Stop trading in the dark. Equip your chart with Night Vision." Shadow System Candles is the visual core of the "Shadow Operation" project. It eliminates market noise and visualizes the true direction of the trend using AI-based logic (ADX + MA integration). Note: This tool does not generate buy/sell arrows. It is designed to train your eyes to recognize "Active Trends" and "Dangerous Ranges. Key Features ・AI Logic Coloring[/b]: Automat
FREE
Reverse Trades Copier for Followers
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
Reverse TradeCopier for Followers can copy trades from an account that is running   Reverse TradeCopier for Source . Features: Copies trades from one source (master) account to multiple following (slave) accounts. Allow investor (read only) password for source (master) account. There are no complicated settings and input parameters, everything is easy. Works with different brokers. Works with different quotes symbols (EURUSD_FX, eurusd_m, etc.). Can copy orders from 4-digit quotes platform to 5-
FREE
Moving Spread
Jose Maria Molina Sanchez
Indicators
Moving Spread – Real-Time Market Cost Monitor Monitor the average spread in real time and avoid trading during high-cost periods. What does this indicator do? The Moving Spread measures the average spread (in points) of the market in real time, showing how it varies over time. It's an essential tool for traders who want to understand when the entry cost is too high, which can erode profits even before a trade begins. Why does it matter? A high spread means you're paying more to enter and
FREE
Panda Fractal Symbols
Brian P Cusack
Indicators
This indicator displays fractal symbols and bars Use this indicator to show different symbols for bearish and bullish fractals: Choose from 144 symbols (refer to table below) Colors, size and offset of fractals can be modified Fractal price bar or candle color can be changed Hide fractals and show fractal price bar only Frequency in fractal calculation can be changed How to use 1. Select which symbols to use for bearish and bullish fractals; 2. Select which colors to use for bearish and bullis
FREE
MarketWatch Rate History Loader
Andrey Vasilchenko
5 (2)
Utilities
The script is intended for synchronization and loading into the Terminal of the desired (or maximum possible) history of quotes of the timeframes specified by the user for the symbols in the "Market Watch" window. The first download of the full history for one "new" symbol takes approximately one and a half to two minutes. Input parameters for running the script: 1. Desired history length (bars) - here we indicate the number of bars in the quote history that we would like to receive from t
FREE
Spread Statistics
Artem Khakalo
Utilities
Spread Statistics (v1.9):   In-depth spread analysis for MT5. This indicator displays on your chart: Current Spread:   (changes color when approaching Max). Max / Min / Avg Spread:   key metrics since launch. Spread Volatility (StdDev):   stability assessment. Hover over the metrics for   detailed statistics   in tooltips (Min/Max time, % time near values, StdDev range). New in v1.9:   Option to   select the font   for better readability. Customize update interval, colors, and position. Underst
FREE
Fundamental Fast Signal
Kian Guan Lok
Indicators
Please download version 3.0 ! The Fundamental Fast Signal EA is a non-trading signal generator for MT5 , designed to provide traders with high-accuracy buy/sell alerts based on the EMA (9, 21) crossover on the 5-minute timeframe . This indicator empowers traders by offering precise entry signals while keeping full trade execution control in their hands. Key Features: EMA (9, 21) Crossover-Based Signals – Identifies momentum shifts for strategic trade entries. 5-Minute Timeframe Optimization – Id
FREE
AQ RiskOptimizer MT5
HIT HYPERTECH INNOVATIONS LTD
4 (1)
Utilities
Risk Optimizer is the absolute solution for applying risk management on your account. Bad risk management is the main reason that causes traders to lose money. Risk Optimizer calculates and suggests the correct lot size for each position according to your personal, customized risk profile. You can give directly your preferred risk as percentage (%) for each position or you can trust our algorithms to calculate and optimize according to your risk category selection. But it is not only that! Selec
FREE
SG InfoBox MT5
Hleb Smoliar
3.5 (2)
Utilities
The   "InfoBox"   utility is designed to display the presence of open orders, the number of lots, current profit and much more in one window. The version for the MT4 platform is here . You've probably encountered a situation where you have an advisor that works on a currency pair, but information about its operation: - orders and their number, the size of the spread for the instrument, the volume of lots on the market, drawdown and much more - are scattered in different places of the terminal an
FREE
Trading Room Indcator
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
Indicators
Trading Room Indicator is a professional market-structure tool built to give traders a clear, complete trading framework — combining CPR levels, dynamic targets, and trend direction in one clean view. Instead of guessing direction or overloading the chart with indicators, Trading Room Indicator focuses on what actually matters : levels, direction, and potential price expansion. What This Indicator Provides CPR Structure BUY level SELL level Pivot Point (PP) Designed to highlight equilibrium
ObjChartSample
MetaQuotes Ltd.
Utilities
The script ObjChartSample.mql5 illustrates control of chart properties using the classes from the Standard Library .
FREE
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (585)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (119)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (17)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (109)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (9)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilities
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
4 (2)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-profit  functions - Invalidation leves - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Works with any assets and account types Really feels
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version | Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal provi
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilities
Safeguard Your Trading Capital Effortlessly Protecting your trading capital is just as important as growing it. The KT Equity Protector is your personal risk manager, continuously watching your account equity and automatically stepping in to prevent losses or lock in profits by closing all active and pending orders when predefined profit targets or stop-loss levels are reached. No more emotional decisions, no guesswork—just reliable equity protection working tirelessly on your behalf. KT Equity
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.85 (27)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilities
Introducing the Order Manager : A Revolutionary Utility for MT5 Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 5. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy. For more information about the OrderManager, please refear to the manual. [ Demo ]  [ Manual ]  [ MT4 Version ]  [ Teleg
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Utilities
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilities
Cerberus the Equity Watcher  is a risk management tool that constantly monitors your account equity and avoid major drawdowns, caused by faulty EAs or by your emotional behaviour if you are a discretional trader. It is extremely useful for systematic traders that rely on EAs that might contain bugs, or that might not performed well in unexpected market conditions.  Cerberus let you set a minimum equity value and (optionally) a  maximum value , if either of those are reached all positioned are f
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
More from author
CRT Pro Ultimate Scanner
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Utilities
CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate  - Professional Pattern Scanner DESCRIPTION This is a multi-symbol Expert Advisor that detects CRT (Consolidation-Manipulation-Distribution) patterns and provides trading signals with trend filtering. The EA can operate in manual signal mode or automatic trading mode. CORE FUNCTIONALITY Pattern Detection The EA scans for three-stage CRT patterns across multiple symbols. The first stage identifies consolidation zones with defined support and resistance levels. The se
SmartFlow Scanner
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
5 (1)
Utilities
Helios SmartFlow Scanner - Professional Multi-Symbol Trading System The Helios SmartFlow Scanner is a comprehensive trading solution that monitors up to 12 currency pairs and indices simultaneously, detecting high-probability setups using the proven CRT (Consolidation, Retest, Trend) pattern methodology combined with advanced correlation analysis. Core Trading Methodology The system identifies accumulation zones where price consolidates, detects manipulation phases when price breaks key levels,
FREE
Trade Signal Manager
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Utilities
Trade Signal Manager Ultimate  Main Description Trade Signal Manager Ultimate v7.0 represents a fundamental solution to one of the most time-consuming aspects of signal provision and transparent trading documentation. This tool bridges MetaTrader 5 with Telegram, enabling traders to share professionally formatted trading signals with their audience in under three seconds without any manual typing, formatting, or data transcription. The system operates through a clean, professional dashboard that
FREE
Apex AI
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Utilities
APEX AI Pro   is a comprehensive trading system for MetaTrader 5 that identifies high-probability trade setups using Candle Range Theory patterns, correlation confluence from multiple instruments, and higher timeframe trend alignment. The system analyzes market structure in real-time, calculates optimal entry points, and determines stop loss and take profit levels using adaptive ATR-based methods. A built-in scoring algorithm evaluates each potential signal based on pattern quality, risk-reward
FREE
FX Calcuclator
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Utilities
Professional Dashboard Calculator for MT5 Overview A comprehensive trading calculator designed for serious Forex traders who need instant risk and position analysis directly on their MT5 charts. This Expert Advisor provides real-time calculations of all critical trading metrics, helping you make informed decisions before entering any trade. Key Features Real-Time Position Analysis Instant calculation of risk amount in account currency Profit potential with precise pip calculations Risk/Reward ra
FREE
NYOpen Scalper
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Utilities
Helios NY Open Scalper EA - Professional Volatility Breakout System Helios NY Open Scalper EA is an advanced automated trading system designed to capitalize on the explosive volatility that occurs during the New York market open. The Expert Advisor combines range breakout methodology with Fair Value Gap confirmation to identify high-probability trade setups during one of the most liquid trading sessions of the day. Trading Methodology The EA implements a disciplined approach to trading the N
FREE
Apollo Signals
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Utilities
APOLLO SIGNALS EA - PROFESSIONAL COPY TRADING SYSTEM Automatically Broadcast Your Trading Signals to Telegram PRODUCT OVERVIEW Apollo Signals is an Expert Advisor that monitors your MetaTrader 5 trading activity and automatically broadcasts professional signal messages to your Telegram channel or group. Whether you trade manually or use other EAs, Apollo Signals captures every trade with precision timing and formats them into professional signals for your followers. LICENSING & ACTIVATION A
FREE
JohnApollo
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Utilities
JOHN EA - MANUAL TRADING ASSISTANT Professional Order Management and Risk Control Tool PRODUCT OVERVIEW JOHN EA is a manual trading assistant designed to help you efficiently manage multiple pending orders in MetaTrader 5. This is NOT an automated trading robot - you maintain complete control over all trading decisions while the EA provides advanced order management tools, risk management features, and monitoring capabilities. LICENSING & ACTIVATION Activation Policy: Your purchase includes
FREE
Phoenix Dual Engine
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Experts
Brief Description Advanced dual-strategy Expert Advisor combining grid trading and position management techniques with comprehensive risk management across major currency pairs. Trading Strategy Phoenix Dual Engine is an automated trading system that operates two independent trading engines simultaneously - one for Buy positions and one for Sell positions. This approach allows the EA to execute trades in both market directions while implementing risk control measures. Core Strategy: The EA emp
CRT Professional
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Utilities
CRT PRO EA - ADVANCED CANDLE RANGE THEORY TRADING SYSTEM Institutional Smart Money Trading with AMD Framework PRODUCT OVERVIEW CRT Pro EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor that implements the powerful Candle Range Theory (CRT) trading methodology combined with the AMD Framework (Accumulation, Manipulation, Distribution). This advanced trading system is designed for serious traders who want to capitalize on institutional market movements and smart money concepts through automated or manual trad
Gold Rush Helios
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Utilities
DESCRIPTION The GoldRush Trading EA  is an automated trading system for gold markets on MetaTrader 5. The EA uses trend analysis, candlestick pattern recognition, and momentum signals to generate trading opportunities on XAUUSD. KEY FEATURES Trend-Based Trading The EA analyzes higher timeframe trends to filter trade direction. Trades can be configured to align with the dominant trend or to operate in both directions. The trend analysis helps avoid counter-trend positions during strong directiona
QuantumFlow Scalper
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Utilities
QUANTUM FLOW SCALPER  - High-Frequency Scalping System DESCRIPTION The Quantum Flow Scalper v2.0 is a high-frequency scalping system for MetaTrader 5 that targets small, frequent profits throughout the trading session. The system operates dual scalping engines for buy and sell directions that can capture price movements in both directions simultaneously. SCALPING APPROACH High-Frequency Trading The EA is designed for scalping operations, opening multiple positions throughout the trading day to
Kensei EA
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Experts
Kensei EA - Professional Smart Money Trading System Kensei EA is an advanced automated trading system built on Conceptual Retail Trading principles. The Expert Advisor identifies high-probability trade setups by analyzing market structure, liquidity sweeps, and institutional order flow patterns. Trading Methodology The EA implements three proven setups that smart money traders use to enter positions with favorable risk-reward ratios: Opening Range Breakout Strategy The system establishes a price
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review