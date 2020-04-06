Kensei EA

Kensei EA - Professional Smart Money Trading System

Kensei EA is an advanced automated trading system built on Conceptual Retail Trading principles. The Expert Advisor identifies high-probability trade setups by analyzing market structure, liquidity sweeps, and institutional order flow patterns.

Trading Methodology

The EA implements three proven setups that smart money traders use to enter positions with favorable risk-reward ratios:

Opening Range Breakout Strategy

The system establishes a price range during the configurable opening period of your trading session. When price breaks and successfully retests this range with a rejection candle, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the breakout. This setup capitalizes on institutional order flow following the initial market sentiment.

Liquidity Sweep Strategy

The EA scans for equal highs and equal lows on the 1-hour timeframe. When price sweeps above equal highs or below equal lows and then reverses with strong rejection, the system recognizes this as a liquidity grab and enters against the sweep direction. This exploits the pattern where institutions trigger stop losses before reversing.

Fair Value Gap Fill Strategy

The system identifies imbalances in price action on the 4-hour timeframe where gaps exist between candles. When price returns to fill these gaps and shows rejection, the EA enters a position. This approach trades the market's tendency to fill inefficiencies before continuing in trend direction.

Risk Management Features

The EA includes comprehensive risk controls to protect your trading capital:

Risk is calculated as a percentage of account balance per trade with adjustable stop loss distances. The system enforces a maximum daily loss limit to prevent excessive drawdown during unfavorable market conditions. Position sizing accounts for both risk parameters and available margin to prevent over-leveraging, particularly important when trading instruments with high margin requirements like gold.

Partial profit taking is implemented through a two-tier system. When the first target is reached, a configurable percentage of the position closes while the stop loss moves to breakeven plus buffer. The remaining position runs to the second target or uses optional trailing stop functionality.

Session and Filter Controls

Trading sessions can be restricted to specific hours and days of the week to avoid unfavorable market conditions. The integrated news filter can block trading before and after high-impact economic releases using the MetaTrader economic calendar.

Optional trend alignment requires trades to align with higher timeframe market structure based on swing high and swing low analysis. This filter helps avoid counter-trend trades during strong directional moves.

Visual Dashboard

An on-screen dashboard provides real-time monitoring of:

Account information including balance and equity Current trading session status Daily and session profit and loss with percentage Number of trades taken today Trend bias analysis with strength indicator Status of each setup with detailed information News filter status with countdown to next event Open position details with current profit

The dashboard is fully customizable in terms of position and color scheme.

Key Parameters

Risk Management Configure risk per trade as percentage of balance, maximum daily loss limit, and maximum concurrent positions. Set default stop loss distance in pips with automatic adjustment for broker requirements.

Session Schedule Define trading hours in GMT and select which days of the week to trade. Option to automatically close all positions at session end.

Setup Configuration Enable or disable each of the three trading setups independently. Adjust opening range period, equal level tolerance, fair value gap maximum age, and minimum risk-reward ratio.

Trade Management Set percentage of position to close at first and second targets. Configure breakeven buffer distance and optional trailing stop functionality with adjustable distance.

News Filter Enable filtering around economic news releases with separate controls for high and medium impact events. Set buffer time before and after news with option to close positions before major releases.

Trend Alignment Optional requirement for trades to align with higher timeframe trend. Configure swing detection lookback period and minimum trend strength threshold.

Technical Requirements

The EA works on any symbol and timeframe but executes its logic on 15-minute bars. Primary analysis uses 1-hour and 4-hour timeframes with daily timeframe for trend bias. Recommended symbols include major forex pairs and gold.

The system requires standard MetaTrader 5 execution with support for both instant execution and exchange execution modes. Minimum stop levels are automatically detected and respected for each symbol.

Important Notes

This EA implements a discretionary trading methodology in an automated format. It does not use curve-fitted indicators or optimized parameters. Instead, it follows logical market structure principles that professional traders use manually.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo account first and use appropriate risk management. The EA performs best when used on symbols with clear trending behavior and adequate liquidity.

Market conditions change over time and no trading system wins on every trade. The success of this EA depends on following proper risk management and allowing the edge to play out over a sufficient sample size of trades.


