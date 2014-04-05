Elliott Wave X kNN

Elliott Wave X kNN is a market structure and Elliott Wave indicator designed for traders who want clarity.

Whether just starting and don’t know where to begin, or already trade and want a cleaner, more objective view of the market, this indicator focuses on one goal: making price action readable and structured.

It does not promise profits.
Instead, it provides a transparent framework to understand market movement, risk, and probabilities.


A Clear Process, Step by Step

The indicator follows a fully rule-based and deterministic process.


1. Market Structure First

Price is analyzed through confirmed swing points using a fixed depth and confirmation logic.

  • Swings are only validated after confirmation

  • Once confirmed, they never move or repaint

  • Structure remains stable on the chart

This creates a clean foundation for reading the market.


2. Elliott Wave Interpretation

Based on confirmed structure, the indicator identifies:

  • Valid 5-wave Elliott impulses

  • Wave-2 pullbacks suitable for Wave-3 continuation setups

Only well-formed patterns are considered. Nothing is forced or guessed.


3. kNN Machine-Learning Confirmation

Each potential setup is filtered using a lightweight k-Nearest Neighbors (kNN) model trained incrementally on historical data.

The model uses normalized market features such as:

  • RSI

  • CCI

  • Rate of Change (ROC)

  • Volume

The kNN model does not predict the future.
It evaluates whether current market conditions resemble past situations that resolved in the same direction.

  • Continuation setups require directional agreement

  • Reversal setups require opposing confirmation


4. Signal Generation

A signal is displayed only when all conditions align:

  • Market structure

  • Elliott Wave rules

  • kNN confirmation

This significantly reduces noise and over-signaling.


Non-Repainting, No Redrawing

  • Swing points are confirmed only after the required number of bars

  • Waves, signals, stop-loss and target levels never move once drawn

  • No historical bars are modified

  • No forward-looking data is used

All signals are generated strictly in real time and remain fixed on the chart.


Trade Visualization & Statistics

Each signal includes:

  • Clear entry marker

  • Stop-loss and target levels

  • Risk-to-Reward (R-multiple) calculation

A built-in dashboard displays:

  • Total closed trades

  • Wins and losses

  • Win rate

  • Net accumulated R

All statistics are calculated directly from the indicator’s own signals.


Markets & Usage

The indicator adapts to different trading styles:

  • Scalping on indices (M1–M3)

  • Intraday and swing trading (M5–H1)

It has shown positive R-based results on:

  • Forex

  • Indices

  • Commodities

Long-term stock investing is not recommended for this tool.


What This Indicator Is, and Is Not

✔ A structured way to read the market
✔ A learning tool for beginners
✔ A decision-support tool for experienced traders

✖ Not a signal generator promising profits
✖ Not a black-box system
✖ Not a guarantee of performance


Key Characteristics

  • Fully non-repainting

  • No lagging indicators driving decisions

  • Simple, fast, real-time machine-learning confirmation

  • Clean, chart-focused visualization

    Recommended products
    Mercaria Pattern 1 2 3
    Anton Serozhkin
    Indicators
    MercariaPattern1-2-3 відстежує рух ціни, знаходить трьоххвильові структури 1-2-3 та підсвічує момент, коли сценарій підтверджується пробоєм ключового рівня. MercariaPattern1-2-3 tracks price movement, detects three-leg 1-2-3 structures and highlights the moment when the scenario is confirmed by a key level breakout. Індикатор збирає локальні свінги в компактну фігуру 0–1–2–3 , чекає підтвердженого пробою та будує стрілку входу з готовими рівнями SL/TP. The indicator combines local swings into a
    Gann Squaring Out of Time and Price
    Yardley Zuniga
    Indicators
    Gann Time–Price Square Cycles (MT5) This indicator applies the concept of time–price balance introduced by W.D. Gann. It detects price swings on the chart and projects Quarter, Half, and Full cycle time intervals forward, marking them with vertical lines. The tool is designed to help traders study the relationship between swing size and elapsed time directly on MT5 charts. Functions Detects swing highs and lows based on pivot depth and minimum swing size. Projects Quarter, Half, and Full harmon
    Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
    Mykola Khandus
    Indicators
    Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
    Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
    Anton Serozhkin
    Indicators
    ##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
    ATrend
    Zaha Feiz
    4.82 (17)
    Indicators
    ATREND: How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The " ATREND " indicator for the MT5 platform is designed to provide traders with robust buy and sell signals by utilizing a combination of technical analysis methodologies. This indicator primarily leverages the Average True Range (ATR) for volatility measurement, alongside trend detection algorithms to identify potential market movements. Leave a massage after purchase and receive a special bonus gift. Key Features: ⦁ Dynamic Trend Detect
    Magic Finger Singal
    Hui Zhao
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Magic Finger can help you identify trends and trading opportunities clearly. The finger points to the open position signal, and the discoloration line is confirmed by the trend. If you are a day trader, you can choose to trade during a period of active trading, referring to the discoloration line as the basis for the next order, finger signal as a filter. If you are a trend trader, you can choose a period above H1, wait for the appearance of the finger signal in the key price area, and enter th
    Noize Absorption Index
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    Indicators
    Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
    Neural Bar Impulse
    Denys Babiak
    Indicators
    Neural Bar Impulse is an indicator based on a neural network created and specially trained to predict the potential impulse of each next market bar. By bar impulse we mean the tendency of the market price to update the maximum or minimum of the bar relative to its opening price. We chose this particular feature of market bars because, based on our own research, we discovered an interesting feature of bar impulses to be harbingers of a change in price trend movements. The neural network we cre
    Day Trading Indicator MT5
    Yan Zhen Du
    Indicators
    This trading indicator is non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, making it an ideal choice for both manual and automated trading. It is a Price Action–based system that leverages price strength and momentum to give traders a real edge in the market. With advanced filtering techniques to eliminate noise and false signals, it enhances trading accuracy and potential. By combining multiple layers of sophisticated algorithms, the indicator scans the chart in real-time and translates comple
    Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
    Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
    Indicators
    STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
    KT Renko Patterns MT5
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Indicators
    KT Renko Patterns scans the Renko chart brick by brick to find some famous chart patterns that are frequently used by traders across the various financial markets. Compared to the time-based charts, patterns based trading is easier and more evident on Renko charts due to their uncluttered appearance. KT Renko Patterns features multiple Renko patterns, and many of these patterns are extensively explained in the book titled Profitable Trading with Renko Charts by Prashant Shah. A 100% automated
    PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    4.84 (558)
    Indicators
    Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
    Power Trade Indicator Plus
    Joel Malebana
    Indicators
    Introducing the Power Trade Plus indicator designed by a small group of traders with a few years of experience trading the market profitably.  The Power Trade Plus is derived from the Power Trade indicator,  the indicator strive in powerful sniper entries and take profit levels,  with an algorithm that's can determine the markets volatility and Provides entries based on the current market volatility. This indicator is much more effective in stock ,currencies and indices.
    Drawdown indicator
    Pascal Marmugi
    Indicators
    # DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
    Macroeconomic Analyzer
    DARIO GALLIONE
    Indicators
    Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
    Master Calendar Osw
    William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
    Indicators
    OSW MASTER CALENDAR This indicator was initially created for my personal use, but I have been improving it little by little and implementing functions to help my day-to-day trading and functions will continue to be implemented if they are useful. CALENDAR DETAILS. >Mobile and detailed calendar of news close to the current date, with data such as: date, Country, Currency, Sector of the news, Name of the News, and Previous, prediction and Current data. >The Calendar updates automatically ever
    PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3 (6)
    Indicators
    Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
    MENA Trend Indicator MT5
    Issam Kassas
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Trend Scanner PRO First of all, it’s worth emphasizing that this trading system is 100% Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing, and Non-Lagging , which makes it ideal for both   manual   and   algorithmic   trading setups. Online course, user manual, and downloadable presets included. The Trend Scanner Dashboard is a professional multi pair scanner that analyzes multiple symbols and timeframes at once, giving you an instant market scanner view of the real trend direction. Instead of switching charts endl
    Owl Smart Levels MT5
    Sergey Ermolov
    4.03 (32)
    Indicators
    MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
    PZ Divergence Trading MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.71 (7)
    Indicators
    Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
    Super Arrow MT5 indicator
    Yan Zhen Du
    Indicators
    The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default:   "current time frame" Function:   Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options:   Can
    Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
    Mykola Khandus
    Indicators
    Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
    CurrencyStrengthIndexFromZigzag
    慱Wa Tajiri
    Indicators
    This indicator shows currency strength starting from the higher Zigzag. In the parameter add_after, enter the additional characters used by each company. Example: EURUSD_z → _z Zigzag_timeframe determines the time frame of the Zigzag, but if the Zigzag timeframe is lower, the relevant timeframe will be used. The left and right buttons at the bottom of the indicator move the Zigzag apex back and forth. You can also move it to any location by selecting the vertical line that is the starting
    MACD Pro Master
    Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
    Experts
    MACD Pro Master The MACD Pro Master is your ultimate trading companion, designed to revolutionize your financial journey and unlock the doors to wealth. Here's why it's the next best thing since sliced bread: Advantages Precision Trading : The MACD Pro Master leverages the powerful Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator to provide accurate buy and sell trades,  ensuring you capitalize on every market opportunity. Customizable Settings : Tailor the trading strategy to your unique
    Dashboard RSI Multicurrency for MT5
    Taras Slobodyanik
    4.83 (6)
    Indicators
    Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator — RSI Dashboard. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default. Similar to the Currency Strength Meter (CSM) , the Dashboard can automa
    Monthly Levels Pro
    N'da Lemissa Kouame
    Indicators
    ENGLISH – Monthly Levels Pro v1.0 The Ultimate Monthly Market Levels Indicator Master key market zones at a glance. Monthly Levels Pro helps you analyze long-term trends and spot essential support and resistance levels by automatically displaying the High, Low, Open, and Close of a monthly candle. Why Choose Monthly Levels Pro? Instant Analysis – See monthly levels immediately without checking candles manually. Smarter Trading – Spot reversal or breakout zones at a glance. Clear Visuals –
    Kabuto Golden Balls 4
    Tham Horanop
    Experts
    Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
    Trend Master Chart MT5
    Frederic Jacques Collomb
    Indicators
    Trend Master Chart is the trend indicator you need. It overlays the chart and uses color coding to define different market trends/moves. It uses an algorithm that combines two moving averages and different oscillators. The periods of these three elements are modifiable. It works on any time-frame and any Pair. At a glance you will be able to identify an upward or downward trend and the different entry points into this trend. For example during a marked upward trend (light green color) the diffe
    Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4 (14)
    Indicators
    First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses
    Naturu
    Ivan Stefanov
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    'Naturu' is a manual indicator that uses nature’s symmetry as its algorithm. Master the market with a simple strategy and hidden wisdom!   This is a manual indicator and contains features that are not supported by the MetaTrader testing environment When you load the indicator, you’ll see two lines—Top and Bottom. Click once on a line to activate it. To move it, simply click on the candlestick where you want it placed. You define a high point and a low point, and the indicator then calculates
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Smart Trend Trading System MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.68 (59)
    Indicators
    New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.9 (79)
    Indicators
    Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
    Divergence In Chaos Environment
    Arief
    Indicators
    Get the FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support Direct Download — Click Here [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with
    Atomic Analyst MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.19 (27)
    Indicators
    New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
    Quantum Trend Sniper
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.74 (53)
    Indicators
    Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
    PZ Swing Trading MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
    Azimuth Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
    Super Signal Skyblade Edition
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does   not attempt to predict tops or bottom
    Grabber System MT5
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.81 (21)
    Indicators
    Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
    Quantum TrendPulse
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (20)
    Indicators
    Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
    Ich Khiem Nguyen
    3.5 (8)
    Indicators
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders identify entry points and manage risk effectively. The indicator provides a comprehensive analysis toolkit including signal detection system, automatic Entry/SL/TP management, volume analysis, and real-time performance statistics. User guide to understand the system   |   User guide for other languages KEY FEATURES Signal Detection System The indicator automatically detects potential entry points base
    Dynamic Scalper System MT5
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Indicators
    The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
    MetaForecast M5
    Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    MetaForecast predicts and visualizes the future of any market using different powerful methods. While financial markets are not always predictable, if there are patterns in the past data, MetaForecast can learn and predict the future as accurately as possible. It features a complete implementation of neural networks embedded directly into the indicator, enabling traders to create and train AI models using data from multiple symbols to learn complex patterns. MetaForecast leverages your computer'
    ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
    Abdullah Alrai
    Indicators
    This is an astronomy indicator for the MT4 / MT5 platform like optuma program that performs a variety of functions. It uses complex algorithms to perform its own calculations, which are so accurate. The indicator has a panel that provides astronomical information such as planets' geo/heliocentric cords, distance of sun/earth, magnitude, elongation, constellation, ecliptic cords, equatorial cords, and horizontal cords depending on  the vertical line that generated by the indicator depend on the t
    Market Structure Patterns
    Samuel Manoel De Souza
    4.47 (19)
    Indicators
    Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your trading decisions to the next level. Take advantage of the   alerts ,   push notifications   and   email messages   to keep informed from when an element is form
    ARIPoint
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    1 (1)
    Indicators
    ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
    Trend Forecaster
    Alexey Minkov
    5 (7)
    Indicators
    The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
    Shock Pullback
    Suleiman Alhawamdah
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Shock Pullback v 3.5 + AI/ML forecasts: - Add Integrated Artificial and deep learning have been integrated within the MQL5 environment. - A qualitative addition for integrated future forecasts using deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI/ML) within MQL5, based on the methodology and operation of the core indicator built on the Shock Pullback and its inherent integrated functions. - Suitable for scalping trading  How to Use the Indicator  Shock Pullback: There are 3 images in the com
    PZ Mean Reversion MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3 (2)
    Indicators
    Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
    TPSproTREND PrO MT5
    Roman Podpora
    4.74 (19)
    Indicators
    TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
    Golden Spike Premium
    Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
    FootprintOrderflow
    Jingfeng Luo
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions， DEMO version，modleling must choose " Every tick based on real ticks"  ) Important notice: Before placing an order, please contact me first, and I will provide you with professional answers and services 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTra
    Berma Bands
    Muhammad Elbermawi
    5 (7)
    Indicators
    The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
    RelicusRoad Pro MT5
    Relicus LLC
    5 (24)
    Indicators
    RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
    Advanced Supply Demand MT5
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.5 (14)
    Indicators
    Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
    Volatility Master MT5
    INTRAQUOTES
    Indicators
    Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
    Rtc ML Ai Predictor
    Muhammad Faisal Sagala
    Indicators
    Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
    TPTSyncX
    Arief
    Indicators
    Get the FREE AUX Indicator, EA Support & Manual Guide please visit - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 Spot the Trend. Read the Pattern. Time the Entry. 3 Steps in Under 30 Seconds! Trade effortlessly — no analysis required, Your smart assistant is ready to simplify your workflow No more chart overload. Trade with confidence using smart bias detection. Compatible with all currencies, crypto, stocks, metals, indices, and any timeframe. Just click and execute — it’s that simple. Deal for
    Weis Wave with Alert MT5
    Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
    4.94 (17)
    Indicators
    Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
    Dark Support Resistance MT5
    Marco Solito
    5 (7)
    Indicators
    Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
    More from author
    IntraGoldPro
    Thibauld Charles Ghislain Robin
    4.14 (22)
    Experts
    Introducing IntraGoldPro, our no-cost EA that opens the door to the lucrative world of gold trading. This EA is built for MetaTrader 5 and offers a straightforward approach for anyone interested in trading gold, without the financial commitment. Drop and Go All you have to do is drop IntraGold on an M30 Timeframe chart within MetaTrader 5, and let the EA manage the rest. No Stop Loss or Take Profit levels to set. SL is placed far away from the current price, but hard exits are programmed in. T
    FREE
    DAX Falcon
    Thibauld Charles Ghislain Robin
    Experts
    DAX Falcon is a pending-order system built for the early movement of the DAX. The EA reads the initial structure of the session and places buy and sell stops at predefined levels. No grid, no martingale, no averaging. Each position has fixed and independent risk. The logic focuses on the morning range and the reversals at the end of the European session.  Core Characteristics: Pending orders only Defined stop loss and take profit CFD vs Futures Pricing Warning: This model depends on accurate p
    FREE
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review