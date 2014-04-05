Elliott Wave X kNN is a market structure and Elliott Wave indicator designed for traders who want clarity.

Whether just starting and don’t know where to begin, or already trade and want a cleaner, more objective view of the market, this indicator focuses on one goal: making price action readable and structured.

It does not promise profits.

Instead, it provides a transparent framework to understand market movement, risk, and probabilities.





A Clear Process, Step by Step

The indicator follows a fully rule-based and deterministic process.





1. Market Structure First

Price is analyzed through confirmed swing points using a fixed depth and confirmation logic.

Swings are only validated after confirmation

Once confirmed, they never move or repaint

Structure remains stable on the chart

This creates a clean foundation for reading the market.





2. Elliott Wave Interpretation

Based on confirmed structure, the indicator identifies:

Valid 5-wave Elliott impulses

Wave-2 pullbacks suitable for Wave-3 continuation setups

Only well-formed patterns are considered. Nothing is forced or guessed.





3. kNN Machine-Learning Confirmation

Each potential setup is filtered using a lightweight k-Nearest Neighbors (kNN) model trained incrementally on historical data.

The model uses normalized market features such as:

RSI

CCI

Rate of Change (ROC)

Volume

The kNN model does not predict the future.

It evaluates whether current market conditions resemble past situations that resolved in the same direction.

Continuation setups require directional agreement

Reversal setups require opposing confirmation





4. Signal Generation

A signal is displayed only when all conditions align:

Market structure

Elliott Wave rules

kNN confirmation

This significantly reduces noise and over-signaling.





Non-Repainting, No Redrawing

Swing points are confirmed only after the required number of bars

Waves, signals, stop-loss and target levels never move once drawn

No historical bars are modified

No forward-looking data is used

All signals are generated strictly in real time and remain fixed on the chart.





Trade Visualization & Statistics

Each signal includes:

Clear entry marker

Stop-loss and target levels

Risk-to-Reward (R-multiple) calculation

A built-in dashboard displays:

Total closed trades

Wins and losses

Win rate

Net accumulated R

All statistics are calculated directly from the indicator’s own signals.





Markets & Usage

The indicator adapts to different trading styles:

Scalping on indices (M1–M3)

Intraday and swing trading (M5–H1)

It has shown positive R-based results on:

Forex

Indices

Commodities

Long-term stock investing is not recommended for this tool.





What This Indicator Is, and Is Not

✔ A structured way to read the market

✔ A learning tool for beginners

✔ A decision-support tool for experienced traders

✖ Not a signal generator promising profits

✖ Not a black-box system

✖ Not a guarantee of performance





Key Characteristics