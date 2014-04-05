Elliott Wave X kNN

Elliott Wave X kNN is a market structure and Elliott Wave indicator designed for traders who want clarity.

Whether just starting and don’t know where to begin, or already trade and want a cleaner, more objective view of the market, this indicator focuses on one goal: making price action readable and structured.

It does not promise profits.
Instead, it provides a transparent framework to understand market movement, risk, and probabilities.


A Clear Process, Step by Step

The indicator follows a fully rule-based and deterministic process.


1. Market Structure First

Price is analyzed through confirmed swing points using a fixed depth and confirmation logic.

  • Swings are only validated after confirmation

  • Once confirmed, they never move or repaint

  • Structure remains stable on the chart

This creates a clean foundation for reading the market.


2. Elliott Wave Interpretation

Based on confirmed structure, the indicator identifies:

  • Valid 5-wave Elliott impulses

  • Wave-2 pullbacks suitable for Wave-3 continuation setups

Only well-formed patterns are considered. Nothing is forced or guessed.


3. kNN Machine-Learning Confirmation

Each potential setup is filtered using a lightweight k-Nearest Neighbors (kNN) model trained incrementally on historical data.

The model uses normalized market features such as:

  • RSI

  • CCI

  • Rate of Change (ROC)

  • Volume

The kNN model does not predict the future.
It evaluates whether current market conditions resemble past situations that resolved in the same direction.

  • Continuation setups require directional agreement

  • Reversal setups require opposing confirmation


4. Signal Generation

A signal is displayed only when all conditions align:

  • Market structure

  • Elliott Wave rules

  • kNN confirmation

This significantly reduces noise and over-signaling.


Non-Repainting, No Redrawing

  • Swing points are confirmed only after the required number of bars

  • Waves, signals, stop-loss and target levels never move once drawn

  • No historical bars are modified

  • No forward-looking data is used

All signals are generated strictly in real time and remain fixed on the chart.


Trade Visualization & Statistics

Each signal includes:

  • Clear entry marker

  • Stop-loss and target levels

  • Risk-to-Reward (R-multiple) calculation

A built-in dashboard displays:

  • Total closed trades

  • Wins and losses

  • Win rate

  • Net accumulated R

All statistics are calculated directly from the indicator’s own signals.


Markets & Usage

The indicator adapts to different trading styles:

  • Scalping on indices (M1–M3)

  • Intraday and swing trading (M5–H1)

It has shown positive R-based results on:

  • Forex

  • Indices

  • Commodities

Long-term stock investing is not recommended for this tool.


What This Indicator Is, and Is Not

✔ A structured way to read the market
✔ A learning tool for beginners
✔ A decision-support tool for experienced traders

✖ Not a signal generator promising profits
✖ Not a black-box system
✖ Not a guarantee of performance


Key Characteristics

  • Fully non-repainting

  • No lagging indicators driving decisions

  • Simple, fast, real-time machine-learning confirmation

  • Clean, chart-focused visualization

