Elliott Wave X kNN
- Индикаторы
- Thibauld Charles Ghislain Robin
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 20
Elliott Wave X kNN is a market structure and Elliott Wave indicator designed for traders who want clarity.
Whether just starting and don’t know where to begin, or already trade and want a cleaner, more objective view of the market, this indicator focuses on one goal: making price action readable and structured.
It does not promise profits.
Instead, it provides a transparent framework to understand market movement, risk, and probabilities.
A Clear Process, Step by Step
The indicator follows a fully rule-based and deterministic process.
1. Market Structure First
Price is analyzed through confirmed swing points using a fixed depth and confirmation logic.
-
Swings are only validated after confirmation
-
Once confirmed, they never move or repaint
-
Structure remains stable on the chart
This creates a clean foundation for reading the market.
2. Elliott Wave Interpretation
Based on confirmed structure, the indicator identifies:
-
Valid 5-wave Elliott impulses
-
Wave-2 pullbacks suitable for Wave-3 continuation setups
Only well-formed patterns are considered. Nothing is forced or guessed.
3. kNN Machine-Learning Confirmation
Each potential setup is filtered using a lightweight k-Nearest Neighbors (kNN) model trained incrementally on historical data.
The model uses normalized market features such as:
-
RSI
-
CCI
-
Rate of Change (ROC)
-
Volume
The kNN model does not predict the future.
It evaluates whether current market conditions resemble past situations that resolved in the same direction.
-
Continuation setups require directional agreement
-
Reversal setups require opposing confirmation
4. Signal Generation
A signal is displayed only when all conditions align:
-
Market structure
-
Elliott Wave rules
-
kNN confirmation
This significantly reduces noise and over-signaling.
Non-Repainting, No Redrawing
-
Swing points are confirmed only after the required number of bars
-
Waves, signals, stop-loss and target levels never move once drawn
-
No historical bars are modified
-
No forward-looking data is used
All signals are generated strictly in real time and remain fixed on the chart.
Trade Visualization & Statistics
Each signal includes:
-
Clear entry marker
-
Stop-loss and target levels
-
Risk-to-Reward (R-multiple) calculation
A built-in dashboard displays:
-
Total closed trades
-
Wins and losses
-
Win rate
-
Net accumulated R
All statistics are calculated directly from the indicator’s own signals.
Markets & Usage
The indicator adapts to different trading styles:
-
Scalping on indices (M1–M3)
-
Intraday and swing trading (M5–H1)
It has shown positive R-based results on:
-
Forex
-
Indices
-
Commodities
Long-term stock investing is not recommended for this tool.
What This Indicator Is, and Is Not
✔ A structured way to read the market
✔ A learning tool for beginners
✔ A decision-support tool for experienced traders
✖ Not a signal generator promising profits
✖ Not a black-box system
✖ Not a guarantee of performance
Key Characteristics
-
Fully non-repainting
-
No lagging indicators driving decisions
-
Simple, fast, real-time machine-learning confirmation
-
Clean, chart-focused visualization