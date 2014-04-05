Elliott Wave X kNN

Elliott Wave X kNN is a market structure and Elliott Wave indicator designed for traders who want clarity.

Whether just starting and don’t know where to begin, or already trade and want a cleaner, more objective view of the market, this indicator focuses on one goal: making price action readable and structured.

It does not promise profits.
Instead, it provides a transparent framework to understand market movement, risk, and probabilities.


A Clear Process, Step by Step

The indicator follows a fully rule-based and deterministic process.


1. Market Structure First

Price is analyzed through confirmed swing points using a fixed depth and confirmation logic.

  • Swings are only validated after confirmation

  • Once confirmed, they never move or repaint

  • Structure remains stable on the chart

This creates a clean foundation for reading the market.


2. Elliott Wave Interpretation

Based on confirmed structure, the indicator identifies:

  • Valid 5-wave Elliott impulses

  • Wave-2 pullbacks suitable for Wave-3 continuation setups

Only well-formed patterns are considered. Nothing is forced or guessed.


3. kNN Machine-Learning Confirmation

Each potential setup is filtered using a lightweight k-Nearest Neighbors (kNN) model trained incrementally on historical data.

The model uses normalized market features such as:

  • RSI

  • CCI

  • Rate of Change (ROC)

  • Volume

The kNN model does not predict the future.
It evaluates whether current market conditions resemble past situations that resolved in the same direction.

  • Continuation setups require directional agreement

  • Reversal setups require opposing confirmation


4. Signal Generation

A signal is displayed only when all conditions align:

  • Market structure

  • Elliott Wave rules

  • kNN confirmation

This significantly reduces noise and over-signaling.


Non-Repainting, No Redrawing

  • Swing points are confirmed only after the required number of bars

  • Waves, signals, stop-loss and target levels never move once drawn

  • No historical bars are modified

  • No forward-looking data is used

All signals are generated strictly in real time and remain fixed on the chart.


Trade Visualization & Statistics

Each signal includes:

  • Clear entry marker

  • Stop-loss and target levels

  • Risk-to-Reward (R-multiple) calculation

A built-in dashboard displays:

  • Total closed trades

  • Wins and losses

  • Win rate

  • Net accumulated R

All statistics are calculated directly from the indicator’s own signals.


Markets & Usage

The indicator adapts to different trading styles:

  • Scalping on indices (M1–M3)

  • Intraday and swing trading (M5–H1)

It has shown positive R-based results on:

  • Forex

  • Indices

  • Commodities

Long-term stock investing is not recommended for this tool.


What This Indicator Is, and Is Not

✔ A structured way to read the market
✔ A learning tool for beginners
✔ A decision-support tool for experienced traders

✖ Not a signal generator promising profits
✖ Not a black-box system
✖ Not a guarantee of performance


Key Characteristics

  • Fully non-repainting

  • No lagging indicators driving decisions

  • Simple, fast, real-time machine-learning confirmation

  • Clean, chart-focused visualization

    MACD Pro Master
    Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
    Эксперты
    MACD Pro Master The MACD Pro Master is your ultimate trading companion, designed to revolutionize your financial journey and unlock the doors to wealth. Here's why it's the next best thing since sliced bread: Advantages Precision Trading : The MACD Pro Master leverages the powerful Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator to provide accurate buy and sell trades,  ensuring you capitalize on every market opportunity. Customizable Settings : Tailor the trading strategy to your unique
    Dashboard RSI Multicurrency for MT5
    Taras Slobodyanik
    4.83 (6)
    Индикаторы
    Мультивалютный и мультитаймфреймовый индикатор Relative Strength Index (RSI). В параметрах вы можете указать любые желаемые валюты и таймфреймы. Также индикатор может отправлять уведомления при пересечении уровней перекупленности и перепроданности. По клику на ячейке с периодом будет открыт данный символ и период. Параметры RSI Period   — период усреднения; RSI Applied price   — тип цены; Clear the chart at startup   — очистить чарт при старте Set of Pairs   — набор символов — Market Watch — па
    Monthly Levels Pro
    N'da Lemissa Kouame
    Индикаторы
    РУССКИЙ – Monthly Levels Pro v1.0 Идеальный индикатор месячных уровней рынка Контролируйте ключевые зоны рынка мгновенно. Monthly Levels Pro помогает анализировать долгосрочные тренды и быстро находить важные уровни поддержки и сопротивления, автоматически отображая High, Low, Open и Close месячной свечи. Преимущества: Мгновенный анализ Умная торговля Четкая визуализация Гибкость Простота и эффективность Совместимость: MT5, все таймфреймы
    Kabuto Golden Balls 4
    Tham Horanop
    Эксперты
    Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
    Trend Master Chart MT5
    Frederic Jacques Collomb
    Индикаторы
    Trend Master Chart – это индикатор тренда, который вам нужен. Он накладывает диаграмму и использует цветовое кодирование для определения различных рыночных тенденций/движений. Он использует алгоритм, который объединяет две скользящие средние и разные осцилляторы. Периоды этих трех элементов можно изменить. Работает на любом таймфрейме и любой паре. С первого взгляда вы сможете определить восходящий или нисходящий тренд и различные точки входа в этот тренд. Например, во время заметного восходяще
    Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4 (14)
    Индикаторы
    Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
    Naturu
    Ivan Stefanov
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    «„Naturu“ — это ручной индикатор, который использует симметрию природы в качестве алгоритма. Овладейте рынком с помощью простой стратегии и скрытой мудрости! При загрузке индикатора вы увидите две линии — Верхнюю (Top) и Нижнюю (Bottom). Нажмите на линию один раз, чтобы активировать её. Чтобы переместить её, просто кликните на ту свечу, куда хотите её поставить. Вы задаёте точку максимума и точку минимума, а индикатор автоматически рассчитывает: магентовую зону, показывающую, где интересы быков
