Recovery Zone Scalper

SMART RECOVERY EA – FREE Edition (MT5)
SMART RECOVERY EA is a FREE Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed by Automation FX, created for educational and testing purposes.
This EA helps traders understand recovery-based trading logic with both manual control and basic automated support.
🔹 Key Features (FREE Version)
Manual Buy / Sell / Close All buttons
Clean information panel with live trade data
Basic recovery and trade monitoring logic
Simple stochastic-based auto mode
Suitable for learning EA behavior and strategy testing
🔒 PRO Version (Not Included)
The FREE version is limited.
The PRO version includes:
Advanced smart recovery & hedge system
Dynamic lot sizing & risk management
Multiple confirmation filters
Session & news control
Optimized performance and updates
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
Trading Forex, Indices, Crypto, or Commodities involves high risk.
This EA does not guarantee profits and is not a signal service.
Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.
The developer is not responsible for any financial loss.
📌 Educational Use Only