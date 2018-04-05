Recovery Zone Scalper

SMART RECOVERY EA – FREE Edition (MT5)

SMART RECOVERY EA is a FREE Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed by Automation FX, created for educational and testing purposes.
This EA helps traders understand recovery-based trading logic with both manual control and basic automated support.

🔹 Key Features (FREE Version)

  • Manual Buy / Sell / Close All buttons

  • Clean information panel with live trade data

  • Basic recovery and trade monitoring logic

  • Simple stochastic-based auto mode

  • Suitable for learning EA behavior and strategy testing

🔒 PRO Version (Not Included)

The FREE version is limited.
The PRO version includes:

  • Advanced smart recovery & hedge system

  • Dynamic lot sizing & risk management

  • Multiple confirmation filters

  • Session & news control

  • Optimized performance and updates

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, Indices, Crypto, or Commodities involves high risk.
This EA does not guarantee profits and is not a signal service.
Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.
The developer is not responsible for any financial loss.

📌 Educational Use Only


