Engulfing Finder

🔹 Engulfing Levels Indicator – Smart Entry Zones for High-Probability Trades 🔹

Overview:
The Engulfing Levels Indicator is designed to help traders identify key price levels where potential reversals or trend continuations can occur. This powerful tool combines Engulfing Candle Patterns, Percentage-Based Levels (25%, 50%, 75%), and Daily Bias Analysis to create high-probability trading zones.

Key Features:
Engulfing Pattern Detection – Automatically identifies Bullish and Bearish Engulfing patterns to signal potential reversals.
Percentage-Based Levels (25%, 50%, 75%) – Helps traders pinpoint key retracement zones for optimized entry and exit.
Daily Bias Indicator – Assesses market sentiment, helping traders align their positions with the dominant trend.
High-Low Target Strategy – Uses bar highs and lows to define precise take profit and stop loss levels.
Easy-to-Use & Customizable – Allows traders to adjust colors, levels, and alerts based on their strategy.

Trading Strategy:
📌 Buy Setup: Wait for price to retrace to 25%, 50%, or 75% of the Engulfing bar, then enter in the direction of the bullish engulfing pattern.
📌 Sell Setup: Look for price to pull back to key percentage levels after a bearish engulfing pattern for a potential short trade.
📌 Target & Stop Loss: Use the bar high/low for risk management, ensuring high-probability setups.

Who Is This Indicator For?
🔹 Traders who rely on price action and candle patterns for trade confirmation.
🔹 Those who use retracements and levels to optimize their entries and exits.
🔹 Scalpers, intraday, and swing traders looking for structured trade setups.

Get Started Now! 🚀
Use the Engulfing Levels Indicator to find the best trade setups with confidence! Download and integrate it into your MT4/MT5 trading strategy today!


