Recovery Zone Scalper

SMART RECOVERY EA – FREE Edition (MT5)

SMART RECOVERY EA is a FREE Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed by Automation FX, created for educational and testing purposes.

This EA helps traders understand recovery-based trading logic with both manual control and basic automated support.

🔹 Key Features (FREE Version)

Manual Buy / Sell / Close All buttons

Clean information panel with live trade data

Basic recovery and trade monitoring logic

Simple stochastic-based auto mode

Suitable for learning EA behavior and strategy testing

🔒 PRO Version (Not Included)

The FREE version is limited.

The PRO version includes:

Advanced smart recovery & hedge system

Dynamic lot sizing & risk management

Multiple confirmation filters

Session & news control

Optimized performance and updates

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, Indices, Crypto, or Commodities involves high risk.

This EA does not guarantee profits and is not a signal service.

Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.

The developer is not responsible for any financial loss.

📌 Educational Use Only