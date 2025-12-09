ONR Correlation Master
Version: 5.0
Updated: 9 December 2025
ONR Correlation Master Pro is not an ordinary indicator bot. It is a professional Statistical Arbitrage (Pairs Trading) system designed to exploit price inefficiencies. It focuses on the relationship (correlation) between assets, not their direction, providing consistent cash flow.
📊 STRATEGY: THE MARKET NEUTRAL EDGE
Correlation Analysis: Monitors two historically correlated assets (e.g., EURUSD & GBPUSD) in real-time.
Price Divergence (Gap): When prices decouple due to volatility ("Rubber Band Effect"), a mathematical opportunity arises.
-
Hedge Entry: The bot BUYS the weak asset and SELLS the overvalued one simultaneously.
Profit Taking: When correlation inevitably returns to the mean, the system closes both positions for a NET PROFIT.
✅ MARKET CRASHING? WE DON'T CARE.
Since you are Long and Short simultaneously, market crashes or rallies protect your equity. You only wait for the convergence.
⚔️ KEY FEATURES
🛡️ 100% Automated Hedge: Your account is always hedged against directional risk.
🧠 AI Trend Filter: Checks market slope to avoid trading into liquidity voids.
🔫 Sniper Logic: NO MARTINGALE. NO GRID. Avoids over-trading with "Smart Cooldown" logic.
💻 Pro Dashboard (V1.4): Dark mode interface showing Daily Profit, Live P/L, RSI Gap, and metrics.
🏆 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS (M15 / $1000 Balance)
Lots below are calculated for $1000. Multiply accordingly for larger balances.
|GROUP
|SYMBOL A / B
|GAP RANGE
|LOT ($1k)
|TARGET ($)
|Classic Majors
|EURUSD / GBPUSD
|15 - 20
|0.04
|$5.0
|Ocean Line
|AUDUSD / NZDUSD
|12 - 16
|0.05
|$4.0
|Japanese Yen
|EURJPY / GBPJPY
|20 - 28
|0.03
|$7.0
|Francophone
|USDCHF / USDCAD
|15 - 22
|0.03
|$5.0
|Euro Cross
|EURAUD / EURNZD
|15 - 22
|0.04
|$7.0
|Pacific Cross
|AUDCAD / NZDCAD
|12 - 18
|0.04
|$5.0
|Yen Cross
|AUDJPY / NZDJPY
|20 - 28
|0.03
|$6.0
|Franc Cross
|AUDCHF / NZDCHF
|15 - 22
|0.03
|$5.0
|CAD Cross
|GBPCAD / EURCAD
|18 - 25
|0.03
|$6.0
|Pound Line
|GBPAUD / GBPNZD
|18 - 25
|0.03
|$7.0
|Pound Franc
|GBPCHF / EURCHF
|15 - 22
|0.03
|$5.0
|Franc/Yen
|CHFJPY / CADJPY
|22 - 30
|0.02
|$6.0
|Metals (Gold)
|XAUUSD / XAGUSD
|25 - 40
|0.01
|$8.0
|Euro Metals
|XAUEUR / XAUUSD
|30 - 45
|0.01
|$8.0
⚠️ IMPORTANT: Use a unique Magic Number (e.g., 1, 2, 3...) for each chart!