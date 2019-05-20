Magician Of Template

  • Utilities
  • BaiChun Li
    BaiChun Li

    BaiChun Li

    5 (4)
    Strict Developing, strict testing, the attitude is serious, the price is reasonable!
    Familiar with MQL4 and MQL5, familiar with the development of EA, index and script!
    With more than 5 years of experience, a lot of code to the Chinese users!

    skype:mangoLee@hotmail.com
    4 products 13 topics 130 comments
  • Version: 2.0
  • Updated: 20 May 2019
  • Activations: 5

Everyone has their own style, for example, color of candle, color of chart blackground, used indicators, EAs, and script tools etc.

If you often use a template to load your favorite style, you should already know that manual loading is cumbersome when using multiple charts. Now, you can use this tool to work better and faster.

Magician Of Template (MOT) is a utility script tool for MetaTrader 4.

After attaching the script to a chart, one template will auto load to all charts.

The template should be named "MOT".

If you need other object types or have any question, write in the Comments section.

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5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Magician Of Custom Objects
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Charles Henry Dow felt that if the industrial average and the railroad average both moved in the same direction, it meant that a meaningful economic shift was occurring. In brief, this indicator bases on the Dow's theory. It can create an index of market symbols, almost anythings index. For example: Index of the Euro, Index of the Great Britain Pound, Index of the Japanese Yen, Index of the Swiss Franc, Index of the Gold, Index of the New Zealand Dollar, Index of the Australian Dollar, Index of
Magician Of Custom Index separate window
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Charles Henry Dow felt that if the industrial average and the railroad average both moved in the same direction, it meant that a meaningful economic shift was occurring. In brief, this indicator bases on the Dow's theory. It can create an index of market symbols, almost anythings index. For example: Index of the Euro, Index of the Great Britain Pound, Index of the Japanese Yen, Index of the Swiss Franc, Index of the Gold, Index of the New Zealand Dollar, Index of the Australian Dollar, Index of
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