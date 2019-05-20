Magician Of Template
- Utilities
-
BaiChun LiStrict Developing, strict testing, the attitude is serious, the price is reasonable!
Familiar with MQL4 and MQL5, familiar with the development of EA, index and script!
With more than 5 years of experience, a lot of code to the Chinese users!
skype:mangoLee@hotmail.com
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 20 May 2019
- Activations: 5
Everyone has their own style, for example, color of candle, color of chart blackground, used indicators, EAs, and script tools etc.
If you often use a template to load your favorite style, you should already know that manual loading is cumbersome when using multiple charts. Now, you can use this tool to work better and faster.
Magician Of Template (MOT) is a utility script tool for MetaTrader 4.
After attaching the script to a chart, one template will auto load to all charts.
The template should be named "MOT".
If you need other object types or have any question, write in the Comments section.