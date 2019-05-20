Everyone has their own style, for example, color of candle, color of chart blackground, used indicators, EAs, and script tools etc.

If you often use a template to load your favorite style, you should already know that manual loading is cumbersome when using multiple charts. Now, you can use this tool to work better and faster.

Magician Of Template (MOT) is a utility script tool for MetaTrader 4.

After attaching the script to a chart, one template will auto load to all charts.

The template should be named "MOT".

If you need other object types or have any question, write in the Comments section.