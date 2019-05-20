The ‘Magician of custom objects’ is a utility script tools for MetaTrader 4.

After attaching the script to a chart, the custom objects in this chart are cloned to any other opened charts of the same symbol.

Now, 11 custom object types are supported, including:

Vertical line; Horizontal line; Trend line; Angle line; Gann line; Fibonacci line; Rectangle; Triangle; Arrow; Ellipse; Text.

If you need other object types or have any question, write in the Comments section.