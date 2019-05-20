Magician Of Custom Objects
- Utilities
- BaiChun Li
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 20 May 2019
- Activations: 5
The ‘Magician of custom objects’ is a utility script tools for MetaTrader 4.
After attaching the script to a chart, the custom objects in this chart are cloned to any other opened charts of the same symbol.
Now, 11 custom object types are supported, including:
- Vertical line;
- Horizontal line;
- Trend line;
- Angle line;
- Gann line;
- Fibonacci line;
- Rectangle;
- Triangle;
- Arrow;
- Ellipse;
- Text.
If you need other object types or have any question, write in the Comments section.