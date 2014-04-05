Hi Traders,

THV TD Sequential (MT5) is a technical indicator inspired by Tom DeMark’s TD Sequential, designed to help traders identify trend exhaustion, potential reversals, and market timing opportunities.

The indicator consists of two main components:

1. TD Setup (1–9)

A Buy Setup counts when the current close is lower than the close 4 bars earlier .

A Sell Setup counts when the current close is higher than the close 4 bars earlier .

When the count reaches 9 , it signals that the current trend may be losing momentum .

Users can filter the displayed Setup numbers to reduce chart clutter.

2. TD Countdown (1–13)

After a completed Setup (9), the Countdown phase begins.

Buy Countdown counts when the close is below the low of 2 bars earlier .

Sell Countdown counts when the close is above the high of 2 bars earlier .

A completed 13-count suggests a high-probability reversal or pause in price movement.

Additional Features:

Intersection markers highlight critical price interactions near Setup 8 or 9.

Lookback control limits drawings to recent bars for better performance.

Fully recalculates on timeframe changes to ensure accurate visualization.

Labels are offset from price for improved readability.

This indicator is best used as a trend exhaustion and timing tool, and should be combined with support/resistance, trend structure, or risk management rules rather than used as a standalone trading signal.

How to use: