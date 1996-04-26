Pipsometer Pro

The Pipsometer Pro Indicator is an essential, minimalist tool designed for the disciplined trader who requires immediate, at-a-glance financial feedback. It functions as a dedicated, real-time display that continuously calculates and shows your current floating profit or loss, measured exclusively in **pips**, for every open trade on the active chart. This focus on pips rather than monetary value allows traders to assess market performance and price movement directly, stripping away the emotional weight often associated with currency-denominated gains and losses. By providing a pure measure of market movement for your positions, it facilitates clearer technical analysis and risk assessment.

This utility manifests as a large, bold, and highly legible numeric overlay that is strategically positioned directly onto your trading chart. You have full control over its placement, allowing you to anchor it in any of the four chart corners (top-left, top-right, bottom-left, bottom-right) to suit your unique workspace layout and visual preferences. Furthermore, the precise horizontal and vertical distance from the chosen corner is fully customizable, enabling perfect integration with your existing template of indicators and drawing tools without any obstructive overlap.

The core information is communicated through an intuitive, customizable color-coded system designed for instant comprehension. A vibrant **green** display instantly signals a net profit scenario, providing positive reinforcement. A striking **red** display clearly indicates a net loss, serving as an immediate visual alert. A neutral **white** display denotes a breakeven state or a situation with no open trades on the symbol, offering calm clarity. This rapid color recognition is crucial in fast-moving markets, where seconds count.

The primary benefit of this indicator is the profound enhancement of situational awareness. It grants you **instant P&L visibility** without ever needing to shift your focus away from the price action to check your terminal window. This seamless integration promotes a more fluid and focused trading workflow. By eliminating the need to search for data, it significantly reduces cognitive load and helps maintain concentration on strategy execution.

Ultimately, the Pipsometer Pro Indicator is engineered to combat workspace clutter and information overload. It delivers one critical piece of data in the most efficient and accessible way possible. This empowers traders to make more informed, timely decisions, manage running trades with greater precision, and maintain a disciplined, chart-centric focus—all while keeping the trading environment clean, organized, and exceptionally efficient. It’s not just an indicator; it’s a fundamental productivity enhancer for any serious technical trader.
Produits recommandés
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Experts
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
Triple Screen Trading System
Alexander Lasygin
1 (1)
Indicateurs
This is a professional multi currency tool. Its main purpose is semi-automatic Forex trading following Elder's Triple Screen strategy. Its wide functionality and ability to quickly change some essential parameters makes it an ideal market interpretation tool, which is indispensable in the common trade analysis. Its main advantage is almost unlimited number of simultaneously analyzed instruments. If the potential technical limits of your monitor resolution allow, multiple indicators can be used.
Power Average
Khurram Mustafa
4.25 (4)
Indicateurs
This Indicator is a affordable trading tool because with the help of Popular Developers & Support of M Q L Platform I have programmed this strategy. I tried to combine logic of Moving Averages, Parabolic Stop And Reverse, Trend Strength, Oversold, Overbought . Furthermore, I have also care about Support Resistance that Trader can easily get in touch with market by selecting one indicator only. What is in for Trader? Trading Modes: This selection is for activate whole strategy "Power Average" Sp
FREE
Multiversal
Corentin Petitgirard
4.08 (25)
Experts
please read the description. After months of programming and testing, I'm proud to share  Multiversal  with you . Multiversal  is an expert who works on Timeframe M5 on 20 different pairs  each with a different setting.  Multiversal  is a scalper who is not spread sentive . So It works on every brokers in all conditions. Multiversal  does not use any dangerous strategies  like martingal or hedging that could blow up your account. This expert is the final product of a long period of research. M
FREE
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicateurs
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Take a Break Indicator
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (6)
Indicateurs
Please check the " What's new " tab regularly for a complete and up-to-date list of all improvements + parameters. FREE indicator for my trading utility Take a Break . This indicator allows you to manage multiple other EAs with just one Take a Break EA instance. Simply specify the corresponding Chart Group in the indicator(s) and Take a Break EA settings and you are good to go.  Setup examples (Indicator + EA) As a prerequisite, add the URL https://trading.custom-solutions.it to the list of al
FREE
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicateurs
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Urgently
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicateurs
The Urgently indicator is designed to quickly determine the situation in the market, reflect the state of the market and signal profitable levels for opening trades. Market conditions change quickly enough, requiring constant calibration of trading strategies. Recommended for use in conjunction with any of the oscillators. The Urgently forex market trend indicator shows the trend direction and entry points. It smooths out price fluctuations when generating a signal by averaging the data and the
Vertical time lines
Bekhterev Sergey
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Vertical time lines. A simple indicator that draws on the graph vertical lines of time. 1,3,5,10,12,15,20,30,60 minutes. You can change the line color, line style, select a time period from 1 to 60 minutes. Applies to any chart, timeframe. Incoming parameters: Minute_Num = 20;           // step 3,5,12,10,20,15,30,60 minutes color Line_Color = clrYellow; // color line Line_Dash = 2;                //0,1,2,3,4... solid, dash, dot, dash dot,dash dot dot
FREE
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Trend Mate MultiFrame
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
Indicateurs
This EA is an extension for the free trade indicator Trend Mate . https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50082 The main idea is to support your decision to  trade  according to the current trend. It is possible to configure alert and push notification to receive when entering to first candle for bull / bear trend. For this extension of the free indicator now it is possible to filter the current trend info with other timeframes. For example show trend for timeframe M5 considering also timeframe
Colored Market Hours
Mohamed Amine Talbi
5 (1)
Indicateurs
As the title says, this is an indicator that shows the current open market (session). It has 4 sessions with customizable schedule : 1. London session, 2. New York session, 3. Sydney session, 4. Tokyo session. Indicator inputs: - The color of each session. - The open time and close time of the sessions. - The line width. The objective of the indicator, is to follow each sessions, observe at what times are multiple sessions open, and thus take the chance of the high market movements.
FREE
TMA AI Bands
Monique Ellen Miranda Dos Santos
Indicateurs
L'indicateur TMA AI Bands est basé sur la Moyenne Mobile Triangulaire (TMA) avec des bandes supérieure et inférieure dynamiques et des flèches claires d'achat/vente tracées directement sur le graphique. Il intègre une IA pour une optimisation adaptative et garantit l'absence de repainting, fournissant des signaux de renversement précis lorsque le prix touche les bandes. * Paires : fonctionne avec toutes les paires de devises * Échelles de temps recommandées : D1 / W1 / MN * Variables externe
DracoAI
Hua Manh Hung
Experts
DracoAI is a revolutionary automated forex trading robot based on neural network.  Loss coverage is our premium exclusive feature. DracoAI IS: THE BEST MONEY MAKING SERVICE & STABLE PASSIVE INCOME PROFIT, EVEN IF YOU DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN BIDDING FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE AND STABILITY DracoAI IS SAFE, BECAUSE: WE GUARANTEE THE SAFETY OF YOUR FUNDS NEGATIVE RESULTS OF TRADING ARE COVERED BY OUR RESERVE FUND 100% CONFIDENTIALITY Monitoring  - most popular signal at MQL5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
Forex Fraus MAD DOG
Dmitriy Zaytsev
3.5 (2)
Experts
The Expert Advisor of the Forex Fraus is designed for scalping the EURUSD (for five-digit quotes) and adapted for the accounts with fast execution of orders. Operation Principle When a signal is received, the orders are opened by accumulation using tick data; The robot does not apply indicators and other analytical systems. The signals are calculated using H1 and M1 chart processing results; The EA has three operation modes; Normal : uses the filter for trend trading; Turbo : uses the filter th
FREE
Turning Point Pattern
Silver Invest
1 (1)
Indicateurs
TPP : Turning Point Pattern   The indicator shows the market Turning Point Pattern as arrows. The reversal signals are based on observation of price action and market behavior. It is based on the principles of searching for extremums, volatility, and candlestick pattern. The indicator provides signals on the following principles: Search for the end of the ascending/descending trend Search for the reversal pattern based on candlestick pattern Confirmation of the reversal by the volatility. The in
FREE
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.66 (29)
Indicateurs
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
FTR Multi Timeframe
Akaashi Videsh Reedoy
Indicateurs
The FTR Multi-Timeframe indicator is a versatile tool that can add great value to your trading arsenal. This indicator is intended to be used to add confluence to your already existing trading strategy, such as, breakout & retest, supply and demand, patterns or continuation trading. FTR Multi-Timeframe  is a continuation indicator. Rules  are attached as a screenshot. Settings for Demo/Strategy Tester: Set Server_Time_Filter to false in indicator settings ( IMPORTANT! ). Tick 'Show object descr
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicateurs
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Easy Trade indicator
Felipe Carvalho De Queiroz
Indicateurs
Easy Trade Indicator – Your Path to Profitable Trades! Work any Time Frame! Maximize your profits with precise and assertive trades! ️ Trade with comfort – the indicator does the analysis and you only open the order in the direction in which the indicator shows you!  Exclusive panel with past trade counter and accuracy tracking! Simplify your analysis, boost your performance, and trade with confidence! Get it now and take your trading to the next level
AIS Forest Fire Trend
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicateurs
L'une des séquences de numéros s'appelle « Séquence des incendies de forêt ». Il a été reconnu comme l'une des plus belles nouvelles séquences. Sa principale caractéristique est que cette séquence évite les tendances linéaires, même les plus courtes. C'est cette propriété qui a constitué la base de cet indicateur. Lors de l'analyse d'une série chronologique financière, cet indicateur essaie de rejeter toutes les options de tendance possibles. Et seulement s'il échoue, il reconnaît alors la prés
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Indicateurs
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
PZ Risk Management
PZ TRADING SLU
4.67 (6)
Indicateurs
This indicator monitors the vital constants of your trading account to keep it healthy and away from excessive risks. It monitors all trades, absolute exposure, account floating point and leverage currently in use, using different color codes for your interpretation.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to understand The indicator is clean and simple It calculates exposure by pairs and currencies Keep your used leverage controlled at all ti
FREE
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
ProEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
Présentation de ProEngulfing - Votre Indicateur de Modèle Engulf Professionnel pour MT4 Libérez la puissance de la précision avec ProEngulfing, un indicateur de pointe conçu pour identifier et mettre en avant des modèles engulf qualifiés sur le marché du forex. Développé pour MetaTrader 4, ProEngulfing offre une approche méticuleuse de la reconnaissance des modèles engulf, garantissant que vous ne recevez que les signaux les plus fiables pour vos décisions de trading. Comment fonctionne ProEngu
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Smart FVG Indicator MT4 – Détection avancée des Fair Value Gaps pour MetaTrader 4 Smart FVG Indicator MT4 offre une détection, un suivi et des alertes professionnelles de Fair Value Gap (FVG) directement sur vos graphiques MetaTrader 4. Il combine un filtrage basé sur l’ATR avec une logique consciente de la structure du marché afin de réduire le bruit, de s’adapter à la liquidité et de ne conserver que les déséquilibres les plus pertinents pour des décisions de trading précises. Atouts princip
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
FORCES VARIATION
Nacer Kessir
5 (2)
Indicateurs
The most important thing in my system of forces, is the variation and changing of these forces. It is the key to the whole system, and from this point, my second indicator called FORCES-VARIATION appeares important. The indicator is represented in a separate window in the form of the green histogram and the red curve . The parameter NPIuPeriod represents the number of bars on which we calculate the variation of buyers forces. The parameter NPIdPeriod represents the number of bars on which we cal
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
4.75 (4)
Indicateurs
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 80 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 5th Jan -10th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicateurs
Découvrez l'Indicateur d'Avion F-16, un outil de pointe pour MT4 conçu pour révolutionner votre expérience de trading. Inspiré par la vitesse et la précision inégalées de l'avion de chasse F-16, cet indicateur combine des algorithmes avancés et une technologie de pointe pour offrir des performances inégalées sur les marchés financiers. Avec l'Indicateur d'Avion F-16, vous surplomberez la concurrence car il fournit une analyse en temps réel et génère des signaux de trading hautement précis. Ses f
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicateurs
Indicateur à l'avance   Elle détermine les niveaux et les zones de retournement du marché , vous permettant d'attendre que le prix revienne au niveau et d'entrer au début d'une nouvelle tendance, et non à sa fin. Il montre   niveaux d'inversion   lorsque le marché confirme un changement de direction et amorce un mouvement plus marqué. L'indicateur fonctionne sans redessinage, est optimisé pour tous les instruments et révèle tout son potentiel lorsqu'il est associé à   TREND LINES PRO   indicat
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 26% DE RÉDUCTION La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une nouvelle formule. Avec seulement UN graphique, vous pouvez lire la force de la devise pour 28 paires Forex ! Imaginez comment votre trading va s'améliorer parce que vous êtes capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Volatility Trend System - un système de trading qui donne des signaux pour les entrées. Le système de volatilité donne des signaux linéaires et ponctuels dans le sens de la tendance, ainsi que des signaux pour en sortir, sans redessiner ni retarder. L'indicateur de tendance surveille la direction de la tendance à moyen terme, montre la direction et son changement. L'indicateur de signal est basé sur les changements de volatilité et montre les entrées sur le marché. L'indicateur est équipé de pl
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
Indicateurs
Version MT5 disponible ici : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50048 Chaîne et groupe Telegram : https://t.me/bluedigitsfx Accès au groupe V.I.P : Envoyez une preuve de paiement de l’un de nos produits payants en message privé Courtier recommandé : https://bit.ly/BlueDigitsFxStarTrader BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Indicateur puissant pour détecter les retournements et les cassures sur MT4 Système tout-en-un non repaint pour repérer facilement les changements de structure du marché, l
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicateurs
Présentation       Quantum Breakout PRO   , l'indicateur révolutionnaire MQL5 qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez les zones d'évasion ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience de trading de plus de 13 ans,   Quantum Breakout PRO   est conçu pour propulser votre parcours de trading vers de nouveaux sommets grâce à sa stratégie de zone de discussion innovante et dynamique. Quantum Breakout Indicator vous donnera des flèches de signalisation sur les zones d'év
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicateurs
TREND LINES PRO     Cet indicateur permet de comprendre les véritables changements de direction du marché. Il révèle les renversements de tendance et les points de retour des principaux acteurs. Tu vois     Lignes BOS     Détection des changements de tendance et des niveaux clés sur des unités de temps supérieures, sans paramètres complexes ni interférences inutiles. Les signaux restent affichés sur le graphique même après la fermeture de la bougie. Ce que l'indicateur montre : De véritables ch
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur analyse le volume à partir de chaque point et calcule les niveaux d'épuisement du marché pour ce volume. Il se compose de trois lignes : Ligne d'épuisement du volume haussier Ligne d'épuisement du volume baissier Une ligne indiquant la tendance du marché. Cette ligne change de couleur pour refléter si le marché est haussier ou baissier. Vous pouvez analyser le marché à partir de n'importe quel point de départ que vous choisissez. Une fois qu'une ligne d'épuisement du volume est atte
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximiz
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 26% DE RÉDUCTION ! !! Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos deux indicateurs principaux ( Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT ). Il montre les valeurs de force de la devise pour les TICK-UNITS et les signaux d'alerte pour 28 paires Forex. 11 unités de tic-tac différentes peuvent être utilisées. Ce sont 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20 et 30 secondes. La barre de Tick-Unit dans la sous-fenêtre sera affichée et déplacée vers la gauche lo
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicateurs
Indicateur unique qui met en œuvre une approche professionnelle et quantitative pour signifier le trading de réversion. Il capitalise sur le fait que le prix dévie et revient à la moyenne de manière prévisible et mesurable, ce qui permet des règles d'entrée et de sortie claires qui surpassent largement les stratégies de trading non quantitatives. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Des signaux de trading clairs Étonnamment facile à échanger Couleurs et t
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicateurs
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet indicateur de trading n'est ni repainting, ni redrawing et ne présente aucun délai, ce qui le rend idéal à la fois pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Manuel de l'utilisateur : réglages, entrées et stratégie. L'Analyste Atomique est un indicateur d'action sur les prix PA qui utilise la force et le momentum du prix pour trouver un meilleur avantage sur le marché. Équipé de filtres avancés qui aident à éliminer les bruits et les faux signaux, et à
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Indicateurs
Arrêtez de deviner. Commencez à trader avec un avantage statistique. Les indices boursiers ne se négocient pas comme le forex. Ils ont des sessions définies, des gaps overnight et suivent des modèles statistiques prévisibles. Cet indicateur vous fournit les données de probabilité dont vous avez besoin pour trader des indices comme le DAX, S&P 500 et Dow Jones avec confiance. Ce qui le rend différent La plupart des indicateurs vous montrent ce qui s'est passé. Celui-ci vous montre ce qui va proba
Plus de l'auteur
CCFp Histogram
Anthony Bourne
Indicateurs
This indicator is like a special kind of thermometer that measures the strength of the current currency pair you're looking at. Instead of showing temperature, it shows whether the pair is gaining strength or losing strength at any given moment, presented as an easy-to-read histogram (those vertical bars) in a separate window below your main chart. Here's how it works in simple terms: The indicator uses two different speed settings to analyze the price - one "fast" setting (which reacts quickl
FREE
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis