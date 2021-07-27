TPP : Turning Point Pattern

The indicator shows the market Turning Point Pattern as arrows.

The reversal signals are based on observation of price action and market behavior.

It is based on the principles of searching for extremums, volatility, and candlestick pattern.

The indicator provides signals on the following principles:

Search for the end of the ascending/descending trend

Search for the reversal pattern based on candlestick pattern

Confirmation of the reversal by the volatility.

The indicator also features an alert triggered when the arrow appears.

The indicator provides a minimum target for the pattern

The indicator does not redraw.

Optimal Time Frame : M5 to H4.

Inputs

Use Alert - enable alerts



