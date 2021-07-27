Turning Point Pattern

1

TPP : Turning Point Pattern

 

The indicator shows the market Turning Point Pattern as arrows.

The reversal signals are based on observation of price action and market behavior.

It is based on the principles of searching for extremums, volatility, and candlestick pattern.

The indicator provides signals on the following principles:

  • Search for the end of the ascending/descending trend
  • Search for the reversal pattern based on candlestick pattern
  • Confirmation of the reversal by the volatility.

The indicator also features an alert triggered when the arrow appears.

The indicator provides a minimum target for the pattern

The indicator does not redraw.

Optimal Time Frame  : M5 to H4.

 

Inputs

  • Use Alert - enable alerts


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Silver Invest
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Fibonacci retracement is really one of the most reliable technical analysis tools used by traders. The main problem with using these levels in trading is that you need to wait until the end of the impulse movement to calculate the retracement levels, making difficult to take a position for limited retracement (0.236 or 0.382). Fibo Dynamic solves this problem. Once the impulse movement is identified the retracement levels are automatically updated allowing very dynamic trading in trends with onl
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Silver Volatility Trend Line
Silver Invest
Utilities
The  Silver Volatility Trend Line for MT4 is an EA that helps you trade using the trendlines, drawn on your chart. It basically allows you to send and manage orders using trend lines. It automatically calculates the True Range of your asset to allow you to send orders well calibrated with the market volatility. Take Profit and Stop Loss are calculated in number of True Range. You can do that for two different orders at the same time , so that you can trade two different kind of risk / profit rat
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fpareto
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fpareto 2021.07.28 14:48 
 

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ThorstenKock
2584
ThorstenKock 2021.07.27 23:24 
 

Way too much false signals. Useless

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