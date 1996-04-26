Pipsometer Pro

The Pipsometer Pro Indicator is an essential, minimalist tool designed for the disciplined trader who requires immediate, at-a-glance financial feedback. It functions as a dedicated, real-time display that continuously calculates and shows your current floating profit or loss, measured exclusively in **pips**, for every open trade on the active chart. This focus on pips rather than monetary value allows traders to assess market performance and price movement directly, stripping away the emotional weight often associated with currency-denominated gains and losses. By providing a pure measure of market movement for your positions, it facilitates clearer technical analysis and risk assessment.

This utility manifests as a large, bold, and highly legible numeric overlay that is strategically positioned directly onto your trading chart. You have full control over its placement, allowing you to anchor it in any of the four chart corners (top-left, top-right, bottom-left, bottom-right) to suit your unique workspace layout and visual preferences. Furthermore, the precise horizontal and vertical distance from the chosen corner is fully customizable, enabling perfect integration with your existing template of indicators and drawing tools without any obstructive overlap.

The core information is communicated through an intuitive, customizable color-coded system designed for instant comprehension. A vibrant **green** display instantly signals a net profit scenario, providing positive reinforcement. A striking **red** display clearly indicates a net loss, serving as an immediate visual alert. A neutral **white** display denotes a breakeven state or a situation with no open trades on the symbol, offering calm clarity. This rapid color recognition is crucial in fast-moving markets, where seconds count.

The primary benefit of this indicator is the profound enhancement of situational awareness. It grants you **instant P&L visibility** without ever needing to shift your focus away from the price action to check your terminal window. This seamless integration promotes a more fluid and focused trading workflow. By eliminating the need to search for data, it significantly reduces cognitive load and helps maintain concentration on strategy execution.

Ultimately, the Pipsometer Pro Indicator is engineered to combat workspace clutter and information overload. It delivers one critical piece of data in the most efficient and accessible way possible. This empowers traders to make more informed, timely decisions, manage running trades with greater precision, and maintain a disciplined, chart-centric focus—all while keeping the trading environment clean, organized, and exceptionally efficient. It’s not just an indicator; it’s a fundamental productivity enhancer for any serious technical trader.
おすすめのプロダクト
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
エキスパート
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
Triple Screen Trading System
Alexander Lasygin
1 (1)
インディケータ
This is a professional multi currency tool. Its main purpose is semi-automatic Forex trading following Elder's Triple Screen strategy. Its wide functionality and ability to quickly change some essential parameters makes it an ideal market interpretation tool, which is indispensable in the common trade analysis. Its main advantage is almost unlimited number of simultaneously analyzed instruments. If the potential technical limits of your monitor resolution allow, multiple indicators can be used.
Power Average
Khurram Mustafa
4.25 (4)
インディケータ
This Indicator is a  affordable trading tool  because with the help of  Popular Developers & Support of M Q L Platform  I have programmed this strategy. I tried to combine logic of  Moving Averages, Parabolic Stop And Reverse, Trend Strength, Oversold, Overbought . Furthermore, I have also care about  Support Resistance  that Trader can easily get in touch with market by selecting one indicator only. What is in for Trader? Trading Modes:  This selection is for  activate whole strategy  "Power A
FREE
Multiversal
Corentin Petitgirard
4.08 (25)
エキスパート
please read the description. After months of programming and testing, I'm proud to share  Multiversal  with you . Multiversal  is an expert who works on Timeframe M5 on 20 different pairs  each with a different setting.  Multiversal  is a scalper who is not spread sentive . So It works on every brokers in all conditions. Multiversal  does not use any dangerous strategies  like martingal or hedging that could blow up your account. This expert is the final product of a long period of research. M
FREE
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
インディケータ
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
エキスパート
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Take a Break Indicator
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (6)
インディケータ
Please check the " What's new " tab regularly for a complete and up-to-date list of all improvements + parameters. FREE indicator for my trading utility Take a Break . This indicator allows you to manage multiple other EAs with just one Take a Break EA instance. Simply specify the corresponding Chart Group in the indicator(s) and Take a Break EA settings and you are good to go.  Setup examples (Indicator + EA) As a prerequisite, add the URL https://trading.custom-solutions.it to the list of al
FREE
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
インディケータ
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
インディケータ
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Urgently
Tatiana Savkevych
インディケータ
The Urgently indicator is designed to quickly determine the situation in the market, reflect the state of the market and signal profitable levels for opening trades. Market conditions change quickly enough, requiring constant calibration of trading strategies. Recommended for use in conjunction with any of the oscillators. The Urgently forex market trend indicator shows the trend direction and entry points. It smooths out price fluctuations when generating a signal by averaging the data and the
Vertical time lines
Bekhterev Sergey
5 (1)
インディケータ
Vertical time lines. A simple indicator that draws on the graph vertical lines of time. 1,3,5,10,12,15,20,30,60 minutes. You can change the line color, line style, select a time period from 1 to 60 minutes. Applies to any chart, timeframe. Incoming parameters: Minute_Num = 20;           // step 3,5,12,10,20,15,30,60 minutes color Line_Color = clrYellow; // color line Line_Dash = 2;                //0,1,2,3,4... solid, dash, dot, dash dot,dash dot dot
FREE
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
インディケータ
SMC Venom Model BPR インジケーターは、スマート マネー (SMC) コンセプトで取引するトレーダー向けのプロフェッショナル ツールです。価格チャート上の 2 つの主要なパターンを自動的に識別します。 FVG   (フェアバリューギャップ) は、3 本のローソク足の組み合わせで、最初のローソク足と 3 番目のローソク足の間にギャップがあります。ボリュームサポートのないレベル間のゾーンを形成し、価格修正につながることがよくあります。 BPR   (バランス価格範囲) は、2 つの FVG パターンの組み合わせで、「ブリッジ」を形成します。これは、価格がボリュームアクティビティの少ない動きで動くときに、ブレイクアウトしてレベルに戻るゾーンで、ローソク足の間にギャップを作成します。 これらのパターンは、大規模な市場プレーヤーと一般参加者の相互作用が発生するチャート上のボリュームと価格動向の分析に基づいて、トレーダーが主要なサポート/レジスタンス レベル、ブレイクアウト ゾーン、エントリ ポイントを識別するのに役立ちます。 インジケーターは、長方形と矢印の形でパターンを視
Trend Mate MultiFrame
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
インディケータ
This EA is an extension for the free trade indicator Trend Mate . https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50082 The main idea is to support your decision to  trade  according to the current trend. It is possible to configure alert and push notification to receive when entering to first candle for bull / bear trend. For this extension of the free indicator now it is possible to filter the current trend info with other timeframes. For example show trend for timeframe M5 considering also timeframe
Colored Market Hours
Mohamed Amine Talbi
5 (1)
インディケータ
As the title says, this is an indicator that shows the current open market (session). It has 4 sessions with customizable schedule : 1. London session, 2. New York session, 3. Sydney session, 4. Tokyo session. Indicator inputs: - The color of each session. - The open time and close time of the sessions. - The line width. The objective of the indicator, is to follow each sessions, observe at what times are multiple sessions open, and thus take the chance of the high market movements.
FREE
TMA AI Bands
Monique Ellen Miranda Dos Santos
インディケータ
TMA AI Bands インジケーターは、三角移動平均 (TMA) を基盤とし、動的な上バンドと下バンド、およびチャート上に直接プロットされた明確な買い/売り矢印を備えています。適応型最適化のための統合 AI を特徴とし、再描画なしを保証し、価格がバンドに触れた際に正確な反転シグナルを提供します。 * 通貨ペア: すべての通貨ペアで動作 * 推奨時間枠: D1 / W1 / MN * 設定可能な外部変数:   * TimeFrame – 計算期間   * HalfLength – 平均の平滑化   * BandsDeviations – バンドの標準偏差   * CenterShift, UpperShift, LowerShift – ラインの微調整   * ShowArrows, ArrowGap – 矢印の表示とオフセット制御 * クリーンなインターフェースとシンプルなビジュアルで、複雑さを避けつつ正確性を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。
DracoAI
Hua Manh Hung
エキスパート
DracoAI is a revolutionary automated forex trading robot based on neural network.  Loss coverage is our premium exclusive feature. DracoAI IS: THE BEST MONEY MAKING SERVICE & STABLE PASSIVE INCOME PROFIT, EVEN IF YOU DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN BIDDING FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE AND STABILITY DracoAI IS SAFE, BECAUSE: WE GUARANTEE THE SAFETY OF YOUR FUNDS NEGATIVE RESULTS OF TRADING ARE COVERED BY OUR RESERVE FUND 100% CONFIDENTIALITY Monitoring  - most popular signal at MQL5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
Forex Fraus MAD DOG
Dmitriy Zaytsev
3.5 (2)
エキスパート
The Expert Advisor of the Forex Fraus is designed for scalping the EURUSD (for five-digit quotes) and adapted for the accounts with fast execution of orders. Operation Principle When a signal is received, the orders are opened by accumulation using tick data; The robot does not apply indicators and other analytical systems. The signals are calculated using H1 and M1 chart processing results; The EA has three operation modes; Normal : uses the filter for trend trading; Turbo : uses the filter th
FREE
Turning Point Pattern
Silver Invest
1 (1)
インディケータ
TPP : Turning Point Pattern   The indicator shows the market Turning Point Pattern as arrows. The reversal signals are based on observation of price action and market behavior. It is based on the principles of searching for extremums, volatility, and candlestick pattern. The indicator provides signals on the following principles: Search for the end of the ascending/descending trend Search for the reversal pattern based on candlestick pattern Confirmation of the reversal by the volatility. The in
FREE
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.66 (29)
インディケータ
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
FTR Multi Timeframe
Akaashi Videsh Reedoy
インディケータ
The FTR Multi-Timeframe indicator is a versatile tool that can add great value to your trading arsenal. This indicator is intended to be used to add confluence to your already existing trading strategy, such as, breakout & retest, supply and demand, patterns or continuation trading. FTR Multi-Timeframe  is a continuation indicator. Rules  are attached as a screenshot. Settings for Demo/Strategy Tester: Set Server_Time_Filter to false in indicator settings ( IMPORTANT! ). Tick 'Show object descr
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
インディケータ
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Easy Trade indicator
Felipe Carvalho De Queiroz
インディケータ
Easy Trade Indicator – Your Path to Profitable Trades! Work any Time Frame! Maximize your profits with precise and assertive trades! ️ Trade with comfort – the indicator does the analysis and you only open the order in the direction in which the indicator shows you!  Exclusive panel with past trade counter and accuracy tracking! Simplify your analysis, boost your performance, and trade with confidence! Get it now and take your trading to the next level
AIS Forest Fire Trend
Aleksej Poljakov
インディケータ
数列の一つに「森林火災数列」があります。これは、最も美しい新しいシーケンスの 1 つとして認識されています。その主な特徴は、このシーケンスが線形トレンドを回避することです。最短のものであってもです。この指標の基礎を形成したのはこのプロパティです。 財務時系列を分析する場合、この指標は可能なすべての傾向オプションを拒否しようとします。そして失敗した場合にのみ、トレンドの存在を認識し、適切なシグナルを発します。このアプローチにより、新しいトレンドの始まりの瞬間を正しく判断できます。ただし、偽陽性の可能性もあります。それらの数を減らすために、このインジケーターに追加のフィルターが追加されました。新しいバーが開くとシグナルが生成されます。いずれの場合も再描画は発生しません。 指標パラメータ: Applied Price - 適用価格定数; Period Main - インディケータのメイン期間、その有効な値は 5 ～ 60 です。 Period Additional - 追加の期間。このパラメーターの有効な値は 5 ～ 40 です。 Signal Filter - 追加の信号フィルター、有効
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
インディケータ
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
PZ Risk Management
PZ TRADING SLU
4.67 (6)
インディケータ
This indicator monitors the vital constants of your trading account to keep it healthy and away from excessive risks. It monitors all trades, absolute exposure, account floating point and leverage currently in use, using different color codes for your interpretation.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to understand The indicator is clean and simple It calculates exposure by pairs and currencies Keep your used leverage controlled at all ti
FREE
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
インディケータ
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
ProEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.5 (2)
インディケータ
ProEngulfingをご紹介いたします - あなたのMT4用プロフェッショナルエングルフパターンインディケーター 精度の力を解放しましょう。ProEngulfingは、外国為替市場での資格のあるエングルフパターンを識別し強調するために設計された先進的なインジケーターです。MetaTrader 4向けに開発されたProEngulfingは、エングルフパターンの認識に対する緻密なアプローチを提供し、取引の決定に対して最も信頼性のあるシグナルのみを受け取ることを保証します。 ProEngulfingの動作方法： ProEngulfingはエングルフパターンを分析するために洗練されたアルゴリズムを使用し、パターンの単なる認識を超えて、これらが真に資格を持っていることを確認します。以下がその動作方法です： 資格基準：インジケーターは本体の割合をキャンドル全体のサイズに対して評価し、影の割合をキャンドルサイズと比較します。この注意深い評価により、高い確率のエングルフパターンのみが注目されることを保証します。 連続の確認：ProEngulfingはエングルフパターンの前に十分な数の連続したリバ
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (1)
インディケータ
Smart FVG インジケーター MT4 – MetaTrader 4 向け高度なフェアバリューギャップ検出 Smart FVG インジケーター MT4 は、MetaTrader 4 上で Fair Value Gap（FVG）をプロフェッショナルレベルで検出・監視し、アラートまで行うツールです。ATR ベースのフィルタリングと相場構造を考慮したロジックを組み合わせることで、ノイズを取り除き、流動性に応じて適応し、本当に重要な不均衡だけを残して精度の高い判断をサポートします。 主な特長 正確な FVG 検出：単なるローソク足のギャップではなく、市場の本質的な非効率を捉えます。 ATR ベースの精度：市場や時間軸が変わっても、低品質なシグナルを自動的にフィルタリング。 有効性のリアルタイム追跡：価格がゾーンを埋める／ブレイクすると、ゾーンが自動で延長・調整・削除されます。 カスタマイズ可能な表示：色・ラインスタイル・塗りつぶしを自由に設定し、どんなテンプレートにも合わせられます。 実用的なアラート：新規 FVG や、埋められた／無効化されたゾーンをリアルタイム通知。 パフォーマンス
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
エキスパート
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
FORCES VARIATION
Nacer Kessir
5 (2)
インディケータ
The most important thing in my system of forces, is the variation and changing of these forces. It is the key to the whole system, and from this point, my second indicator called FORCES-VARIATION appeares important. The indicator is represented in a separate window in the form of the green histogram and the red curve . The parameter NPIuPeriod represents the number of bars on which we calculate the variation of buyers forces. The parameter NPIdPeriod represents the number of bars on which we cal
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
インディケータ
Gann Made Easy は、ミスター・ギャンの理論を使用した取引の最良の原則に基づいた、プロフェッショナルで使いやすい外国為替取引システムです。 W・D・ガン。このインジケーターは、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを含む正確な買いと売りのシグナルを提供します。 PUSH通知を利用して外出先でも取引可能です。 購入後に私に連絡して、取引のヒント、ボーナス、および「GANN MADE EASY」EA アシスタントを無料で入手してください。 おそらく、ギャンの取引手法についてはすでに何度も聞いたことがあるでしょう。通常、ギャンの理論は初心者のトレーダーだけでなく、すでにある程度の取引経験がある人にとっても非常に複雑なものです。なぜなら、ギャンの取引手法は理論的にはそれほど簡単に適用できるものではないからです。私はその知識を磨き、最良の原則を私の外国為替インジケーターに組み込むために数年を費やしました。 このインジケーターは非常に簡単に適用できます。必要なのは、それをチャートに添付し、簡単な取引推奨事項に従うだけです。このインジケーターは常に市場分析の仕事を行い、取引の機会を探しま
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
4.75 (4)
インディケータ
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 80 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 5th Jan -10th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーのためのベストソリューション! このダッシュボードソフトウェアは、28の通貨ペアで動作しています。それは私達の主要な指標（高度な通貨の強さ28と高度な通貨インパルス）の2に基づいています。それは全体の外国為替市場の大きい概観を与えます。それは、すべての（9）時間枠で28の外国為替ペアのための高度な通貨の強さの値、通貨の動きの速度と信号を示しています。チャート上で1つのインディケータを使用して市場全体を観察し、トレンドやスキャルピングの機会をピンポイントで見つけることができたら、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 このインディケータには、強い通貨と弱い通貨の識別、潜在的な取引の識別と確認がより簡単になるような機能が搭載されています。このインディケータは、通貨の強さや弱さが増加しているか減少しているか、また、すべての時間枠でどのように機能しているかをグラフィカルに表示します。 新機能として、現在の市場環境の変化に適応するダイナミックなマーケットフィボナッチレベルが追加され、すでに当社のAdvanced
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
インディケータ
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
インディケータ
F-16 Plane Indicatorをご紹介します。これは、取引体験を革新するために設計された最先端のMT4ツールです。F-16戦闘機の無類のスピードと精度に触発され、このインジケーターは高度なアルゴリズムと最新技術を組み合わせ、金融市場で比類のないパフォーマンスを提供します。 F-16 Plane Indicatorを使用すると、リアルタイムの分析と高精度な取引シグナルの生成が可能で、競争相手を圧倒します。ダイナミックな機能により、さまざまな資産クラスで利益を見つけることができ、自信を持って的確な決定を行うことができます。 使いやすいインターフェースを備えたF-16 Plane Indicatorは、人気のあるMetaTrader 4プラットフォームとシームレスに統合され、スムーズで効率的な取引プロセスを実現します。初心者のトレーダーでも経験豊富なプロフェッショナルでも、このインジケーターは独自の取引スタイルと好みに合わせて簡単にカスタマイズすることができます。 F-16 Plane Indicatorのパワーを体感し、市場のトレンドを精密かつ敏捷にナビゲートします。高度なチャー
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
インディケータ
Game Changerは、あらゆる金融商品で使用できる革新的なトレンドインジケーターです。メタトレーダーを強力なトレンドアナライザーへと変貌させます。このインジケーターは再描画や遅延がありません。あらゆる時間枠で動作し、トレンドの特定、反転の可能性のシグナル、トレーリングストップ機能、そして迅速な市場反応のためのリアルタイムアラートを提供します。経験豊富なプロ、あるいは優位性を求める初心者の方でも、このツールは自信と規律を持ち、トレンドの根底にあるダイナミクスを明確に理解した上で取引を行うための力となります。 購入後すぐにご連絡いただくと、個人ボーナスを進呈いたします！強力なサポートとトレンドスキャナーインジケーターの無料コピーもご用意しておりますので、お気軽にプライベートメッセージでご連絡くださ. 私のEAやスペシャルセットはTelegramでは販売しておりません。Mql5のみで販売しており、セットファイルはこちらのブログでのみ公開し ております 。詐欺師にはご注意ください。他の方からセットを購入しないでください。 設定 トレンド変化時のアラートを有効にする - True/Fals
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
インディケータ
M1 SNIPER は使いやすいトレーディングインジケーターシステムです。M1時間足向けに設計された矢印インジケーターです。M1時間足でのスキャルピングのためのスタンドアロンシステムとして、また既存のトレーディングシステムの一部としても使用できます。このトレーディングシステムはM1時間足での取引に特化して設計されていますが、他の時間足でも使用できます。元々、この手法はXAUUSDとBTCUSDの取引用に設計しましたが、他の市場においても役立つと考えています。 インジケーターのシグナルは、トレンドの方向と逆方向に取引できます。インジケーターのシグナルを利用して両方向に取引するのに役立つ特別な取引テクニックをご紹介します。この手法は、特別な動的なサポートとレジスタンスの価格帯を利用することに基づいています。 ご購入後、M1 SNIPER矢印インジケーターをすぐにダウンロードできます。さらに、M1 SNIPERツールのすべてのユーザーに、以下のスクリーンショットに表示されているApollo Dynamic SRインジケーターを無料で提供しています。この2つのインジケーターを組み合わせることで
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
インディケータ
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 次世代の Forex 取引ツール。 現在 49% オフ。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator は、長年人気のインジケーターを進化させたもので、3 つの機能を 1 つにまとめています。 Advanced Currency Strength28 インジケーター (レビュー 695 件)  + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (レビュー 520 件) + CS28 コンボ シグナル (ボーナス)。 インジケーターの詳細 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 次世代の Strength インジケーターが提供するもの  オリジナルで気に入っていたすべての機能が、新機能と精度の向上によって強化されました。 主な機能: 独自の通貨強度計算式。 すべての時間枠でスムーズかつ正確な強度ライン。 トレンドの特定と正確なエントリーに最適です。 ダイナミックマーケットフィボナッチレベル (マーケットフィボナッチ)。 このインジケーターに固有
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
インディケータ
新規リリースを記念して、期間限定の特別価格で提供中です。 【コンセプト：混沌を切り裂く一刀】 遅行するインジケーターやノイズだらけのチャートに迷う日々は終わりです。KATANA Scalperは、「刀」のように鋭い切れ味で相場のノイズを切り落とし、価格の中に隠された純粋な「モメンタムの芯」だけを可視化するために設計されました。複雑な相場をシンプルにし、外科医のような精密さでエントリーするための「視界」を提供します。 KATANA Scalper を導入する5つの核心的メリット KATANA Scalper は単なるシグナルツールではなく、 「機関投資家レベルの市場分析視点」を個人トレーダーにインストールするシステム と言えます。具体的なメリットは以下の通りです。 1. 「遅れ」と「ダマシ」のジレンマからの解放 一般的なインジケーターの最大の弱点である「反応の遅れ（ラグ）」と「ノイズ（ダマシ）」のトレードオフを、独自の 非線形ノイズ除去エンジン で解決しています。 メリット: 従来のオシレーターが反応する前に、市場構造の変化を捉えることができます。 結果: トレンドの「頭と尻尾」ではな
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
インディケータ
事前に指標   市場の反転レベルとゾーンを決定し 、価格がそのレベルに戻るのを待って、新しいトレンドの終わりではなく、始まりにエントリーできるようにします。 彼は示す   反転レベル   市場が方向転換を確認し、さらなる動きを形成する場所。 このインジケーターは再描画なしで動作し、あらゆる金融商品に最適化されており、       トレンドラインプロ   インジケータ。 すべての機器に対応する可逆構造スキャナー すべての取引商品を自動的に追跡し、すべての R 反転パターンを即座に識別して、LOGIC AI 信号がすでに存在する場所やその他の有用な情報を表示します。 Logic AI – エントリーポイントを表示するアシスタント 市場参入の最適なタイミングを判断するインテリジェントなシグナル。TPSproSYSTEMアルゴリズムを使用し、価格動向、トレンド、主要参加者の活動を分析します。 LOGIC AI が表示されるということは、市場状況が十分に整い、高い成功確率で取引の決定を下せる状態であることを意味します。 （R1-PRO）モードは、トレンドプロインジケーターからのトレンドの変化
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
インディケータ
現在26％オフ 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューション! このインジケーターは、独自の機能と新しい計算式を取り入れた、ユニークで高品質、かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールです。たった1枚のチャートで28の為替ペアの通貨強度を読み取ることができます。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスの引き金となるポイントを正確に特定することができるので、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 ユーザーマニュアルはこちら  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 これが最初の1本、オリジナルだ! 価値のないクローンを買わないでください。 特別な サブウィンドウの矢印で強い通貨の勢いを表示 GAPがあなたのトレードを導く! 基準通貨や気配値が売られすぎ・買われすぎのゾーン（外相フィボナッチレベル）にあるとき、個別チャートのメインウィンドウに警告表示。 通貨がレンジの外側から反落した場合、プルバック/リバーサルのアラート。 クロスパターンの特別なアラート 複数の時間枠を選択可能で、トレンドを素早く確認できます
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
インディケータ
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
インディケータ
市場の2つの基本原則に基づく日中戦略。 このアルゴリズムは、追加のフィルターを使用したボリュームと価格の波の分析に基づいています。インディケータのインテリジェントアルゴリズムは、2つの市場要因が1つに結合した場合にのみシグナルを出します。インディケータは、より高い時間枠のデータを使用して、M1チャート上の特定の範囲の波を計算します。そして波を確認するために、インジケーターはボリュームによる分析を使用します。 このインディケータはレディトレーディングシステムです。トレーダーが必要とするのは、信号に従うことだけです。また、インジケーターはあなた自身の取引システムの基礎になることができます。取引はミニッツチャートでのみ行われます。 インジケーターがMTFの原則を使用しているという事実にもかかわらず、インジケーターのアルゴリズムは可能な限り安定しています。 購入後、必ず私に書いてください！私の取引設定と推奨事項をあなたと共有します！
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
インディケータ
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
インディケータ
MT5バージョンはこちらからご利用いただけます： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50048 Telegramチャンネル＆グループ： https://t.me/bluedigitsfx V.I.Pグループアクセス： 有料商品の購入証明を当方の受信箱へ送信してください 推奨ブローカー： https://bit.ly/BlueDigitsFxStarTrader BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — MT4用の強力な反転およびブレイクアウト検出システム 初心者から上級者まで使いやすい、マーケット構造の変化、ブレイクアウト、トレンド反転を視覚的に捉えるオールインワンのノンリペイントインジケーターです。 本インジケーターは「123」パターンに従って動作します： ステップ1: 新しい高値または安値をビッグアローで表示し、エキゾーストポイント（勢いの弱まり）を示します ステップ2: 構造のブレイクを知らせ、トレンド反転の可能性を示唆します ステップ3: リトルアローとサポート/レジスタンスドットでエントリーを確定します
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
インディケータ
ご紹介     Quantum Breakout PRO は 、ブレイクアウト ゾーンの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発された Quantum Breakout PROは 、革新的でダイナミックなブレイクアウトゾーン戦略により、あなたの取引の旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、5 つの利益ターゲット ゾーンを備えたブレイクアウト ゾーン上のシグナル矢印と、ブレイクアウト ボックスに基づいたストップロスの提案を提供します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT5バージョン：   ここをクリック 重要！購入後、インストールマニュアルを受け取るためにプライベートメッセージを送ってください。 推奨事項: 時間枠: M15 通貨ペア: GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD アカウントの種類: ECN、Raw、またはスプレッドが非
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
インディケータ
これはMT4のインジケーターで、再描画なしで取引に参入するための正確なシグナルを提供します。 外国為替、暗号通貨、金属、株式、インデックスなど、あらゆる金融資産に適用できます。かなり正確な見積もりを提供し、取引を開始して終了するのに最適な時期を教えてくれます。1つのシグナルを処理しただけでインジケーターの元が取れた例の 動画 （6:22）をご覧ください。Entry PointsPro インジケーターの助けを借りたほとんどのトレーダーの最初の1週間の結果が改善しています。 Telegramグループ に登録してください。Entry Points Proインジケーターのメリットは次の通りです。 再描画のないエントリーシグナル 再描画されるインジケーターでは一度表示されたシグナルが削除されて大きな金銭的損失につながることがありますが、これと異なり、表示されて確認されたシグナルは消えることがありません。 エラーなしの取引開始 インジケーターアルゴリズムによって取引を開始する（資産を売買する）理想的な瞬間を見つけることができます。それを使用するすべてのトレーダーの成功率が向上します。 あら
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
インディケータ
トレンドラインプロ   市場の真の方向転換点を理解するのに役立ちます。この指標は、真のトレンド反転と主要プレーヤーが再び参入するポイントを示します。 分かりますか     BOSライン   複雑な設定や不要なノイズなしに、より長い時間足でのトレンドの変化と重要なレベルを把握できます。シグナルは再描画されず、バーが閉じた後もチャート上に残ります。 インジケーターが示す内容: 本当の変化   トレンド（BOSライン） 一度シグナルが現れたら、それは有効です！これは、リペイント機能を持つインジケーターとの重要な違いです。リペイント機能を持つインジケーターは、シグナルを発した後、それを変更し、資金の損失につながる可能性があります。これにより、より高い確率と精度で市場に参入できます。また、矢印が現れた後、目標値（利益確定）に達するか、反転シグナルが現れるまで、ローソク足の色を変更する機能もあります。 繰り返しエントリ       主要プレーヤーの補充 エントリーポイントを探す際の視覚的な明瞭性を向上させるため、最適な市場エントリーポイントが検索されるBUY/SELLゾーンを最初に表示するモジュ
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
インディケータ
このインジケーターは、各ポイントのボリュームを分析し、そのボリュームに対する市場の疲労レベルを計算します。 インジケーターは3本のラインで構成されています： 強気のボリューム疲労ライン 弱気のボリューム疲労ライン 市場のトレンドを示すライン。このラインは、市場が強気か弱気かに応じて色が変わります。 任意の開始点から市場を分析できます。一度ボリューム疲労ラインに達したら、次の分析を開始するための新しいポイントを設定してください。 トレンドや修正を分析できます。良いアプローチは、トレンドラインに達したときや、トップやボトムがヒットしたときにインジケーターを移動させることです。 トレンドラインとボリューム疲労ラインの距離が大きいほど、その方向のボリュームは大きくなります。 トレンドラインはオーダーを開く場所として使用でき、疲労ラインは利益を取るために使用されます。 このシステムは非常にユニークですが、非常に直感的でもあります。 市場には同様の製品はありません。 使用に制限はありません。すべての市場およびすべての時間枠で適用できます。 重要：MetaTrader4のテスターで確認する際は、紫色
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
インディケータ
現在33％オフ 初心者にもエキスパートトレーダーにも最適なソリューション このインジケーターは独自の機能と新しい公式を多数内蔵しており、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な取引ツールです。このアップデートでは、2つの時間枠ゾーンを表示できるようになります。より長いTFだけでなく、チャートTFとより長いTF（ネストゾーンを表示）の両方を表示できます。すべてのSupply Demandトレーダーの皆さんのお気に召すはずです。:) 重要情報の公開 Advanced Supply Demandの可能性を最大化するには、 https://www.mql5.com/ja/blogs/post/720245 にアクセスしてください。   エントリーまたはターゲットの正確なトリガーポイントを正確に特定できれば取引がどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。新しい基盤となるアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、買い手と売り手の間の潜在的な不均衡をさらに簡単に特定できます。これは、最も強い需要と供給のゾーンと、過去のパフォーマンス（古いゾーンを表示）がグラフィカルに表現されるためです。これらの機能は、最適な
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
インディケータ
現在26%OFF! このインディケータは、当社のメインインディケータ（ Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT ）の両方のスーパーコンビネーションです。28の外国為替ペアのTICK-UNITSとアラートシグナルの通貨強度の値を示しています。11種類のTick-Unitが使用可能です。1、2、3、4、5、6、10、12、15、20、30秒の11種類です。サブウィンドウのTick-Unitバーは、秒単位のタイマーに1ティック以上含まれる場合に表示され、左側にシフトされます。 たった1枚のチャートで、28のFXペアをスキャルピングできます。スキャルピングのチャンスとなるトリガーポイントを正確に把握することで、スキャルピングが上達することを想像してみてください。 1分足よりも短い期間で動作する市場初の通貨強度インジケーターです! このインジケータは、素早いインとアウトを行い、小さなピップを切り取ることを望む高速スキャルパーのためのものです。 ユーザーマニュアル: ここをクリック h
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューションです。 このインディケータは、エキゾチックペア・コモディティ・インデックス・先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨の強さを表示することに特化したインディケータです。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨の強さを表示するために、9行目にどのシンボルでも追加することができます。独自の機能を多数搭載し、新しい計算式を採用したため、ユニークで高品質、かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールとなっています。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスのトリガーポイントを正確に把握することができるため、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 ユーザーマニュアル：ここをクリック   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 すべての時間枠に対応します。あなたはすぐにトレンドを見ることができるようになります! 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて設計されているため、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がより簡単になります。これは、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
インディケータ
デイトレーダーマスターは、デイトレーダーのための完全なトレーディングシステムです。システムは2つのインジケーターで構成されています。 1つの指標は売買する矢印信号です。それはあなたが得る矢印インジケーターです。 2つ目のインジケーターを無料で提供します。 2番目のインジケーターは、これらの矢印と組み合わせて使用​​するために特別に設計されたトレンドインジケーターです。 インジケーターは繰り返さず、遅れないでください！ このシステムの使用は非常に簡単です。 2色の線で表示されている現在のトレンドの方向に矢印信号をたどる必要があります。青は買いの傾向です。赤い色は売りの傾向です。青い矢印は買いシグナルです。赤い矢印は売りの合図です。トレンドラインの色と一致するように、矢印の色と信号の方向が必要です。 矢印インジケーターは、主に時間間隔M5とM15での日中取引のために作成されました。ただし、技術的には、システムは他の時間間隔で使用できます。 インジケータには、PUSHメッセージ機能を備えたポップアップアラートが装備されています。 購入後、必ず私に書いてください！私はあなたにシステムとの取引の
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
インディケータ
回帰取引を意味する専門的かつ定量的なアプローチを実装する独自の指標。これは、価格が予測可能かつ測定可能な方法で迂回して平均に戻るという事実を利用しており、非定量的な取引戦略を大幅に上回る明確な出入りルールを可能にします。 [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 明確な取引シグナル 驚くほど簡単に取引できます カスタマイズ可能な色とサイズ パフォーマンス統計を実装します ほとんどの取引戦略を上回ります 適切なSLおよびTPレベルを表示します 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します 使い方 インディケータは、より高い時間枠からの完全にカスタマイズ可能な移動平均の周りの標準偏差を測定し、トレンドフォローアプローチを使用して正確に取引を見つけます。取引は、現在のチャートの価格アクションに飛び込むことによって見つけられ、価格が選択したより高い時間枠から計算された平均価格帯に戻ったときに閉じられます。それがコード化される方法のために、指標は高ボラティリティと強いトレンドの市場か
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
インディケータ
発見が困難で頻度が少ないため、分岐は最も信頼できる取引シナリオの1つです。このインジケーターは、お気に入りのオシレーターを使用して、通常の隠れた分岐点を自動的に見つけてスキャンします。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 取引が簡単 通常の隠れた発散を見つけます 多くのよく知られている発振器をサポート ブレイクアウトに基づいて取引シグナルを実装します 適切なストップロスおよび利益レベルを表示します 設定可能なオシレーターパラメーター カスタマイズ可能な色とサイズ バー単位でサイズ別に分岐をフィルタリング パフォーマンス統計を実装します 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します 幅広い市場の見通しを提供するために、異なるオシレーターを使用して、干渉なしで同じチャートにインジケーターを何度もロードできます。このインジケーターは、次のオシレーターをサポートしています。 RSI CCI MACD オスマ 確率的 勢い 素晴らしい発振器 加速器発振器 ウィリアムズパーセントレンジ 相対活力指数 特に外国為替市場では、
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
インディケータ
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
インディケータ
トレンドインジケーター、1つのツールに組み込まれたすべての重要なトレンド機能を備えたトレンドトレーディングとフィルタリングのための画期的なユニークなソリューション！ これは、すべてのシンボル/商品（外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックス、株式）で使用できる100％再描画されていないマルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨インジケーターです。 期間限定オファー: サポートおよびレジスタンス スクリーナー インジケーターは、たった 50 ドルで永久的にご利用いただけます。(元の価格 250 ドル) (オファー延長) トレンドスクリーナーは、チャート内のドットで矢印トレンドシグナルを提供するインジケーターに続く効率的なインジケーターです。 トレンド分析インジケーターで使用できる機能： 1.トレンドスキャナー。 2.最大利益分析を備えたトレンドライン。 3.トレンド通貨強度メーター。 4.アラート付きのトレンド反転ドット。 5.アラート付きの強いトレンドドット。 6.トレンド矢印 毎日の分析例、毎日のシグナルパフォーマンス...など、トレンドスクリーナーインジケーターを使用して、ここで見つけること
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引インジケーターは再描画されず、再描画されず、遅延しないことを強調する価値があります。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになります。 ユーザーマニュアル：設定、入力、戦略。 アトミックアナリストは、価格の強さとモメンタムを利用して市場でより良いエッジを見つけるためのPA価格アクションインジケーターです。ノイズや誤ったシグナルを除去し、取引ポテンシャルを高めるための高度なフィルターを備えています。複雑なインジケーターの複数のレイヤーを使用して、アトミックアナリストはチャートをスキャンし、複雑な数学的計算をシンプルなシグナルと色に変換します。これにより、どのような初心者トレーダーでも理解して使用し、一貫した取引の決定を行うことができます。 「アトミックアナリスト」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的な取引ソリューションです。プレミアムインジケーターとトップノッチの機能を1つの取引戦略に組み合わせ、すべてのタイプのトレーダーにとって汎用性のある選択肢にします。 デイリートレーディングとスキャルピング戦略：高速で正確な
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
インディケータ
推測をやめて、統計的優位性を持って取引を始めましょう 株価指数はFXとは異なる動きをします。決まったセッションがあり、オーバーナイトでギャップが発生し、予測可能な統計パターンに従います。このインジケーターは、DAX、S&P 500、ダウ・ジョーンズなどの指数を自信を持って取引するために必要な確率データを提供します。 何が違うのか ほとんどのインジケーターは何が起こったかを示します。このインジケーターは次に何が起こる可能性が高いかを示します。毎取引日、インジケーターは100日間のヒストリカルデータに対して現在のセットアップを分析します。類似のギャップ、類似のオープニングポジションを持つ日を見つけ、価格が主要なレベルに到達した頻度を正確に計算します。ギャップが埋まるか、昨日の高値がテストされるかの推測はもう必要ありません。実際のデータに基づいた正確なパーセンテージが得られます。 すべての入力パラメータを説明した完全なマニュアルはこちら： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766370 優れたセットアップを見つけるための戦略ガイドはこちら： https:/
作者のその他のプロダクト
CCFp Histogram
Anthony Bourne
インディケータ
This indicator is like a special kind of thermometer that measures the strength of the current currency pair you're looking at. Instead of showing temperature, it shows whether the pair is gaining strength or losing strength at any given moment, presented as an easy-to-read histogram (those vertical bars) in a separate window below your main chart. Here's how it works in simple terms: The indicator uses two different speed settings to analyze the price - one "fast" setting (which reacts quickl
FREE
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信