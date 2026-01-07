LakshmiFX Ultimate is a professional, highly configurable trading robot for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade Forex, Indices, Stocks (CFDs), and Cryptocurrencies using a wide range of advanced entry strategies, market filters, and risk-management techniques.

Built on the proven LakshmiFX framework, this Ultimate edition expands functionality with multi-asset compatibility, enhanced strategy selection, sophisticated market condition analysis, and optional grid and recovery systems — allowing experienced traders to adapt the EA to different market environments and trading styles.

IT'S NOT AN EA, IT IS A COMPLETE FRAMEWORK.

Key Features

Multi-Asset Compatibility

Designed for Forex pairs, stock CFDs, major indices (US30, NAS100, GER40, etc.), and cryptocurrencies

Works on any symbol supported by your broker (MT5)

18 Professional Entry Strategies

Choose one primary entry logic at a time, including:

LfxStochRSI (custom enhanced StochRSI)

Ichimoku Kumo breakout and pullback

Bollinger Bands (breakout, squeeze, mean reversion, middle band pullback)

Donchian Channel (breakout or mean reversion)

RSI, Stochastic, Stochastic RSI, CCI, MACD

Moving Average crossover and pullback

London Session Breakout

Supertrend, Parabolic SAR, Alligator, Fractal

Range Breakout with consolidation detection

LfxNRTR (trend continuation or reversal)

Candle Pattern–based entries and filters

Advanced Market Filters

Trade only when market conditions are favorable:

Trend Filters: Single, Double, or Triple MA (EMA, SMA, SMMA, LWMA)

Trend Strength: ADX, Aroon, or combined logic

Oscillator Filters: LfxStochRSI, StochRSI, Stochastic, RSI

Noise Filters: Kaufman ER, LakshmiFX ER, Price Density

Volatility Filters: ATR Percent, Bollinger Band Width, or Hybrid

Market Context: Trending vs ranging detection

Risk & Trade Management

Dynamic position sizing based on risk percentage

Multiple Stop Loss methods: Swing High/Low Support & Resistance Daily levels ATR-based Fixed pips or signal-based

Take Profit options: Fixed ATR-based Risk-Reward multiplier Signal-calculated

Break-even and trailing stop (fixed or ATR-based)

Maximum drawdown protection

Daily profit and loss limits

Equity-based shutdown

Optional Grid & Zone Recovery Systems

For advanced users only:

Smart grid with ATR or fixed step distance

Maximum trades and grid loss limits

Direction priority logic

Optional Zone Recovery system with configurable targets and sizing

⚠️ Grid and recovery systems are optional and intended for experienced traders who understand the associated risks.

News & Session Control

Built-in news filter (high/moderate impact)

Configurable pause before and after news

Custom trading hours and restricted days

Session end behavior control

Maximum trade duration option

Visual Dashboard

On-chart dashboard displaying: Market condition Active filters News status Trade and risk information

Customizable colors and layout

Optional display of patterns, ranges, grid lines, and recovery zones

Recommended Usage

Timeframes: M15 to H4

Start with default settings

Enable filters gradually to understand their impact

Always test on a demo account before live trading

Optimize parameters for your broker and symbol

Default configuration uses:

LfxStochRSI

Support/Resistance Stop Loss

SL-to-TP multiplier

Important Information

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits

Past performance does not indicate future results

Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors

This is a BETA version provided for testing and evaluation purposes

Designed for single-symbol trading (multi-symbol version planned separately)

Who This EA Is For

Traders who want full control over strategy logic

Users who understand risk and money management

Advanced traders looking for a flexible, modular trading system

Not recommended for beginners without prior EA experience

LakshmiFX Ultimate

Trade with structure, adaptability, and disciplined risk control — across multiple markets.

Important Information

This Expert Advisor is a professional trading tool designed for experienced users. It does not guarantee profits. Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all traders. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Always test this EA on a demo account before using it on a live account. The user is fully responsible for all trading decisions and parameter configurations.

Documentation & Support

Due to MQL5 Market limitations, the complete user manual, advanced configuration guide, and strategy documentation are provided separately through the official LakshmiFX Client Portal after purchase.

Registration is optional and required only to access documentation, presets, updates, and support resources.

The Expert Advisor operates fully with default settings and does not require registration to trade.

Risk Disclosure

This EA includes optional advanced money-management features such as grid trading and recovery systems. These features are disabled by default and intended for experienced traders only. Improper configuration may result in increased risk and drawdown.

Use conservative risk settings and enable advanced features only after thorough testing and understanding.

Beta Version Notice

This product is currently released as a BETA version for testing and evaluation. Updates and improvements may be released based on user feedback.