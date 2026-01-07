LakshmiFX Ultimate
- Experts
- Shomon Robie
- Version: 2.4
LakshmiFX Ultimate is a professional, highly configurable trading robot for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade Forex, Indices, Stocks (CFDs), and Cryptocurrencies using a wide range of advanced entry strategies, market filters, and risk-management techniques.
Built on the proven LakshmiFX framework, this Ultimate edition expands functionality with multi-asset compatibility, enhanced strategy selection, sophisticated market condition analysis, and optional grid and recovery systems — allowing experienced traders to adapt the EA to different market environments and trading styles.
IT'S NOT AN EA, IT IS A COMPLETE FRAMEWORK.
Key Features
Multi-Asset Compatibility
-
Designed for Forex pairs, stock CFDs, major indices (US30, NAS100, GER40, etc.), and cryptocurrencies
-
Works on any symbol supported by your broker (MT5)
18 Professional Entry Strategies
Choose one primary entry logic at a time, including:
-
LfxStochRSI (custom enhanced StochRSI)
-
Ichimoku Kumo breakout and pullback
-
Bollinger Bands (breakout, squeeze, mean reversion, middle band pullback)
-
Donchian Channel (breakout or mean reversion)
-
RSI, Stochastic, Stochastic RSI, CCI, MACD
-
Moving Average crossover and pullback
-
London Session Breakout
-
Supertrend, Parabolic SAR, Alligator, Fractal
-
Range Breakout with consolidation detection
-
LfxNRTR (trend continuation or reversal)
-
Candle Pattern–based entries and filters
Advanced Market Filters
Trade only when market conditions are favorable:
-
Trend Filters: Single, Double, or Triple MA (EMA, SMA, SMMA, LWMA)
-
Trend Strength: ADX, Aroon, or combined logic
-
Oscillator Filters: LfxStochRSI, StochRSI, Stochastic, RSI
-
Noise Filters: Kaufman ER, LakshmiFX ER, Price Density
-
Volatility Filters: ATR Percent, Bollinger Band Width, or Hybrid
-
Market Context: Trending vs ranging detection
Risk & Trade Management
-
Dynamic position sizing based on risk percentage
-
Multiple Stop Loss methods:
-
Swing High/Low
-
Support & Resistance
-
Daily levels
-
ATR-based
-
Fixed pips or signal-based
-
-
Take Profit options:
-
Fixed
-
ATR-based
-
Risk-Reward multiplier
-
Signal-calculated
-
-
Break-even and trailing stop (fixed or ATR-based)
-
Maximum drawdown protection
-
Daily profit and loss limits
-
Equity-based shutdown
Optional Grid & Zone Recovery Systems
For advanced users only:
-
Smart grid with ATR or fixed step distance
-
Maximum trades and grid loss limits
-
Direction priority logic
-
Optional Zone Recovery system with configurable targets and sizing
⚠️ Grid and recovery systems are optional and intended for experienced traders who understand the associated risks.
News & Session Control
-
Built-in news filter (high/moderate impact)
-
Configurable pause before and after news
-
Custom trading hours and restricted days
-
Session end behavior control
-
Maximum trade duration option
Visual Dashboard
-
On-chart dashboard displaying:
-
Market condition
-
Active filters
-
News status
-
Trade and risk information
-
-
Customizable colors and layout
-
Optional display of patterns, ranges, grid lines, and recovery zones
Recommended Usage
-
Timeframes: M15 to H4
-
Start with default settings
-
Enable filters gradually to understand their impact
-
Always test on a demo account before live trading
-
Optimize parameters for your broker and symbol
Default configuration uses:
-
LfxStochRSI
-
Support/Resistance Stop Loss
-
SL-to-TP multiplier
Important Information
-
This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits
-
Past performance does not indicate future results
-
Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors
-
This is a BETA version provided for testing and evaluation purposes
-
Designed for single-symbol trading (multi-symbol version planned separately)
Who This EA Is For
-
Traders who want full control over strategy logic
-
Users who understand risk and money management
-
Advanced traders looking for a flexible, modular trading system
-
Not recommended for beginners without prior EA experience
Important Information
This Expert Advisor is a professional trading tool designed for experienced users. It does not guarantee profits. Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all traders. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Always test this EA on a demo account before using it on a live account. The user is fully responsible for all trading decisions and parameter configurations.
Documentation & Support
Due to MQL5 Market limitations, the complete user manual, advanced configuration guide, and strategy documentation are provided separately through the official LakshmiFX Client Portal after purchase.
Registration is optional and required only to access documentation, presets, updates, and support resources.
The Expert Advisor operates fully with default settings and does not require registration to trade.
Risk Disclosure
This EA includes optional advanced money-management features such as grid trading and recovery systems. These features are disabled by default and intended for experienced traders only. Improper configuration may result in increased risk and drawdown.
Use conservative risk settings and enable advanced features only after thorough testing and understanding.
Beta Version Notice
This product is currently released as a BETA version for testing and evaluation. Updates and improvements may be released based on user feedback.
GREAT EA