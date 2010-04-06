Force Index with Dynamic OSB zones mw

Crypto_Forex Indicator "Force Index with Dynamic OverSold/OverBought zones" for MT4, No Repaint.





- Force index is one of the top indicators that combines price and volume data into a single value.

- It is great to take Sell trades from dynamic OverBought zone and Buy trades from dynamic OverSold zone.

- This indicator is excellent for Momentum trading into the trend direction.

- Dynamic OverBought zone - above yellow line.

- Dynamic OverSold zone - below blue line.

- Force index itself is powerful oscillator - that measures the amount of power used to move the price.

- With PC and Mobile Alerts.





