Golden Scythe MT4

Golden Scythe is an automated trading system for XAUUSD, focused on precision, stability, and disciplined execution in highly volatile environments.

The advisor is built on a multi-level analytical architecture that analyzes market structure in real time, filters out noise, and generates trading decisions only when statistically valid conditions coincide. The system operates strictly on data and does not use martingale, grid strategies, or uncontrolled averaging.

Logic of work

The system is based on an analytical core that integrates pattern analysis, volatility assessment, structural filtering of market scenarios, and built-in protective logic. Each trade undergoes multi-factor verification. Entry is only permitted when the market structure is confirmed and the risk level is acceptable. This reduces the number of random trades and increases resilience during volatile market conditions.

Key Features

The multi-factor entry system analyzes direction, momentum, volatility structure, and liquidity zones. Volatility adaptation is achieved by dynamically adjusting internal parameters to the current market conditions. A protection module monitors risk, filters out abnormal movements, and limits trading activity during unfavorable conditions. Algorithmic discipline ensures that all decisions are made automatically, based on calculations, without emotion or manual intervention.

System architecture

Each component is responsible for a specific stage of market data processing:

Volatility Cortex (Volatility Core), Directional Mesh Layer, Liquidity Scanner, Precision Execution Matrix, Stability Shield Engine.

This is a classic hierarchical model of a trading robot, where decisions are made sequentially from an analysis of the general state of the market to a specific entry point and capital protection.

Technical parameters

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold).

Recommended timeframe: H1.

Recommended deposit: 500. Minimum deposit: 100 (higher risk).

Minimum leverage: 1:40.

Broker type: any (ECN with low spreads is recommended).

Martingale / grid / aggressive averaging: not used.

Golden Scythe is designed for traders who prioritize structural market analysis, controlled risk, and stable algorithmic performance, rather than trading frequency or aggressive position expansion.

Important

Trading in financial markets involves risk. Testing and optimization results do not guarantee future profits. The user is solely responsible for selecting parameters and using the Expert Advisor on a live account.