QTS Trinity Ultimate

# QTS vPlus TRINITY Ultimate – Institutional Order Flow & AI Structure

QTS vPlus TRINITY Ultimate is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for serious traders and Prop Firm challengers (FTMO, FXIFY, The5ers). Unlike standard indicators, TRINITY combines three institutional trading dimensions into one powerful algorithm: Market Structure, RSI Precision Sniper, and Volume Order Flow.

This EA has been rigorously stress-tested and optimized to pass strict validation standards, equipped with "Smart Margin Protection" and "Volume Limit Safety" to ensure account longevity.

### 💎 Core Strategy Engine (The Trinity Logic):
The EA scans the market using three independent logic layers:

1. Strategy A: Market Structure AI
   - Identifies "Safe Zones" using Fractal-based Support & Resistance.
   - Filters entries based on Global Trend (EMA 200) to ensure we always trade with the market flow, not against it.

2. Strategy B: Precision Sniper
   - High-probability scalping engine based on RSI Pullbacks.
   - Enters the market during temporary retracements within a strong trend for sniper-like precision entries.

3. Strategy C: Order Flow & Liquidity Trap
   - Detects Institutional Volume Spikes using QTS Flow Logic (MFI & Tick Volume).
   - Identifies "Liquidity Traps" (False Breakouts) where retail traders get trapped, allowing the EA to take the opposite winning side.

### 🛡️ Professional Safety Features (Prop Firm Ready):
- Smart Volume Limiter: Automatically detects and respects broker volume limits to prevent "Order Rejected" errors.
- Margin Protection System: Calculates free margin in real-time before every trade to prevent "Not Enough Money" errors and protect account health.
- Hard Stop Loss: Every single trade has a physical Stop Loss and Take Profit hidden from the broker (Virtual mode available in logic).
- No Dangerous Methods: No Martingale, No Grid, No Arbitrage. Pure Price Action & Volume analysis.

### ⚙️ Recommendations:
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD.
- Timeframe: H1 (Optimized for stability and trend filtering).
- Minimum Deposit: $100 (Cent/Micro) or $1000 (Standard/ECN).
- Account Type: ECN, Raw Spread, or Prop Firm Demo accounts recommended.
- VPS: Highly recommended for 24/5 operation.

### 🔧 Key Parameters:
- Fixed_Lot: Base lot size for each trade (e.g., 0.01).
- StopLoss_Points: Physical protection in points.
- TakeProfit_Points: Target profit in points.
- Use_Strat_Structure: Enable/Disable Trend Strategy.
- Use_Strat_Sniper: Enable/Disable RSI Pullback Strategy.
- Use_Strat_Flow: Enable/Disable Volume Trap Strategy.

QTS vPlus TRINITY Ultimate adalah EA profesional yang menggabungkan 3 strategi institusional: Struktur Pasar, Sniper RSI, dan Order Flow (Volume). EA ini dirancang khusus untuk lulus tantangan Prop Firm dan trading jangka panjang dengan fitur keamanan tingkat tinggi (Anti Margin Call & Volume Limiter).

Keunggulan Utama:
1. Aman: Selalu menggunakan Stop Loss & Take Profit.
2. Cerdas: Menganalisa Jebakan Likuiditas (Liquidity Trap) dan Volume Bandar.
3. Stabil: Tidak menggunakan Martingale atau Grid yang berbahaya.

[Developed by BennyHid QTS AI - Precision Trading Solutions]
